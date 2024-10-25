Montgomery County Council to Host Youth Town Hall meeting on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, October 25 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 25, 2024

Students are encouraged to share their views with Councilmembers and will receive student-service learning hours for advocacy





ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 25, 2024—The Montgomery County Council will host a Youth Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Council Office Building in Rockville. This annual meeting with students promotes youth engagement in community and public policy issues and allows Councilmembers to hear directly from young people about their concerns and views.

“The Council’s yearly Youth Town Hall is an opportunity for students to come together with their local elected leaders to share ideas and envision a shared future for Montgomery County,” said Council President Andrew Friedson. “We value innovative thinking at the Council, and by fostering open dialogue with students from across the County, we hope it will empower the next generation to take an active role in shaping their communities and driving meaningful change.”

Student Member of the Montgomery County Board of Education Praneel Suvarna will attend the Youth Town Hall and kick off the question-and-answer period. Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor will also join the town hall.

The Youth Town Hall will take place in the Council’s Hearing Room on the third floor of the Council Office Building, which is located at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville. Visitor information can be viewed on the Council's website.

The Council will also host a pizza reception for students who attend the Youth Town Hall starting at 6:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Council Office Building.

Students who are unable to join the meeting in person can participate through a Zoom webinar. The Zoom information will be provided to students who register for remote participation.

The Youth Town Hall will be streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube (MoCoCouncilMD) and on Facebook Live (MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and broadcast on County Cable Montgomery on Channels 30 (Fios), 1056 (RCN) and 996 (Xfinity).

All students must register to participate and receive their two student-service learning hours for advocacy.





