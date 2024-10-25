Submit Release
Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2024   

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the “Company”) announces its third-quarter earnings of 2024. 

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
NINE-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
                       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  September 30   September 30   September 30
    2024       2023       2024       2023       2024       2023  
                       
Net Sales $ 62,085     $ 57,088     $ 178,111     $ 173,370     $ 233,897     $ 232,372  
Cost of Sales   41,028       38,948       121,459       119,881       160,203       169,963  
        Gross Profit $ 21,057     $ 18,140     $ 56,652     $ 53,489     $ 73,694     $ 62,409  
Selling, General and Administrative Expense   12,238       11,245       34,013       36,546       85,736       41,225  
        Operating Income (Loss) $ 8,819     $ 6,895     $ 22,639     $ 16,943     $ (12,042 )   $ 21,184  
Interest Expense 1   (83 )     (82 )     (256 )     (259 )     (347 )     (346 )
Other Income 1   840       477       1,885       1,810       2,741       2,749  
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ 9,576     $ 7,290     $ 24,268     $ 18,494     $ (9,648 )   $ 23,587  
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   2,297       1,786       5,736       4,510       (4,306 )     5,703  
Net Income (Loss) $ 7,279     $ 5,504     $ 18,532     $ 13,984     $ (5,342 )   $ 17,884  
                       
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ 7.77     $ 5.07     $ 18.79     $ 12.88     $ (5.28 )   $ 16.47  
                       
1. The elimination of intercompany interest was incorrect in the 2nd Quarter release causing interest income and interest expense to be overstated by the same amount, however, net income was still correct. For this financial presentation, the error was corrected as of June 30th so the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month interest income and expense would be presented correctly.
 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
           
    Nine Months Ended  
    September 30  
      2024       2023    
           
  Net Income $ 18,532     $ 13,984    
  Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:        
  Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment   526       (275 )  
  Comprehensive Income $ 19,058     $ 13,709    
           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
           
    September 30   December 31  
      2024       2023    
           
  Cash and Cash Equivalents 2 $ 16,030     $ 5,894    
  Marketable Securities 2   15,070       28,031    
  Accounts Receivable   31,363       25,166    
  Inventories (FIFO)   45,450       45,910    
  LIFO Reserve   (21,461 )     (21,774 )  
  Inventories (LIFO)   23,989       24,136    
  Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   35       27    
  Other Current Assets   6,262       3,537    
          Current Assets $ 92,749     $ 86,791    
           
  Net Property, Plant, and Equipment   45,890       42,011    
  Right of Use Assets   2,271       2,421    
  Other Assets   2,409       2,590    
  Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   604       456    
          Total Assets $ 143,923     $ 134,269    
           
  Accounts Payable $ 13,003     $ 11,041    
  Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt   648       640    
  Current Lease Liabilities   344       402    
  Advance Billings   22,696       27,383    
  Pension Liabilities   32       32    
  Other Current Liabilities   25,989       19,599    
          Current Liabilities $ 62,712     $ 59,097    
           
  Long-Term Debt   8,500       8,880    
  Long-Term Pension Liabilities   209       233    
  Other Long-Term Liabilities   1,677       1,768    
  Lease Liabilities   759       775    
          Total Liabilities $ 73,857     $ 70,753    
  Shareholders' Investment   70,066       63,516    
          Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 143,923     $ 134,269    
           
  2. Has been restated to move money market accounts out of marketable securities into cash equivalents.      


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
           
    September 30   December 31  
      2024       2023    
  Book Value per Common Share $ 74.79     $ 58.50    
  Total Shares Outstanding   936,837       1,085,711    
  Backlog $ 171,505     $ 97,350    
           


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
                    Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)    
                       
    Common Stock   Paid-in Surplus       Treasury Stock      
        Retained Earnings       Total
Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 1,508     $ 9,708     $ 67,181     $ (10,787 )   $ (4,094 )   $ 63,516  
Add (Deduct):                      
  Net Income           18,532               18,532  
  Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax                   526       526  
  Dividends, $.45 per Common Share           (594 )             (594 )
  Treasury Stock Acquisition               (11,910 )         (11,910 )
  Other           (4 )             (4 )
Balance, September 30, 2024 $ 1,508     $ 9,708     $ 85,115     $ (22,697 )   $ (3,568 )   $ 70,066  
                         


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
      Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024		   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023		  
         
  Operating Activities:        
           
    Net Income $ 18,532     $ 13,984    
           
    Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:        
      Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense   (25 )     (1,586 )  
      Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)   -       112    
      Depreciation & Amortization   5,177       4,718    
      (Gain) on Sales of Equipment   (104 )     (48 )  
      (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment   (389 )     -    
    Change in Assets and Liabilities        
       (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable   (6,197 )     (3,658 )  
       (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings   -       (109 )  
       Dec (Inc) in Inventories   738       (1,985 )  
       (Inc) in Prepayments   (2,724 )     (456 )  
       (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases   (353 )     (80 )  
       Dec in Other LT Assets   1,036       373    
       Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable   1,962       (148 )  
       (Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax   (1,063 )     3,519    
       Inc in Other Accrued Expenses   1,606       5,515    
       (Dec) in Advanced Billings   (4,686 )     (4,737 )  
       Inc(Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings   5,842       (7,073 )  
       Inc in Lease Liability for Operating   169       -    
       Inc in Lease Liability for Financing   -       130    
       Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating   (188 )     (163 )  
       (Dec) in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities   (85 )     -    
       (Dec) Inc in Other Long-Term Liabilities   (119 )     197    
          Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 19,129     $ 8,505    
           
