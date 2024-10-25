Submit Release
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings (unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2024 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $867 and $5,637 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “We ended the 2024 third quarter with record total assets, deposits, and shareholders’ equity. These results are a testament to the continued hard work of our team members, and the local value we provide our Michigan communities. During the third quarter, we announced a merger with ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., pursuant to which ChoiceOne and Fentura will merge in an all-stock transaction. Once completed, the combination will create the third largest publicly traded bank in Michigan with approximately $4.3 billion in consolidated total assets and 56 offices in Western, Central and Southeastern Michigan. We continue to expect to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.”

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 22,194     $ 21,487     $ 21,541     $ 21,033     $ 20,416  
Interest expense     10,202       9,650       9,315       8,526       7,757  
Net interest income     11,992       11,837       12,226       12,507       12,659  
Credit loss expense (reversal)     1,203       796       (43 )     (190 )     (309 )
Noninterest income     2,210       2,314       2,355       2,145       2,338  
Noninterest expenses     11,974       10,921       11,166       10,121       10,594  
Federal income tax expense     158       454       668       937       937  
Net income   $ 867     $ 1,980     $ 2,790     $ 3,784     $ 3,775  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.19     $ 0.44     $ 0.63     $ 0.85     $ 0.85  
Dividends   $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.10     $ 0.10  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 30.51     $ 29.84     $ 29.38     $ 28.92     $ 27.64  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 40.00     $ 24.39     $ 27.20     $ 27.20     $ 23.74  
Low   $ 22.16     $ 22.33     $ 24.00     $ 22.26     $ 19.10  
Close(1)   $ 39.07     $ 22.50     $ 24.40     $ 27.20     $ 23.74  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.19 %     0.45 %     0.63 %     0.86 %     0.86 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     2.37 %     5.59 %     7.98 %     11.11 %     11.27 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     2.54 %     5.98 %     8.55 %     11.94 %     12.14 %
Efficiency ratio     84.31 %     77.17 %     76.58 %     69.08 %     70.64 %
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.17 %     5.18 %     5.15 %     5.06 %     4.92 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.28 %     3.22 %     3.11 %     2.90 %     2.66 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.80 %     2.85 %     2.92 %     3.01 %     3.05 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 99,724     $ 100,167     $ 103,210     $ 107,615     $ 109,543  
Gross loans   $ 1,442,389     $ 1,459,929     $ 1,461,465     $ 1,473,471     $ 1,483,720  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 14,700     $ 15,300     $ 15,300     $ 15,400     $ 15,400  
Total assets   $ 1,807,370     $ 1,756,629     $ 1,764,629     $ 1,738,952     $ 1,744,939  
Total deposits   $ 1,470,586     $ 1,427,059     $ 1,438,408     $ 1,394,182     $ 1,401,797  
Borrowed funds   $ 179,970     $ 178,397     $ 178,500     $ 198,500     $ 201,050  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 146,398     $ 143,301     $ 141,074     $ 138,702     $ 132,902  
Net loans to total deposits     97.08 %     101.23 %     100.54 %     104.58 %     104.75 %
Common shares outstanding     4,495,005       4,490,087       4,484,447       4,470,871       4,466,221  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,797,307     $ 1,762,651     $ 1,771,614     $ 1,740,526     $ 1,739,510  
Earning assets   $ 1,708,177     $ 1,669,862     $ 1,683,708     $ 1,649,091     $ 1,646,848  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,237,665     $ 1,204,370     $ 1,205,162     $ 1,165,064     $ 1,156,835  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 145,240     $ 142,577     $ 140,574     $ 135,157     $ 132,860  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 135,959     $ 133,252     $ 131,204     $ 125,723     $ 123,349  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,466,951       4,461,580       4,449,376       4,443,463       4,437,415  
Unvested stock grants     26,500       26,500       31,821       26,018       26,668  
Total common shares outstanding     4,493,451       4,488,080       4,481,197       4,469,481       4,464,083  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)     0.71 %     0.66 %     0.39 %     0.38 %     0.24 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)     0.58 %     0.56 %     0.34 %     0.35 %     0.23 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)     1.02 %     1.05 %     1.05 %     1.05 %     1.04 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans     0.12 %     0.05 %     %   (0.01)%   (0.03)%
Credit loss expense (reversal) to QTD average gross loans     0.08 %     0.05 %     %   (0.01)%   (0.02)%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.48 %     12.38 %     12.27 %     11.91 %     11.59 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     11.42 %     11.28 %     11.17 %     10.82 %     10.51 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.40 %     10.28 %     10.17 %     9.83 %     9.53 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.78 %     8.92 %     8.78 %     8.77 %     8.58 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    


