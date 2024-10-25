Save the Date: American Indian College Fund’s Twin Cities EATSS Event Set for November 12, 2024

An Evening of Indigenous Cuisine, Art, and Music Featuring Rufus Wainwright

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Indian College Fund will host its annual Twin Cities EATSS (Epicurean Award to Support Scholars) event on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. The event will feature Indigenous cuisine, art, and music, in support of Native students pursuing higher education.

The evening runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and will include a full-course meal created by Indigenous chefs, including Chef Anthony Bauer (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa) and Chef Bradley Dry (Cherokee Nation). The chefs will highlight Native ingredients and culinary traditions.

Guests will also have the opportunity to view original works by emerging American Indian artists. The Guthrie Theater, known for its striking architecture, provides the setting for this event, underscoring a connection to both art and education.

The evening concludes with a performance by singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright. His acoustic set will close out the night, bringing together music and community in support of Native scholars.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 5:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. CT

Location: Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, MN 55415

Tickets and Sponsorships

Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will benefit the American Indian College Fund’s scholarship programs for American Indian and Alaska Native students. Visit https://standwith.collegefund.org/twin-cities-eatss/ for tickets and sponsorship information.



About the American Indian College Fund

The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 35 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided $20,579 million in scholarships and other direct student support for access to a higher education that is steeped in Native culture and values to American Indian students in 2023-24.

Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $349 million in

scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports

a variety of programs at the nation’s 33 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are

located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and

succeed in their careers.



The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar, and the “Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation’s top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.



