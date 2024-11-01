Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing Fights Iowa Insurance Department to Protect Homeowners' and Contractors' Rights

Shamrock Roofing Des Moines

Garen Armstrong filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Insurance Department challenging the state's insurance practices

I'm here for the Iowa consumer. I want to help restore homes and ensure people are treated fairly by their insurance companies.” — Garen Armstrong

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garen Armstrong , Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing & Construction, has filed a lawsuit (Case 4:24-cv-00340-RGE-HCA) against the Iowa Insurance Department (IID), challenging the state's insurance practices that unfairly restrict contractors from advocating for homeowners.Armstrong's lawsuit addresses the systematic suppression of contractors' ability to guide homeowners through the insurance claims process, violating fundamental consumer rights.The IID's regulations, driven by insurance company lobbying, have limited contractors' ability to educate roofing clients on navigating complex insurance policies. This has left thousands of Iowa homeowners without support after devastating weather events. Armstrong emphasizes that contractors should be able to inform homeowners about their options without taking over the role of public insurance adjusters Armstrong proposes evolving the current law, UPPA, to protect both contractors and consumers. He suggests raising the UPPA threshold to $50,000 and requiring all contractors to have proper licenses and insurance. Armstrong believes licensed contractors with the right protections in place would increase trust and accountability, benefiting consumers and ensuring fairer processes.Despite the conflict, Armstrong remains optimistic, citing models from other states, such as Missouri and Kansas, where contractors can inform clients without restrictions. Shamrock Roofing had planned to expand in Iowa but has slowed growth due to the state's anti-business policies. Armstrong affirms, "I'm here for the Iowa consumer. I want to help restore homes and ensure people are treated fairly by their insurance companies."About Shamrock Roofing and Construction Known for its uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business since 1977. Shamrock Roofing has expanded nationwide with 12 locations reaching from its headquarters in Kansas City to Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado and Texas. The Shamrock Cares Program is devoted to the community with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual “Put the Unity in the Community” scholarship, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is always planning fresh ways to invest and to give back to local homeowners.

Shamrock Roofing Sues Iowa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.