The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine months ended (unaudited):

    9/30/2024   9/30/2023   9/30/2022   9/30/2021   9/30/2020
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 65,222     $ 58,648     $ 41,438     $ 35,161     $ 34,355  
Interest expense     29,167       19,561       3,122       2,091       4,952  
Net interest income     36,055       39,087       38,316       33,070       29,403  
Credit loss expense (reversal)     1,956       132       2,258       (218 )     4,652  
Noninterest income     6,879       7,126       7,997       11,092       15,190  
Noninterest expenses     34,061       32,547       30,870       27,815       23,939  
Federal income tax expense     1,280       2,689       2,616       3,328       3,271  
Net income   $ 5,637     $ 10,845     $ 10,569     $ 13,237     $ 12,731  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 1.26     $ 2.45     $ 2.39     $ 2.86     $ 2.73  
Dividends   $ 0.33     $ 0.3     $ 0.27     $ 0.24     $ 0.225  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 30.51     $ 27.64     $ 25.22     $ 26.53     $ 23.50  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 40.00     $ 24.10     $ 29.25     $ 27.40     $ 26.00  
Low   $ 22.16     $ 18.70     $ 23.00     $ 21.90     $ 12.55  
Close(1)   $ 39.07     $ 23.74     $ 23.00     $ 25.75     $ 16.93  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.42 %     0.85 %     0.95 %     1.36 %     1.45 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     5.27 %     11.15 %     11.71 %     14.55 %     15.79 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     5.64 %     12.03 %     12.75 %     15.00 %     16.40 %
Efficiency ratio     79.33 %     70.43 %     66.66 %     62.98 %     53.68 %
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.17 %     4.84 %     3.99 %     3.83 %     4.12 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.20 %     2.35 %     0.49 %     0.37 %     0.93 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.86 %     3.23 %     3.69 %     3.60 %     3.52 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 99,724     $ 109,543     $ 129,886     $ 138,476     $ 78,179  
Gross loans   $ 1,442,389     $ 1,483,720     $ 1,350,851     $ 1,015,177     $ 1,060,885  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 14,700     $ 15,400     $ 12,200     $ 10,500     $ 10,100  
Total assets   $ 1,807,370     $ 1,744,939     $ 1,588,592     $ 1,329,300     $ 1,284,845  
Total deposits   $ 1,470,586     $ 1,401,797     $ 1,345,209     $ 1,144,291     $ 1,061,470  
Borrowed funds   $ 179,970     $ 201,050     $ 116,600     $ 50,000     $ 96,217  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 146,398     $ 132,902     $ 121,630     $ 124,809     $ 114,081  
Net loans to total deposits     97.08 %     104.75 %     99.51 %     87.80 %     98.99 %
Common shares outstanding     4,495,005       4,466,221       4,434,937       4,569,935       4,691,142  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,777,188     $ 1,710,941     $ 1,485,489     $ 1,297,657     $ 1,171,415  
Earning assets   $ 1,687,249     $ 1,620,015     $ 1,391,179     $ 1,230,553     $ 1,116,861  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,215,731     $ 1,111,687     $ 858,600     $ 748,472     $ 711,449  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 142,796     $ 130,068     $ 120,704     $ 121,659     $ 107,711  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 133,470     $ 120,482     $ 110,792     $ 117,991     $ 103,712  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,459,303       4,428,963       4,425,818       4,630,709       4,665,951  
Unvested stock grants     28,274       28,530       25,462       21,088       13,966  
Total common shares outstanding     4,487,577       4,457,493       4,451,280       4,651,797       4,679,917  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)     0.71 %     0.24 %     0.12 %     0.82 %     0.07 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)     0.58 %     0.23 %     0.12 %     0.63 %     0.06 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)     1.02 %     1.04 %     0.90 %     1.03 %     0.95 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans     0.18 %   (0.03)%     0.05 %     0.02 %     0.03 %
Credit loss expense (reversal) to YTD average gross loans     0.13 %     0.01 %     0.19 %   (0.02)%     0.44 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.48 %     11.59 %     10.96 %     13.63 %     15.57 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     11.42 %     10.51 %     10.07 %     12.64 %     14.40 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.40 %     9.53 %     9.04 %     11.33 %     12.77 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.78 %     8.58 %     8.91 %     10.21 %     9.86 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

