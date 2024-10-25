Upcoming closures on Farrington Highway for the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project

Main, News Posted on Oct 25, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) updates the Māʻili community on the status of the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project.

To allow the concrete time to set, to meet strength standard inspections and implement a redesign of the pedestrian pathway on the mauka side of the bridge, the estimated completion date has been moved to mid-November 2024. A previous release stated the estimated completion date was the end of October 2024.

Work on temporary and permanent striping is scheduled to take place during daytime hours over the next two weeks, beginning Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be a single lane closure in the westbound direction on Farrington Highway.

Future aspects of project completion include approach slab grinding and grooving, the installation of curbing, guardrails, signs, and permanent striping, etc. Part of this work will continue in the closed right shoulder on Farrington Highway and any lane closures will be announced as scheduled.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

