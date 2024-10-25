Maine DOE Update – October 25, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Upcoming Fall Reporting Due Dates

reports are due soon for validation and/or certification by School Administrative Units! All reports require review, validation, and/or certification by superintendents.

News & Updates

PUBLIC FEEDBACK – Rule Chapter 115: The Credentialing of Education Personnel

The Maine State Board of Education is beginning conversations with the public about Rule Chapter 115: The Credentialing of Education Personnel. Resolve 2024, Chapter 137 directed the State Board of Education to amend Rule Chapter 115 with special attention to sections related to the State Board of Education's report submitted to the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs in 2023.

Public Comment Period to End Soon for Rule Chapter 132, Learning Results: Parameters for Essential Instruction

On October 1, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) opened public comment on proposed revisions to Rule Chapter 132, Learning Results: Parameters for Essential Instruction (Social Studies MLR). This public comment period is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Applications Due November 15 for Extended Learning Opportunities Expansion 2.0

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking applications from Maine school administrative units (SAUs) and community-based organizations partnering with SAUs for the Extended Learning Opportunities Expansion 2.0. The purpose of this funding is to develop new Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) programs or to expand current ELO programs.

Maine DOE Launches New Project to Expand the Impact of the Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) Initiative

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) recently launched a new project, designed to continue the work of the Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) initiative. The ongoing goal is to promote systemic change in Maine schools through innovative solutions to various educational challenges.

Maine Department of Education Celebrates National School Lunch Week by Recognizing Child Nutrition Programs

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) gathered with other child nutrition leaders at Connors Elementary School in Lewiston to celebrate National School Lunch Week (Oct. 14-18, 2024). Special guest Alberto A. Gonzalez, Jr., Senior Advisor for External Engagement at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service, attended, as did USDA Northeast Regional Office officials and others.

Nominations Open for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that nominations are open for the 2024-2025 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science (PAEMST). Every year, this award recognizes up to 110 exemplary teachers nationwide from grades 7-12. It is considered the nation's highest honors for elementary and secondary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) teaching.

Nominations Open for National LifeChanger of the Year Award

Nominations are now open for the LifeChanger of the Year Award, a national program sponsored by the National Life Group. This award recognizes and rewards K-12 educators and school employees across the country. The goal is to celebrate those who are making a significant difference in students' lives by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

St. Croix Regional Technical Center Celebrates Instructor Lauren Remington as a 2024 Marcia Lovell Awardee

The St. Croix Regional Technical Center in Calais is celebrating instructor Lauren Remington as a 2024 Marcia Lovell awardee. Administered by Maine Roads to Quality, the Marcia Lovell Award honors eight outstanding early childhood practitioners from across Maine every year.

New Yurt at Fiddlehead School of Arts and Sciences Provides Creative Outdoor Learning Space for Students

Nestled in the campus green area at Fiddlehead School of Arts and Sciences in Gray is a new yurt, serving as a unique outdoor learning space for students. For the school, it also represents something more: the power of creativity and community.

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.