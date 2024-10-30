INTRODUCING SHAMS TEH'S NEW BOOK "THE PURPLE ROAD"

Book Banner

TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to explore a fantastic journey of love and healing with Shams Teh's new book The Purple Road . This powerful story takes readers on a unique adventure through space, focusing on the struggles of addiction and the path to finding oneself again."The Purple Road" tells the story of a man whose life, once filled with fame and praise, begins to fall apart because of his battle with addiction. As his family starts to break down, everything changes after a powerful night of prayer. Suddenly, he finds himself in a beautiful New Orleans house spinning with wildflowers and butterflies, hurtling into space. His destination? Planet Social, the special world of his wife. As he arrives, he faces a tricky journey along a purple road filled with challenges that push him to think deeply about himself and grow. This journey becomes a mighty quest for understanding, forgiveness, and healing the relationships he has damaged. As he travels through this magical world, he learns important lessons that will help him rebuild trust and love with his family.The author of this book, Shams Teh, is a proud Australian from the beautiful Mornington Peninsula. He is not just an author but also a devoted husband and father to two lovely daughters. Shams loves to travel and is known for his work as a healer and shaman. He is passionate about helping the earth and communities, especially regarding farming. His love for art and music adds to his creative spirit, and his deep connection to nature fuels his appreciation for the outdoors. Shams’s experiences and insights shine through in "The Purple Road," making it an inspiring read for everyone.The book "The Purple Road" is more than just a story; it’s a journey that encourages readers to look inside themselves. The main character's adventure on Planet Social is filled with magical places and meetings with both kind and tricky beings. Each challenge he faces helps him understand the value of love, kindness, and sacrifice. As he confronts his inner struggles, he learns that true healing comes from shining a light on his own heart. With every step on the purple road, he uncovers crucial lessons that guide him through life's ups and downs. This touching tale speaks to anyone who has faced their battles and offers hope for those seeking to heal and connect with others.Overall, this book is a beautifully written story that invites readers to join a journey of love and redemption. Shams Teh’s storytelling and heartfelt messages make this book a must-read for anyone looking for meaning and connection in their lives. Join Shams as he explores the depths of the human spirit, reminding us all of the incredible power of love and the importance of facing our personal challenges. Don’t miss out on the chance to get your copy of "The Purple Road" and step onto a path that could change your life. Add it to your reading lists today!

