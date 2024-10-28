The Davenport Fall Home Show Is Taking Place Nov 1-3, 2024, At The Fair Center In The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Davenport Fall Home Show: November 1st through November 3rd, 2024 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds - Fair Center in Davenport, Iowa. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home expo.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Davenport area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in bathroom renovations, roofing, siding, landscaping, windows and doors, and more will be participating at the Davenport Home Show.

Davenport residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Show. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission and parking to the Davenport Fall Home Show is free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday November 1, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday November 2, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday November 3, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds - Fair Center is located at 2815 W Locust Street, Davenport, IA 52804. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 319-666-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