  Investing Activities        
       Intangibles   -       (62 )  
  Purchases of Marketable Securities 2   (16,442 )     (23,464 )  
  Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 2   29,403       18,130    
       Proceeds from Sales of Equipment   131       83    
       Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment   (8,637 )     (4,351 )  
         Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ 4,455     $ (9,664 )  
           
  Financing Activities        
       Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing   (149 )     (146 )  
       (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net   (1,637 )     -    
       Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net   1,637       -    
       (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt   (1,152 )     (479 )  
       Dividends Paid   (594 )     (489 )  
       Treasury Stock Acquisitions   (11,910 )     -    
         Net Cash Provided by (Required for) Financing Activities $ (13,805 )   $ (1,114 )  
           
  Effect of Exchange Rate Changes   357       290    
           
  Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 2 $ 10,136     $ (1,983 )  
           
  Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 2   5,894       3,468    
           
  Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter 2 $ 16,030     $ 1,485    
             
  2. Has been restated to move money market accounts out of marketable securities into cash equivalents.     
             

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.


  Three Months Ended September 30  
  Revenue   2024       2023    
  Domestic $ 52,560     $ 46,044    
  Mueller BV $ 10,087     $ 11,366    
  Eliminations $ (562 )   $ (322 )  
  Net Revenue $ 62,085     $ 57,088    
       

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

  Nine Months Ended September 30  
  Revenue   2024       2023    
  Domestic $ 144,267     $ 139,924    
  Mueller BV $ 35,076     $ 34,743    
  Eliminations $ (1,232 )   $ (1,297 )  
  Net Revenue $ 178,111     $ 173,370    
       

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

  Twelve Months Ended September 30  
  Revenue   2024       2023    
  Domestic $ 187,349     $ 187,222    
  Mueller BV $ 48,043     $ 46,745    
  Eliminations $ (1,495 )   $ (1,595 )  
  Net Revenue $ 233,897     $ 232,372    
       

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

  Three Months Ended September 30  
  Net Income   2024       2023    
  Domestic $ 7,365     $ 5,078    
  Mueller BV $ (84 )   $ 426    
  Eliminations $ (2 )   $ -    
  Net Income (Loss) $ 7,279     $ 5,504    
       

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

  Nine Months Ended September 30  
  Net Income   2024       2023    
  Domestic $ 17,440     $ 14,233    
  Mueller BV $ 1,064     $ (234 )  
  Eliminations $ 28     $ (15 )  
  Net Income (Loss) $ 18,532     $ 13,984    
       

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

  Twelve Months Ended September 30  
  Net Income   2024       2023    
  Domestic $ (8,121 )   $ 18,092    
  Mueller BV $ 2,775     $ (182 )  
  Eliminations $ 4     $ (26 )  
  Net Income (Loss) $ (5,342 )   $ 17,884    
                   

        

B. September 30, 2024 backlog is $171.5 million compared to $97.4 million at September 30, 2023. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where the backlog is $165.3 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $90.3 million at September 30, 2023. The $75.0 million increase in U.S. backlog is primarily from the pharmaceutical divisions. In the Netherlands, the backlog is $6.9 million on September 30, 2024 versus $9.7 million on September 30, 2023.  
   
C. Compared to last year, revenue is up $5.0 million (8.8%) on a three-month basis; up $4.7 million (2.7%) on a nine-month basis; and flat for the trailing twelve months. In the U.S., revenues show a similar pattern with increased revenue from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions driving the increase. In the Netherlands business continues to improve with revenue down for the quarter but up on the 9-month and 12-month timeframes.
   
  Net Income is up $1.8 million for three-months; $4.5 million for nine months but down $23.2 million before removing the pension settlement charges incurred in December 2023. In the Netherlands, earnings continue to improve following the business restructuring in the spring of 2023. Efficiencies achieved from the restructuring along with strategic price increases have led to the improved earnings.
   
  We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table on the next page) shows improved results from a strong 2023 performance in all three timeframes. This improvement comes primarily from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions.
   


Results Ending September 30th
  Three Months Ended September 30   Nine Months Ended September 30   Twelve Months Ended September 30
(In Thousands)   2024   2023     2024     2023     2024     2023
Domestic Net Income $ 7,365 $ 5,078   $ 17,440   $ 14,233   $ (8,121 ) $ 18,092
Income Tax Expense $ 2,321 $ 1,595   $ 5,391   $ 4,468   $ (3,834 ) $ 5,634
Domestic EBT - GAAP $ 9,686 $ 6,673   $ 22,831   $ 18,701   $ (11,955 ) $ 23,726
LIFO Adjustment $ 151 $ 302   $ (312 ) $ 541   $ (770 ) $ 925
Pension Adjustment $ - $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 41,774   $ -
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 9,837 $ 6,975   $ 22,519   $ 19,242   $ 29,049   $ 24,651
                 


D. Due to recent record backlogs, on July 26, 2024, the Company announced a facility expansion of just over 100,000 square feet at a cost of $22 million. On August 26, 2024, the Company had a ground-breaking ceremony with the Missouri governor, Mike Parsons, and other dignitaries present. On October 16, 2024, site preparation began.  Building completion date is scheduled for the end of 2025.
   
E. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.06 at September 2023; 1.10 at December 2023 and 1.12 for September 2024, respectively.
   

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2023 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com.         

Contact Info:  
Ken Jeffries (417) 575-9000
kjeffries@paulmueller.com
https://paulmueller.com


