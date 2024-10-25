Commerce awards $5.4 million to organizations seeking to build new housing and community spaces

Grants to 30 nonprofits and tribes will support early planning for capital projects in 16 counties

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $5.4 million in grants to assist 30 community organizations in the early stages of construction projects. These investments focus on affordable housing and facilities for community services, including child care, early learning and recreation.

Construction projects start with planning and predesign, and these grants can be used for preliminary project phases, such as architectural design and feasibility studies. Those costs often are barriers for smaller organizations that want to buy, build, or renovate property.

“The momentum needed to create new buildings starts long before permits are filed and ground is broken,” Commerce Director Mike Fong said. “We seek to be partners from the beginning, helping organizations succeed in bringing projects to fruition that address critical needs for more housing and community service spaces.”

Award recipients provide services in Chelan, Garfield, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Mason, Okanogan, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla and Whatcom counties. These grants will better prepare communities for future applications for capital construction funding from Commerce and potentially other sources.

View the complete project list (PDF)

In Jefferson County, for example, the Jefferson Land Trust is seeking to develop permanent affordable housing. Initial steps include community feedback sessions and analyses for civil engineering and budgeting.

The Suquamish Tribe, meanwhile, is working on a Public Safety and Critical Infrastructure Hub. The funding could be used there for testing soil, assessing seismic risk, and evaluating infrastructure needs.

Across the state, a project by the Spokane University District Development Association will benefit area residents, employees and students, Executive Director Juliet Sinisterra said. “We are very excited about moving this forward and honored to be included in such important work.”

In all, Commerce received 103 applications for funding. The Planning and Predesign Capital Equity Program prioritizes grants and technical assistance to tribes, rural communities and smaller organizations that serve underserved communities. To learn more, visit the program webpage.