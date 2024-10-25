Global Philadelphia Unveils ‘Life on Land’ Mural for UN Goal 15 by Artist Nile Livingston

Visual Artist Nile Livingston painting Global Philadelphia Mural Life on Land Mural Painter Nile Livingston painting work that will be on display at Chestnut Hill College Nile Livingston Metro Philly Best Artist Painter 2022 2024

Join us Oct. 28 as Global Philadelphia unveils Nile Livingston's ‘Life on Land’ mural at Chestnut Hill College

Through this mural, I hope to inspire a deeper respect for the landscapes that sustain us” — Nile Livingston

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Philadelphia Association, in collaboration with Chestnut Hill College and TD Bank, is set to unveil a new mural commemorating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #15 - Life on Land.

This striking artwork, crafted by local artist Nile Livingston, will be revealed on October 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Chestnut Hill College, marking the fifteenth in a series of seventeen murals throughout Philadelphia celebrating each UN Sustainable Development Goal.

The mural’s location at the northwestern boundary of Philadelphia offers a symbolic view onto the vibrant Wissahickon forest, a vital urban sanctuary and ecological buffer that cools the city and supports local biodiversity.

Inspired by both natural landscapes and the historical heritage of the area, Livingston’s work integrates influences from Wissahickon Park’s wild life and elements from local art history, such as Thomas Moran’s 19th-century landscapes and Gustavus Hesselius's 1735 portraits of Lenape leaders, evoking the deep connection between humanity, art, and nature. "Through this mural, I hope to inspire a deeper respect for the landscapes that sustain us," says visual artist Nile Livingston.

The creation of this mural is an interdisciplinary effort, combining artistic interpretation, academic insight, and community resources. This partnership engages local communities, including Chestnut Hill College’s academic community, the Friends of the Wissahickon, and supporters like the Sisters of Saint Joseph, whose commitment to environmental stewardship echoes their centuries-old mission of uniting people and nature.

Chestnut Hill College’s Assistant Professor of Biology, Dr. Hilton M. Oyamaguchi, has contributed invaluable ecological insights and resources from student research, further deepening the mural’s focus on biodiversity, conservation, and the profound interdependence of life on Earth.

The unveiling event will include speeches from Global Philadelphia representatives, Dr. Hilton Oyamaguchi, and Karen Dietrich, General Councillor of the Sisters of Saint Joseph. Guests will also hear from Friends of the Wissahickon, who will receive a grant in recognition of their work in preserving the forested landscape that inspired the mural.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, October 28, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM (Speakers begin at 2:15 PM)

Location: Chestnut Hill College, near the SSJ Chapel and Auditorium at the corner of Germantown and Northwestern Ave.

Reception: A brief reception will follow in the St. Joseph Hall Rotunda.

This event is open to the public, and registration is encouraged here.

The SDG 15 mural brings attention to the global call for sustainable land practices and the protection of ecosystems, aiming to inspire community action toward the 2030 target for environmental resilience. Join us as we celebrate this powerful collaboration of art, education, and community that underscores our shared commitment to a sustainable future.

About Sustainable Development Goal 15

SDG 15, Life on Land, is one of seventeen goals set by the United Nations to protect, restore, and promote sustainable land use, addressing urgent issues like deforestation, biodiversity loss, and land degradation. This mural project reflects Philadelphia’s commitment to raising awareness of each goal and encouraging active participation in the journey toward a sustainable, equitable world.

For more information on the United Nations SDGs and Global Philadelphia’s initiative, please visit Global Philadelphia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.