Weekly Traffic Update: October 25, 2024

13th St. to close between Jayhawk Blvd. and Louisiana St.

Beginning Monday, October 28, contractors with KU will close W 13th St. from Jayhawk Blvd. to Louisiana St. to begin work on KU building improvements.

The City anticipates this work to end November 15, pending weather or other delays.

Massachusetts St. southbound lane to close October 28

Beginning Monday, October 28, crews from Evergy will close the southbound outside lane on Mass. St., south of 21st St., to perform utility work.

The City anticipates this closure to end the same day, October 28, pending weather or other delays.

Learnard Ave. to close between 19th St. and Liberty St. for sewer line replacement

Beginning October 29, City crews will close Learnard Ave. between 19th St. and Liberty St. to replace a sewer line in the area.

The City anticipates this closure to end November 7, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org