    Quarter to Date
    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Net income   $ 867     $ 1,980     $ 2,790     $ 3,784     $ 3,775  
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                    
Other acquisition related expenses     753                          
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     35       34       36       60       60  
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     788       34       36       60       60  
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                    
Proxy contest related expenses                              
Prepayment penalties collected     (24 )     (40 )     (58 )     (85 )     (29 )
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (24 )     (40 )     (58 )     (85 )     (29 )
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 1,631     $ 1,974     $ 2,768     $ 3,759     $ 3,806  
                     
Net interest income   $ 11,992     $ 11,837     $ 12,226     $ 12,507     $ 12,659  
Prepayment penalties collected     (31 )     (51 )     (73 )     (107 )     (37 )
Adjusted net interest income   $ 11,961     $ 11,786     $ 12,153     $ 12,400     $ 12,622  
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Based on adjusted net income from operations                    
Earnings per share   $ 0.37     $ 0.44     $ 0.62     $ 0.85     $ 0.86  
Return on average assets     0.36 %     0.45 %     0.63 %     0.86 %     0.87 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     4.47 %     5.57 %     7.92 %     11.03 %     11.37 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     4.77 %     5.96 %     8.49 %     11.86 %     12.24 %
Efficiency ratio     77.45 %     77.15 %     76.65 %     69.06 %     70.31 %
                     
Based on adjusted net interest income                    
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.16 %     5.17 %     5.13 %     5.03 %     4.91 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.28 %     3.22 %     3.11 %     2.90 %     2.66 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.79 %     2.84 %     2.90 %     2.98 %     3.04 %
                     


    Year to Date September 30   Variance
      2024       2023     Amount   %
Net income   $ 5,637     $ 10,845     $ (5,208 )   (48.02)%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                
Other acquisition related expenses     753             753     N/M
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     105       180       (75 )   (41.67)%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     858       180       678     376.67 %
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                
Proxy contest related expenses           413       (413 )   (100.00)%
Prepayment penalties collected     (122 )     (133 )     11     (8.27)%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (122 )     280       (402 )   (143.57)%
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 6,373     $ 11,305     $ (4,932 )   (43.63)%
                 
Net interest income   $ 36,055     $ 39,087     $ (3,032 )   (7.76)%
Prepayment penalties collected     (155 )     (169 )     14     (8.28)%
Adjusted net interest income   $ 35,900     $ 38,918     $ (3,018 )   (7.75)%
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                
Based on adjusted net income from operations                
Earnings per share   $ 1.43     $ 2.55     $ (1.12 )   (43.92)%
Return on average assets     0.48 %     0.88 %       (0.40)%
Return on average shareholders' equity     5.96 %     11.62 %       (5.66)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     6.38 %     12.55 %       (6.17)%
Efficiency ratio     77.08 %     69.06 %       8.02 %
                 
Based on adjusted net interest income                
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.16 %     4.83 %       0.33 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.20 %     2.35 %       0.85 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.85 %     3.22 %       (0.37)%
                 

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
    Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                                    
Total loans   $ 1,450,371     $ 19,599   5.38 %   $ 1,462,362     $ 19,550   5.38 %   $ 1,477,343     $ 19,170   5.15 %
Taxable investment securities     89,175       335   1.49 %     89,751       350   1.57 %     101,549       397   1.55 %
Nontaxable investment securities     10,580       57   2.14 %     11,059       62   2.25 %     12,670       70   2.19 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     148,872       2,023   5.41 %     97,511       1,331   5.49 %     43,865       594   5.37 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     9,179       192   8.32 %     9,179       207   9.07 %     11,421       199   6.91 %
Total earning assets     1,708,177       22,206   5.17 %     1,669,862       21,500   5.18 %     1,646,848       20,430   4.92 %
                                     
