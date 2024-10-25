On October 26th, communities around the globe recognize Intersex Awareness Day, a moment dedicated to raising awareness about intersex individuals and advocating for their rights. This day serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusivity, understanding, and respect for all identities within our community.

Intersex people are those born with physical sex characteristics that don't fit typical definitions of male or female. This variation can occur in chromosomes, gonads, or genitals, and it is estimated that about 1 in 1,500 to 1 in 2,000 live births result in intersex traits. Despite this significant presence, many intersex individuals face misunderstanding, stigma, and discrimination.

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing Intersex Awareness Day, committing itself and encouraging all government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses, and schools, to take meaningful actions to support the goals and ideals of Intersex Awareness Day.

Together, let’s celebrate diversity and advocate for a future where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued.