New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development Announces $2 Million Grant Opportunity to Help Provide Training for Minorities and Women in the Construction Trades

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 25, 2024



TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has announced $2 million in available funding through the New Jersey Builder’s Utilization Initiative for Labor Diversity (NJBUILD) Women and Minorities in Construction Trades grant program.

NJBUILD is designed to provide training opportunities for minorities and women in the construction trades and construction-related trades so that minorities and women can realize equal employment opportunities in public contracting.

This competitive opportunity is designed to provide funding to eligible organizations that will offer construction trades training, placement services, and quality support services to women and minority populations per the Notice of Grant Opportunities (NGO).

In FY24, NJDOL awarded over $7 million in NJBUILD funding to 15 organizations to support the training of approximately 667 women and minorities in the construction trades. This is the largest amount of NJBUILD funding to be awarded in a single fiscal year since the program’s inception in 2009.

“The NJBUILD grant program is about preparing women and minorities for meaningful careers in the construction industry to foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “By offering targeted training, placement services, and quality support, we are paving the way for long-term, sustainable employment opportunities in the building trades for historically underrepresented people.”

“The NJBUILD Women and Minorities grant has proven to be a life changing program for our participants at the Elizabeth Development Company. It has given them the ability to access rewarding careers in the skilled construction trades,” said William O’Dea, Executive Director of the Elizabeth Development Company. “Individuals with no prior construction experience have been able to receive training and credentials that allowed them to compete for good paying jobs. The NJBUILD program is a critical resource and has a proven track record.”

The following organizations are eligible to apply as the lead applicant:

Any employer based in New Jersey or with a New Jersey presence;

Workforce Intermediary Sponsors;

Employer/Trade Associations;

Any labor organization that represents workers in the occupation for which the apprentices will be trained;

Labor/Management Partnership (public or private);

New Jersey Local Education Agency (LEA);

Public vocational schools within New Jersey;

Public high schools within New Jersey;

Two- and four-year institutions of higher education;

Public or private non-profit organizations (including Community Based Organizations);

Business or trade organizations representing a particular trade, group of trades, contractors, or employers;

Community-based organizations;

New Jersey local Workforce Development Boards;

Economic development organizations;

State, Local, and County governments within New Jersey;

Any other private educational or training entity that is on the Eligible Training Provider List (ETPL).

Funding from this grant announcement shall be used to support training in the construction and building trades industry, including clean energy and lead abatement occupations. Occupations within the construction craft, administrative, support, or operational occupations are also acceptable. This includes professional titles as well as skilled trades.

Applicants are required to provide quality support services to ensure success for placement into employment.

Key dates:

November 1: Letter of Intent due by noon

November 8: Application due by noon

View complete details and the full Notice of Grant Opportunity here.

