Friday October 25, 2024
Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) and some other online tools on our website will be down for maintenance from Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. to Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. Mountain Time. The other online tools include:
- Quick Pay
- Request a Payment Plan
- Where’s My Refund?
- Register as a Temporary Seller or Promoter
- Respond to Inquiry Letter
- Verify My Identity
- Apply for an IFTA License
- Validate a Permit
