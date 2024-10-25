Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2024   

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the “Company”) announces its third-quarter earnings of 2024.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY NINE-MONTH REPORT Unaudited (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30 September 30 September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 62,085 $ 57,088 $ 178,111 $ 173,370 $ 233,897 $ 232,372 Cost of Sales 41,028 38,948 121,459 119,881 160,203 169,963 Gross Profit $ 21,057 $ 18,140 $ 56,652 $ 53,489 $ 73,694 $ 62,409 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 12,238 11,245 34,013 36,546 85,736 41,225 Operating Income (Loss) $ 8,819 $ 6,895 $ 22,639 $ 16,943 $ (12,042 ) $ 21,184 Interest Expense 1 (83 ) (82 ) (256 ) (259 ) (347 ) (346 ) Other Income 1 840 477 1,885 1,810 2,741 2,749 Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ 9,576 $ 7,290 $ 24,268 $ 18,494 $ (9,648 ) $ 23,587 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 2,297 1,786 5,736 4,510 (4,306 ) 5,703 Net Income (Loss) $ 7,279 $ 5,504 $ 18,532 $ 13,984 $ (5,342 ) $ 17,884 Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ 7.77 $ 5.07 $ 18.79 $ 12.88 $ (5.28 ) $ 16.47 1. The elimination of intercompany interest was incorrect in the 2nd Quarter release causing interest income and interest expense to be overstated by the same amount, however, net income was still correct. For this financial presentation, the error was corrected as of June 30th so the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month interest income and expense would be presented correctly.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 Net Income $ 18,532 $ 13,984 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 526 (275 ) Comprehensive Income $ 19,058 $ 13,709 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30 December 31 2024 2023 Cash and Cash Equivalents 2 $ 16,030 $ 5,894 Marketable Securities 2 15,070 28,031 Accounts Receivable 31,363 25,166 Inventories (FIFO) 45,450 45,910 LIFO Reserve (21,461 ) (21,774 ) Inventories (LIFO) 23,989 24,136 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 35 27 Other Current Assets 6,262 3,537 Current Assets $ 92,749 $ 86,791 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 45,890 42,011 Right of Use Assets 2,271 2,421 Other Assets 2,409 2,590 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 604 456 Total Assets $ 143,923 $ 134,269 Accounts Payable $ 13,003 $ 11,041 Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 648 640 Current Lease Liabilities 344 402 Advance Billings 22,696 27,383 Pension Liabilities 32 32 Other Current Liabilities 25,989 19,599 Current Liabilities $ 62,712 $ 59,097 Long-Term Debt 8,500 8,880 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 209 233 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,677 1,768 Lease Liabilities 759 775 Total Liabilities $ 73,857 $ 70,753 Shareholders' Investment 70,066 63,516 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 143,923 $ 134,269 2. Has been restated to move money market accounts out of marketable securities into cash equivalents.





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA September 30 December 31 2024 2023 Book Value per Common Share $ 74.79 $ 58.50 Total Shares Outstanding 936,837 1,085,711 Backlog $ 171,505 $ 97,350





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Treasury Stock Retained Earnings Total Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 67,181 $ (10,787 ) $ (4,094 ) $ 63,516 Add (Deduct): Net Income 18,532 18,532 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax 526 526 Dividends, $.45 per Common Share (594 ) (594 ) Treasury Stock Acquisition (11,910 ) (11,910 ) Other (4 ) (4 ) Balance, September 30, 2024 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 85,115 $ (22,697 ) $ (3,568 ) $ 70,066





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 18,532 $ 13,984 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (25 ) (1,586 ) Bad Debt Expense (Recovery) - 112 Depreciation & Amortization 5,177 4,718 (Gain) on Sales of Equipment (104 ) (48 ) (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment (389 ) - Change in Assets and Liabilities (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (6,197 ) (3,658 ) (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings - (109 ) Dec (Inc) in Inventories 738 (1,985 ) (Inc) in Prepayments (2,724 ) (456 ) (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (353 ) (80 ) Dec in Other LT Assets 1,036 373 Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable 1,962 (148 ) (Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax (1,063 ) 3,519 Inc in Other Accrued Expenses 1,606 5,515 (Dec) in Advanced Billings (4,686 ) (4,737 ) Inc(Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 5,842 (7,073 ) Inc in Lease Liability for Operating 169 - Inc in Lease Liability for Financing - 130 Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (188 ) (163 ) (Dec) in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities (85 ) - (Dec) Inc in Other Long-Term Liabilities (119 ) 197 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 19,129 $ 8,505 Investing Activities Intangibles - (62 ) Purchases of Marketable Securities 2 (16,442 ) (23,464 ) Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 2 29,403 18,130 Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 131 83 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (8,637 ) (4,351 ) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ 4,455 $ (9,664 ) Financing Activities Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (149 ) (146 ) (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (1,637 ) - Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 1,637 - (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (1,152 ) (479 ) Dividends Paid (594 ) (489 ) Treasury Stock Acquisitions (11,910 ) - Net Cash Provided by (Required for) Financing Activities $ (13,805 ) $ (1,114 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 357 290 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 2 $ 10,136 $ (1,983 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 2 5,894 3,468 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter 2 $ 16,030 $ 1,485 2. Has been restated to move money market accounts out of marketable securities into cash equivalents.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.





