New Nonfiction Book THE HATERS Exposes the Dark Side of Human History, Like Slavery, Jim Crow, and Political Cover-Ups Since the Dawn of Time

Palmetto Publishing’s latest nonfiction release is a deep dive into political and societal atrocities the world over, from ancient Egypt to American history

Charleston, SC, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the quest to build a happy, fulfilling future, sometimes humanity has taken shortcuts. Leaders, communities, and entire cultures have sprung up around small lies that have grown larger, resulting in enormous swaths of the population being left behind for the sake of the elite. In The Haters, author Aaron Simmons Jr. explores the sobering, and often devastating, falsehoods and atrocities woven into the history of the human story.

From the countless wars and invasions in the cradle of Mesopotamian civilization to the societal injustices and political cover-ups of modern times, The Haters dissects a chilling and unsettling narrative throughout our past and present. The book includes discussions of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and the many fallacies that politicians have communicated in order to maintain their power and their platforms. Simmons Jr. is a deft storyteller, showing us how we can learn from our mistakes to craft a better path forward.

Perfect for readers who are tired of being misinformed, as well as for politically-minded Americans who want to better understand the full scope of deception at play in the politics of our times, this book is a welcome reprieve from the smokescreens that leaves no holds barred, no stone unturned, and no punches pulled in its quest for justice.

The Haters is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Aaron Simmons Jr. is a Vietnam veteran who prides himself on his commitment to human rights. He was a president for his local workers’ union, and he holds an associate’s degree and a paralegal certificate. Aaron is known for being watchful of citizens’ rights. He enjoys playing the piano, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his three children, who bring him great joy.

