Friendly World Series Wager With Governor Newsom

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a friendly wager with California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead of the 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. If the Yankees win, Governor Newsom will display Yankees memorabilia in his office for one day. If the Dodgers win, Governor Hochul will display Dodgers memorabilia in her office for one day.

“Here’s my wager to you Governor Newsom: If it turns out that I win — and I will — I’ll be requiring that you display some Yankees memorabilia in your office,” Governor Hochul said. “If the opposite occurs, we’ll talk about that then, but I’d have to do the same for you. Let’s play ball!”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said, “Game on, Governor Hochul! While I respect the Yankees' storied history, California knows how to win championships. As a proud San Franciscan, you won’t hear me say this often, but this year: Go Dodgers!”

The bet was announced Friday on Governor Hochul and Governor Newsom’s Twitter/X accounts.

The Yankees–Dodgers rivalry is one of baseball's most storied, dating back to the 1940s when the Dodgers were based in Brooklyn and the Yankees in the Bronx. Since then, the teams have met 11 times in the World Series — more than any other matchup — with the Yankees winning eight of those championships. The 2024 World Series will mark the twelfth meeting between the two teams.