Three Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2024 2023 Domestic $ 52,560 $ 46,044 Mueller BV $ 10,087 $ 11,366 Eliminations $ (562 ) $ (322 ) Net Revenue $ 62,085 $ 57,088

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2024 2023 Domestic $ 144,267 $ 139,924 Mueller BV $ 35,076 $ 34,743 Eliminations $ (1,232 ) $ (1,297 ) Net Revenue $ 178,111 $ 173,370

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2024 2023 Domestic $ 187,349 $ 187,222 Mueller BV $ 48,043 $ 46,745 Eliminations $ (1,495 ) $ (1,595 ) Net Revenue $ 233,897 $ 232,372

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2024 2023 Domestic $ 7,365 $ 5,078 Mueller BV $ (84 ) $ 426 Eliminations $ (2 ) $ - Net Income (Loss) $ 7,279 $ 5,504

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2024 2023 Domestic $ 17,440 $ 14,233 Mueller BV $ 1,064 $ (234 ) Eliminations $ 28 $ (15 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 18,532 $ 13,984

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2024 2023 Domestic $ (8,121 ) $ 18,092 Mueller BV $ 2,775 $ (182 ) Eliminations $ 4 $ (26 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (5,342 ) $ 17,884

B. September 30, 2024 backlog is $171.5 million compared to $97.4 million at September 30, 2023. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where the backlog is $165.3 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $90.3 million at September 30, 2023. The $75.0 million increase in U.S. backlog is primarily from the pharmaceutical divisions. In the Netherlands, the backlog is $6.9 million on September 30, 2024 versus $9.7 million on September 30, 2023. C. Compared to last year, revenue is up $5.0 million (8.8%) on a three-month basis; up $4.7 million (2.7%) on a nine-month basis; and flat for the trailing twelve months. In the U.S., revenues show a similar pattern with increased revenue from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions driving the increase. In the Netherlands business continues to improve with revenue down for the quarter but up on the 9-month and 12-month timeframes. Net Income is up $1.8 million for three-months; $4.5 million for nine months but down $23.2 million before removing the pension settlement charges incurred in December 2023. In the Netherlands, earnings continue to improve following the business restructuring in the spring of 2023. Efficiencies achieved from the restructuring along with strategic price increases have led to the improved earnings. We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table on the next page) shows improved results from a strong 2023 performance in all three timeframes. This improvement comes primarily from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions.





Results Ending September 30th Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 Twelve Months Ended September 30 (In Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Domestic Net Income $ 7,365 $ 5,078 $ 17,440 $ 14,233 $ (8,121 ) $ 18,092 Income Tax Expense $ 2,321 $ 1,595 $ 5,391 $ 4,468 $ (3,834 ) $ 5,634 Domestic EBT - GAAP $ 9,686 $ 6,673 $ 22,831 $ 18,701 $ (11,955 ) $ 23,726 LIFO Adjustment $ 151 $ 302 $ (312 ) $ 541 $ (770 ) $ 925 Pension Adjustment $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 41,774 $ - Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 9,837 $ 6,975 $ 22,519 $ 19,242 $ 29,049 $ 24,651





D. Due to recent record backlogs, on July 26, 2024, the Company announced a facility expansion of just over 100,000 square feet at a cost of $22 million. On August 26, 2024, the Company had a ground-breaking ceremony with the Missouri governor, Mike Parsons, and other dignitaries present. On October 16, 2024, site preparation began. Building completion date is scheduled for the end of 2025. E. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.06 at September 2023; 1.10 at December 2023 and 1.12 for September 2024, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2023 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com .