Nonearning assets                                    
Allowance for credit losses     (15,282 )             (15,300 )             (15,503 )        
Premises and equipment, net     13,514               13,964               15,210          
Accrued income and other assets     90,898               94,125               92,955          
Total assets   $ 1,797,307             $ 1,762,651             $ 1,739,510          
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 460,256     $ 4,054   3.50 %   $ 429,141     $ 3,745   3.51 %   $ 416,500     $ 3,230   3.08 %
Savings deposits     261,620       416   0.63 %     266,731       408   0.62 %     290,939       429   0.59 %
Time deposits     336,570       3,865   4.57 %     330,024       3,756   4.58 %     248,389       2,280   3.64 %
Borrowed funds     179,219       1,867   4.14 %     178,474       1,741   3.92 %     201,007       1,818   3.59 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,237,665       10,202   3.28 %     1,204,370       9,650   3.22 %     1,156,835       7,757   2.66 %
                                     
Noninterest bearing liabilities                                    
Noninterest bearing deposits     402,274               405,985               435,398          
Accrued interest and other liabilities     12,128               9,719               14,417          
Shareholders' equity     145,240               142,577               132,860          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,797,307             $ 1,762,651             $ 1,739,510          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 12,004           $ 11,850           $ 12,673    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           2.80 %           2.85 %           3.05 %
                                     


    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
    Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                        
Total loans   $ 1,461,289     $ 58,758   5.37 %   $ 1,464,959     $ 55,749   5.09 %
Taxable investment securities     91,041       1,044   1.53 %     106,158       1,250   1.57 %
Nontaxable investment securities     11,200       186   2.22 %     13,403       227   2.26 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     114,540       4,673   5.45 %     24,484       955   5.21 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     9,179       600   8.73 %     11,011       515   6.25 %
Total earning assets     1,687,249       65,261   5.17 %     1,620,015       58,696   4.84 %
                         
Nonearning assets                        
Allowance for credit losses     (15,328 )             (15,290 )        
Premises and equipment, net     13,957               15,342          
Accrued income and other assets     91,310               90,874          
Total assets   $ 1,777,188             $ 1,710,941          
                         
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 436,997     $ 11,358   3.47 %   $ 385,316     $ 7,927   2.75 %
Savings deposits     266,883       1,237   0.62 %     312,762       1,336   0.57 %
Time deposits     331,113       11,265   4.54 %     196,838       4,595   3.12 %
Borrowed funds     180,738       5,307   3.92 %     216,771       5,703   3.52 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,215,731       29,167   3.20 %     1,111,687       19,561   2.35 %
                         
Noninterest bearing liabilities                        
Noninterest bearing deposits     408,449               455,069          
Accrued interest and other liabilities     10,212               14,117          
Shareholders' equity     142,796               130,068          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,777,188             $ 1,710,941          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 36,094           $ 39,135    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           2.86 %           3.23 %
                         

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2024
    Compared To   Compared To   Compared To
    June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2023
    Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to
    Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net
Changes in interest income                                    
Total loans   $ 49     $     $ 49     $ (1,847 )   $ 2,276     $ 429     $ (227 )   $ 3,236     $ 3,009  
Taxable investment securities     (2 )     (13 )     (15 )     (47 )     (15 )     (62 )     (175 )     (31 )     (206 )
Nontaxable investment securities     (2 )     (3 )     (5 )     (12 )     (1 )     (13 )     (37 )     (4 )     (41 )
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     825       (133 )     692       1,424       5       1,429       3,672       46       3,718  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock           (15 )     (15 )     (161 )     154       (7 )     (137 )     222       85  
Total changes in interest income     870       (164 )     706       (643 )     2,419       1,776       3,096       3,469       6,565  
                                     
