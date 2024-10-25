Submit Release
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2024 Results

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the third quarter of 2024 of $1,408,000 or $0.36 per share compared to third quarter 2023 net income of $1,702,000 or $0.43 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.32% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 15.42% for the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $107,000 or 2.3% compared to the respective 2023 period. Interest income increased by $288,000 due to higher yields on loans and other interest-earning assets, while interest expense only increased by $181,000. Non-interest income remained relatively consistent at $550,000. Operating expenses increased by $255,000 or 7.8% mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $574.3 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $587.8 million as of September 30, 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt, along with a 0.7% decrease in deposit balances. The security portfolio decreased by $18.3 million, as funds from matured securities were used to repay wholesale borrowings. While total loans decreased by $6.9 million or 1.7%, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.21%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Our new banking office in Grand Rapids was opened earlier this year and we are excited to offer our full banking services to the Grand Rapids community.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

             
             
Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
Return on Equity (ROE)   11.32%     15.42%     11.09%     14.77%
Return on Assets (ROA)   0.98%     1.14%     0.92%     1.06%
Net Interest Margin   3.47%     3.25%     3.37%     3.25%
           
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023        
Non-Performing Assets Ratio   0.21%     0.16%        
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1)   10.17%     9.49%        
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1)   16.35%     15.58%        
Book Value Per Share   $12.80     $10.73        
Market Value Per Share   $9.03     $7.99        
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank              
               
               
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
Interest Income $ 6,744,483     $ 6,456,258     $ 20,069,571     $ 18,812,071  
Interest Expense   2,067,285       1,886,333       6,322,485       5,011,890  
Net Interest Income   4,677,198       4,569,925       13,747,086       13,800,181  
Provision for credit losses   229       (217,000 )     (38,972 )     (108,000 )
Non-interest income   549,612       554,697       1,700,596       1,542,498  
Operating Expenses   3,518,227       3,263,220       10,668,945       9,723,511  
Income before taxes   1,708,354       2,078,402       4,817,709       5,727,168  
Income tax expense   300,020       376,900       836,080       1,012,663  
Net Income $ 1,408,334     $ 1,701,502     $ 3,981,629     $ 4,714,505  
               
Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.36     $ 0.43     $ 1.00     $ 1.19  
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.42     $ 0.42  
               
               
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
           
  Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023        
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,606,415     $ 42,306,192          
Time deposits with other banks   1,992,000       4,482,000          
Securities   77,226,328       95,491,438          
Loans   407,594,529       414,449,979          
Allowance for credit losses   (3,528,332 )     (3,647,087 )        
Loans, net   404,066,197       410,802,892          
Premises and equipment, net   10,092,279       8,819,331          
Other assets   25,285,806       25,886,826          
Total Assets $ 574,269,025     $ 587,788,679          
               
Liabilities              
Deposits $ 505,613,266     $ 509,123,260          
FHLB borrowings   4,000,000       19,000,000          
Trust preferred   10,310,000       13,403,000          
Other liabilities   3,598,596       3,699,482          
Total Liabilities   523,521,862       545,225,742          
               
Equity              
Total Equity   50,747,163       42,562,937          
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 574,269,025     $ 587,788,679          
               

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


