Tattoo Accessories Market is Growing in Huge Demand | Top Players, Application and Forecast to 2031

Tattoo Accessories Market - By product type, the needles and cartridges segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tattoo accessories market garnered $853.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Drivers Rise in the popularity of tattoos among peopleThe expansion in a number of tattoo studiosChanges in fashion trendsChanged attitudes toward tattooingOpportunities Exposure to online fashion blogs, publications, videos, and other contentIntroduction of new software programmers like Gravit Designer, Xara Designer Pro X, Affinity Designer, and others.Restraints Restrictions, bans, and laws against tattooingThe research provides detailed segmentation of the global tattoo accessories market based on product type, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on product type, the needles and cartridges segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global tattoo accessories market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the tattoo ink segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global tattoo accessories market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the total tattoo accessories market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global tattoo accessories market analyzed in the research includeCheyenne - Professional Tattoo EquipmentSabre Tattoo SuppliesInkjecta International Pty Ltd.EZ Tattoo SupplyDRAGONHAWKTechnical WorldwideBishop Tattoo Supply Inc.Lauro Paolini Tattoo SupplyEIKONInfinite Irons