Changes in interest expense                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits     380       (71 )     309       359       465       824       1,162       2,269       3,431  
Savings deposits     (25 )     33       8       (147 )     134       (13 )     (258 )     159       (99 )
Time deposits     158       (49 )     109       922       663       1,585       4,001       2,669       6,670  
Borrowed funds     9       117       126       (896 )     945       49       (1,265 )     869       (396 )
Total changes in interest expense     522       30       552       238       2,207       2,445       3,640       5,966       9,606  
Net change in net interest income (FTE)   $ 348     $ (194 )   $ 154     $ (881 )   $ 212     $ (669 )   $ (544 )   $ (2,497 )   $ (3,041 )
                                     


    Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Total earning assets   5.17 %   5.18 %   5.15 %   5.06 %   4.92 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   3.28 %   3.22 %   3.11 %   2.90 %   2.66 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   2.80 %   2.85 %   2.92 %   3.01 %   3.05 %
                     


    Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Interest income   $ 22,194     $ 21,487     $ 21,541   $ 21,033     $ 20,416  
FTE adjustment     12       13       14     14       14  
Total interest income (FTE)     22,206       21,500       21,555     21,047       20,430  
Total interest expense     10,202       9,650       9,315     8,526       7,757  
Net interest income (FTE)   $ 12,004     $ 11,850     $ 12,240   $ 12,521     $ 12,673  
                     

Noninterest Income

    Three Months Ended
    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Service charges and fees                    
Trust and investment services     619       607       641       433       572  
ATM and debit card     541       545       512       549       568  
Service charges on deposit accounts     163       162       140       211       244  
Total     1,323       1,314       1,293       1,193       1,384  
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans     211       177       143       96       164  
Net gain on sales of commercial loans     133       98       296       226        
Change in fair value of equity investments     33       (3 )     (10 )     42       (28 )
Changes in the fair value of MSR     (175 )     (44 )     (96 )     (108 )     119  
Other                    
Mortgage servicing fees     389       386       394       398       398  
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     206       207       204       192       181  
Other     90       179       131       106       120  
Total     685       772       729       696       699  
Total noninterest income   $ 2,210     $ 2,314     $ 2,355     $ 2,145     $ 2,338  
                     
Memo items:                    
Residential mortgage operations   $ 425     $ 519     $ 441     $ 386     $ 681  


    Nine Months Ended September 30   Variance
      2024       2023     Amount   %
Service charges and fees                
Trust and investment services   $ 1,867     $ 1,704     $ 163     9.57 %
ATM and debit card     1,598       1,669       (71 )   (4.25)%
Service charges on deposit accounts     465       686       (221 )   (32.22)%
Total     3,930       4,059       (129 )   (3.18)%
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans     531       523       8     1.53 %
Net gain on sales of commercial loans     527       95       432     454.74 %
Change in fair value of equity investments     20       (29 )     49     (168.97)%
Changes in the fair value of MSR     (315 )     218       (533 )   (244.50)%
Other                
Mortgage servicing fees     1,169       1,210       (41 )   (3.39)%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     617       531       86     16.20 %
Other     400       519       (119 )   (22.93)%
Total     2,186       2,260       (74 )   (3.27)%
Total noninterest income   $ 6,879     $ 7,126     $ (247 )   (3.47)%
                 
Memo items:                
Residential mortgage operations   $ 1,385     $ 1,951     $ (566 )   (29.01)%
                 

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Although elevated interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity, we continue to actively sell residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During the third quarter of 2024, residential mortgage originations sold into the secondary market totaled $10,722.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. During the third quarter of 2024, the fair value of the servicing portfolio decreased primarily due to a decline in the size of the servicing portfolio, as the portfolio declined by $4,741. Mortgage servicing rights are expected to continue to decline due to likely further reductions in the size of our servicing portfolio as paydowns and maturities are expected to outpace new originations.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $22,584, or 3.58%, since September 30, 2023. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward in future periods due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect trust and investment services fees to modestly increase in future periods.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in 2024.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. These charges have declined in 2024 due to a reduced level of NSF fees charged to customers based on regulatory guidance and overall industry trends. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2024, we sold the guaranteed portion of select SBA loans. We anticipate this strategy to continue throughout the remainder of the year.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2024.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

