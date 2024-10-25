Buildremote Unveils Comprehensive Research on Fortune 500 Return-to-Office Policies

Fortune 500 RTO Policies

CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buildremote, a workplace research firm, has released a new report detailing the return-to-office (RTO) policies of the Fortune 500 companies. This extensive study offers unprecedented insights into how major corporations are navigating the post-pandemic work environment. According to Buildremote's latest research , 284 of the Fortune 500 companies, representing 57% of this group, have publicly shared their workplace policies. These range from fully remote to hybrid to office-first, highlighting the evolving nature of work post-COVID-19.Key findings from the report include:- 86%, of companies with a declared policy are adopting a hybrid work schedule.- Only 19 companies require employees to be in the office five days a week, underscoring a permanent shift towards more flexible working arrangements.- 40 companies have embraced a fully remote policy, allowing employees to work from anywhere without mandatory office days.- The most common policy among these companies is a three-day office requirement, adopted by 73 companies.“This report benchmarks every large US company for RTO policies,” said Henry O'Loughlin, President of Buildremote. “While there has been a temporary push for in-office work in the headlines, the data shows a permanent shift toward hybrid.”The complete report is available for review and download at Buildremote’s RTO Report. This document serves as a crucial resource for business leaders, HR professionals, and policymakers aiming to understand and implement effective work policies in a rapidly changing environment.1) Read the insights 2) Download the dataset For more information, please visit Buildremote.Henry O'Loughlininfo [@] buildremote.coAbout Buildremote: Buildremote is a research organization specializing in workplace changes since 2020.

