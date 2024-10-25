Home Press Releases TAP, other online tools down for maintenance View All News Friday October 25, 2024 Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) and some other online tools on our website will be down for maintenance from Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. to Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. Mountain Time. The other online tools include: Quick Pay

Request a Payment Plan

Where’s My Refund?

Register as a Temporary Seller or Promoter

Respond to Inquiry Letter

Verify My Identity

Apply for an IFTA License

Validate a Permit ver: 3.5.2a | last updated: October 25, 2024 at 11:16 am Jump back to top of page button

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.