    Three Months Ended
    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Compensation and benefits   $ 5,839   $ 5,842   $ 6,066   $ 5,521   $ 5,592
Professional services     799     963     894     695     726
Furniture and equipment     668     689     727     696     668
Occupancy     622     605     623     610     591
Data processing     751     490     547     505     576
Loan and collection     349     425     322     301     232
Advertising and promotional     312     337     348     139     506
Other                    
Acquisition related expenses     953                
FDIC insurance premiums     275     327     299     270     330
ATM and debit card     214     188     171     158     153
Telephone and communication     95     86     109     103     115
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     44     44     45     76     75
Other general and administrative     1,053     925     1,015     1,047     1,030
Total     2,634     1,570     1,639     1,654     1,703
Total noninterest expenses   $ 11,974   $ 10,921   $ 11,166   $ 10,121   $ 10,594
                     


    Nine Months Ended
September 30 		  Variance
      2024     2023   Amount   %
Compensation and benefits   $ 17,747   $ 16,876   $ 871     5.16 %
Professional services     2,656     2,729     (73 )   (2.67)%
Furniture and equipment     2,084     2,079     5     0.24 %
Occupancy     1,850     1,815     35     1.93 %
Data processing     1,788     1,654     134     8.10 %
Loan and collection     1,096     929     167     17.98 %
Advertising and promotional     997     1,466     (469 )   (31.99)%
Other                
Acquisition related expenses     953         953     N/M
FDIC insurance premiums     901     861     40     4.65 %
ATM and debit card     573     493     80     16.23 %
Telephone and communication     290     334     (44 )   (13.17)%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     133     227     (94 )   (41.41)%
Other general and administrative     2,993     3,084     (91 )   (2.95)%
Total     5,843     4,999     844     16.88 %
Total noninterest expenses   $ 34,061   $ 32,547   $ 1,514     4.65 %
                 

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits has increased in 2024 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. We expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits throughout the remainder of 2024.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. Professional services expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2024.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. The increase in data processing in the third quarter of 2024 is primarily due to the loss of incentive credits from our core data processor following our proposed merger announcement. Data processing expenses are expected to modestly increase throughout 2024 due to annual contractual increases from our core data processor.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in such expenses in 2024 is due to increased levels of home ownership grants. Loan and collection expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods as loan growth is expected to approximate current levels.

Advertising and promotional expenses includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. These expenses also include marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses have declined in 2024 due to the expiration of certain long-term sponsorship commitments. Advertising and promotional expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Acquisition related expenses includes expenses related to our proposed merger with ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., which was announced during the third quarter of 2024. These expenses include services rendered for investment banking, legal and accounting. We expect to incur additional acquisition related expenses in future periods.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in future periods.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of Community Bancorp, Inc. were fully amortized as of December 31, 2023. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of FSB will be amortized through 2028.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 199,717   $ 128,590   $ 132,349   $ 90,661   $ 83,365
Total investment securities     99,724     100,167     103,210     107,615     109,543
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     1,861     2,440     1,067     747     1,037
Gross loans     1,442,389     1,459,929     1,461,465     1,473,471     1,483,720
Less allowance for credit losses     14,700     15,300     15,300     15,400     15,400
Net loans     1,427,689     1,444,629     1,446,165     1,458,071     1,468,320
All other assets     78,379     80,803     81,838     81,858     82,674
Total assets   $ 1,807,370   $ 1,756,629   $ 1,764,629   $ 1,738,952   $ 1,744,939
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Total deposits   $ 1,470,586   $ 1,427,059   $ 1,438,408   $ 1,394,182   $ 1,401,797
Total borrowed funds     179,970     178,397     178,500     198,500     201,050
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     10,416     7,872     6,647     7,568     9,190
Total liabilities     1,660,972     1,613,328     1,623,555     1,600,250     1,612,037
Total shareholders' equity     146,398     143,301     141,074     138,702     132,902
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,807,370   $ 1,756,629   $ 1,764,629   $ 1,738,952   $ 1,744,939
                     


