Integrative Techniques in Counseling Yield Better Outcomes

Integrative counseling allows for a well-rounded approach to mental health, addressing both surface symptoms and deeper psychological patterns” — Dr. Arwen Podesta

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Arwen Podesta , owner of Podesta Wellness outlines the benefits of using integrative techniques in counseling to improve mental health outcomes. By combining approaches such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness-based strategies, and psychodynamic methods, treatment becomes more personalized and effective.“Integrative counseling allows for a well-rounded approach to mental health, addressing both surface symptoms and deeper psychological patterns,” says Dr. Podesta. “Tailoring the therapeutic approach to the individual’s needs provides flexibility in addressing complex mental health challenges.”Podesta highlights the importance of using a variety of techniques, including mindfulness practices for managing stress and CBT for addressing negative thought patterns. Combining these methods can offer deeper emotional healing and more sustainable progress.“An integrative approach is designed to evolve as the client’s needs change over time,” Dr. Podesta explains. By applying flexible treatment plans, clients can benefit from the most appropriate therapeutic methods throughout their journey.For those interested in learning more about the integrative techniques offered at Podesta Wellness, contact their office to schedule a consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.