Virtual Data Room Market is Estimated to Expand at a Stellar 18.2% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford USA, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Virtual Data Room market will attain a value of USD 7.57 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rapidly increasing digitization and growing use of advanced virtual technologies are forecasted to create new business scope for virtual data room companies in the future. Growing incidence of cyberattacks and rising popularity of remote work are also expected to promote the demand for virtual data rooms over the coming years.

Virtual Data Room Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 2.1 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 7.57 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Document Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information/product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Use of advanced encryption technologies to improve security Key Market Drivers Rising number of remote workers around the world

High Spending Potential Allows Large Enterprises to Lead Global Market Growth

Increasing emphasis of large enterprises on maximizing their business scope whilst improving efficiency in operations is projected to help promote the use of virtual data room in large enterprises. High budgets and spending capacity of large enterprises to invest in advanced virtual data room and virtual technologies is also expected to aid the dominance of this segment across the forecast period and beyond.

On-premises Virtual Data Rooms are Slated to Gain Popularity in the Long Run

Increasing risk of cyberattacks and growing vulnerability of virtual assets to the same are helping promote the popularity of on-premise virtual data rooms. Growing investments in the development of on-premises virtual data room that provide better flexibility and control for organizations are expected to help this segment generate new business opportunities in the future.

North America Takes the Center Stage for Virtual Data Room Demand on a Global Level

Quick adoption of advanced technologies and presence of a strong technological infrastructure allows North America to spearhead the global virtual data room market growth. Rising spending on virtual technologies, growing popularity of remote work, and increasing sophistication of cyber threat landscape are other factors that will benefit virtual data room companies operating in this region. The United States is slated to be the most opportune market in the North American region going forward.

Virtual Data Room Market Insights:



Drivers

Rising number of remote workers and popularity of remote working

Growing incidence and sophistication of cyberattacks

Quick adoption of virtual technologies

Restraints

Data security and privacy concerns

Reluctance or resistance to change

Prominent Players in Virtual Data Room Market

The following are the Top Virtual Data Room Companies :

SS&C Technologies

Box

Datasite

Thomson Reuters

Donnelley Financial Solutions

Microsoft

Google

Ansarada

PandaDoc

Egnyte

Key Questions Answered in Virtual Data Room Market Report

What drives the global Virtual Data Room market growth?

Who are the leading Virtual Data Room providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for Virtual Data Room in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing number of remote workers, rising incidence of cyberattacks, high use of virtual technologies), restraints (resistance to change, data privacy concerns), and opportunities (use of advanced encryption technologies) influencing the growth of Virtual Data Room market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Virtual Data Room market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