    9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024   9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023
    Variance   Variance
    Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 71,127     55.31 %   $ 116,352     139.57 %
Total investment securities     (443 )   (0.44)%     (9,819 )   (8.96)%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     (579 )   (23.73)%     824     79.46 %
Gross loans     (17,540 )   (1.20)%     (41,331 )   (2.79)%
Less allowance for credit losses     (600 )   (3.92)%     (700 )   (4.55)%
Net loans     (16,940 )   (1.17)%     (40,631 )   (2.77)%
All other assets     (2,424 )   (3.00)%     (4,295 )   (5.20)%
Total assets   $ 50,741     2.89 %   $ 62,431     3.58 %
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Total deposits   $ 43,527     3.05 %   $ 68,789     4.91 %
Total borrowed funds     1,573     0.88 %     (21,080 )   (10.48)%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     2,544     32.32 %     1,226     13.34 %
Total liabilities     47,644     2.95 %     48,935     3.04 %
Total shareholders' equity     3,097     2.16 %     13,496     10.15 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 50,741     2.89 %   $ 62,431     3.58 %
                 

Cash and due from banks

    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 37,871   $ 35,437     $ 26,128   $ 29,997   $ 35,121  
Interest bearing     161,846     93,153       106,221     60,664     48,244  
Total   $ 199,717   $ 128,590     $ 132,349   $ 90,661   $ 83,365  
                     
    9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024       9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 2,434     6.87 %       $ 2,750     7.83 %
Interest bearing     68,693     73.74 %         113,602     235.47 %
Total   $ 71,127     55.31 %       $ 116,352     139.57 %
                     

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 199,717   $ 128,590   $ 132,349   $ 90,661   $ 83,365
Fair value of unpledged investment securities     77,019     74,775     73,680     80,247     82,103
FHLB borrowing availability     190,000     190,000     190,000     170,000     170,000
Unsecured lines of credit     23,000     23,000     23,000     20,000     20,000
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window     109     106     107     111     110
Parent company line of credit     5,100     7,000     3,500     3,500     950
Total liquidity sources   $ 494,945   $ 423,471   $ 422,636   $ 364,519   $ 356,528
                     

The increase in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024 was due to an increase in total deposits (see "Total deposits" below).

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits, and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our overall asset and liability management strategy.

Investment securities

    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 19,432     $ 20,430     $ 20,427     $ 22,425     $ 23,420  
State and municipal     18,997       19,108       20,403       20,460       20,992  
Mortgage backed residential     44,086       45,808       47,505       49,076       50,786  
Certificates of deposit     2,234       2,481       2,729       2,728       3,956  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     21,640       22,213       22,778       23,320       24,062  
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     (8,798 )     (12,179 )     (13,027 )     (12,760 )     (15,958 )
Total available-for-sale     97,591       97,861       100,815       105,249       107,258  
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     535       791       877       878       879  
Equity securities     1,598       1,515       1,518       1,488       1,406  
Total investment securities   $ 99,724     $ 100,167     $ 103,210     $ 107,615     $ 109,543  
                     
    9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024       9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency     (998 )   (4.88)%       $ (3,988 )   (17.03)%
State and municipal     (111 )   (0.58)%         (1,995 )   (9.50)%
Mortgage backed residential     (1,722 )   (3.76)%         (6,700 )   (13.19)%
Certificates of deposit     (247 )   (9.96)%         (1,722 )   (43.53)%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     (573 )   (2.58)%         (2,422 )   (10.07)%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     3,381     (27.76)%         7,160     (44.87)%
Total available-for-sale     (270 )   (0.28)%         (9,667 )   (9.01)%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     (256 )   (32.36)%         (344 )   (39.14)%
Equity securities     83       5.48 %         192       13.66 %
Total investment securities   $ (443 )   (0.44)%       $ (9,819 )   (8.96)%
                     

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of September 30, 2024 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 6,481   $ 12,951   $   $   $   $ 19,432
State and municipal     1,624     15,190     1,113     1,070         18,997
Mortgage backed residential                     44,086     44,086
Certificates of deposit     2,234                     2,234
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies                     21,640     21,640
Total amortized cost   $ 10,339   $ 28,141   $ 1,113   $ 1,070   $ 65,726   $ 106,389
Fair value   $ 10,111   $ 26,620   $ 1,017   $ 1,001   $ 58,842   $ 97,591
                         

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of September 30, 2024 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
State and municipal   $ 85   $ 295   $ 155   $   $   $ 535
Fair value   $ 84   $ 290   $ 152   $   $   $ 526
                         

