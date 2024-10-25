Singing Star Jennifer Saran Releases Rally Anthem “We’re Not Going Back” Celebrating Kamala Harris

Produced and co-written by Narada Michael Walden, this rousing track is custom-made for arenas and stadiums

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Jennifer Saran has released a joyous and inspiring rally anthem, “We’re Not Going Back,” celebrating the 2024 presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Wisconsin Governor Tim Walz.Listen to “We’re Not Going Back” HERE Produced, arranged and co-written by Saran’s longtime musical collaborator, Grammy-winning hitmaker Narada Michael Walden, “We’re Not Going Back” is an energetic, hook-filled, fist-pumping knockout, custom-made for arenas and stadiums. Titled after Harris’ now-famous statement of purpose, the song utilizes clips of the vice president revving up cheering crowds with that iconic, four-word phrase: “We’re Not Going Back.”“Kamala Harris is the kind of leader the United States needs right now,” Saran says. “She has the qualifications a president should have. But she’s also running a campaign that’s all about spreading joy and optimism, which the country so desperately needs. From the moment she announced her candidacy, it’s been remarkable to see the explosion of support she’s received, and she’s stepped up to meet the moment in a way that Americans can all be proud of and embrace.”Saran wanted to do her part to support Harris, and she let her creativity fly with a set of lyrics that summed up everything she felt. But after Walden composed and recorded a music track to go with her words, Saran felt that she was trying to say too much.“My first pass at the lyrics read more like poetry,” she says. “With songwriting, most of the time simpler is better. I took another pass at the lyrics and streamlined the ideas and phrases – ‘There’s a new wave a comin’… There’s a new way forward... She’ll fight for our dreams, and build for our future.’ As I sang these lyrics to the music, everything felt right, and I felt they conveyed the message that Kamala Harris is a leader who’ll bring back honor and integrity.”When Saran convened with Walden at his San Rafael-based Tarpan Studios, they laid down the tracks and vocals in two hours. “It was one of the fastest sessions we’ve ever done,” she enthuses. “The energy was incredible. After I sang one track, Narada suggested we double it, but sing it exactly the same way to give it maximum power. I must say, it sounded remarkable.” Backing vocals were supplied by Walden’s wife, Katie Walden, Kelly Covington, Takus and Jackson Allen, and Narada himself, all of whom “sound absolutely beautiful,” says Saran. “I’m always thrilled with the music Narada creates around my words, and his way of producing a singer’s vocals is second to none.”The track was engineered and mixed by Jim Reitzel. Joshua Nelson served as assistant engineer. Musicians include Walden on drums and Justus Dobrin on keyboards. Programming duties were handled by Chris “Heist” Walden.Saran is hoping that Harris hears “We’re Not Going Back.” “We think she’ll like it and appreciate the love and spirit we put into it,” she says. “I’d love to see it played at Democratic rallies – that’s what it was designed for. We recorded it to motivate people.”As a Canadian living in Hong Kong, Saran felt it was her duty as a mother of American children, and privilege as an artist, to speak out through her music. “Artists have a right, and perhaps a duty, to express their views, respectfully, just as everybody else,” she says. “Perhaps we’re blessed with more of a forum than others, and that’s something we should honor.”She adds, “This is an important election for all of us. I have an American side to my family, and I know they’re voting for Kamala. My daughter lives overseas, and she has already sent in her ballot. The excitement and support is out there, and I’m proud to be able to have a part in encouraging Americans to vote for Kamala Harris. I feel she’s truly a leader for the future.”For more information, visit: https://www.jennifersaran.com/