Total investment securities have declined in recent periods primarily due to maturities and prepayments. As a result of overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has strategically declined throughout the past 12 months. As a result of current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth throughout the remainder of 2024. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Commercial and industrial   $ 109,188     $ 120,331     $ 114,772     $ 118,089     $ 125,330  
Commercial real estate     855,270       864,200       867,270       870,693       874,870  
Total commercial loans     964,458       984,531       982,042       988,782       1,000,200  
Residential mortgage     419,140       418,403       426,762       431,836       431,740  
Home equity     55,475       53,133       48,568       48,380       47,069  
Total residential real estate loans     474,615       471,536       475,330       480,216       478,809  
Consumer     3,316       3,862       4,093       4,473       4,711  
Gross loans     1,442,389       1,459,929       1,461,465       1,473,471       1,483,720  
Allowance for credit losses     (14,700 )     (15,300 )     (15,300 )     (15,400 )     (15,400 )
Loans, net   $ 1,427,689     $ 1,444,629     $ 1,446,165     $ 1,458,071     $ 1,468,320  
                     
Memo items:                    
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 609,113     $ 613,854     $ 619,160     $ 624,765     $ 631,697  
                     
    9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024       9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Commercial and industrial   $ (11,143 )   (9.26)%       $ (16,142 )   (12.88)%
Commercial real estate     (8,930 )   (1.03)%         (19,600 )   (2.24)%
Total commercial loans     (20,073 )   (2.04)%         (35,742 )   (3.57)%
Residential mortgage     737       0.18 %         (12,600 )   (2.92)%
Home equity     2,342       4.41 %         8,406       17.86 %
Total residential real estate loans     3,079       0.65 %         (4,194 )   (0.88)%
Consumer     (546 )   (14.14)%         (1,395 )   (29.61)%
Gross loans     (17,540 )   (1.20)%         (41,331 )   (2.79)%
Allowance for credit losses     600     (3.92)%         700     (4.55)%
Loans, net   $ (16,940 )   (1.17)%       $ (40,631 )   (2.77)%
                     
Memo items:                    
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ (4,741 )   (0.77)%       $ (22,584 )   (3.58)%
                     

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment as of:

    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Loans collectively evaluated                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 102,523   $ 113,254   $ 112,542   $ 115,665   $ 124,860
Commercial real estate     854,038     864,026     867,270     870,524     874,701
Residential mortgage     416,864     416,130     423,881     429,109     428,927
Home equity     55,416     53,056     48,388     48,136     46,898
Consumer     3,325     3,862     4,093     4,473     4,711
Subtotal     1,432,166     1,450,328     1,456,174     1,467,907     1,480,097
Loans individually evaluated                    
Commercial and industrial     6,665     7,077     2,230     2,424     470
Commercial real estate     1,232     174         169     169
Residential mortgage     2,276     2,273     2,881     2,727     2,813
Home equity     48     77     180     244     171
Consumer     2                
Subtotal     10,223     9,601     5,291     5,564     3,623
Gross Loans   $ 1,442,389   $ 1,459,929   $ 1,461,465   $ 1,473,471   $ 1,483,720
                     

The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment as of:

    9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Allowance for credit losses for collectively evaluated loans                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,436   $ 1,434   $ 1,300   $ 1,407   $ 1,362
Commercial real estate     8,347     8,903     8,359     8,467     8,703
Residential mortgage     4,131     4,133     4,202     4,409     4,439
Home equity     348     327     305     321     315
Consumer     51     80     38     44     36
Unallocated             670     355     294
Subtotal     14,313     14,877     14,874     15,003     15,149
Allowance for credit losses for individually evaluated loans                    
Commercial and industrial     385     423     423     363     248
Commercial real estate                    
Residential mortgage             3     34     3
Home equity                    
Consumer     2                
Unallocated                    
Subtotal     387     423     426     397     251
Allowance for credit losses   $ 14,700   $ 15,300   $ 15,300   $ 15,400   $ 15,400
                     
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,784   $ 1,857   $ 1,723   $ 1,770   $ 1,610
Commercial real estate     8,347     8,903     8,359     8,467     8,703
Residential mortgage     4,131     4,133     4,205     4,443     4,442
Home equity     348     327     305     321     315
Consumer     53     80     38     44     36
