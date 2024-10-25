Governor Mills Pays Tribute to Victims & Survivors of Tragedy in Lewiston

October 25, 2024

One year after the shootings, Governor Mills reminds Maine people that, "we are not alone, that we are 'Lewiston Strong', and that we will continue to heal, together."

Governor Janet Mills this morning paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the tragedy in Lewiston and praised the strength of Maine people in a video released on social media. Today marks one year since the shootings at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston that took the lives of eighteen people and injured many others.

In the video message -- posted to Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) -- Governor Mills tells Maine people "that we are not alone, that we are 'Lewiston Strong', and that we will continue to heal, together."

A copy of the video may be downloaded via Vimeo here.

This evening, Governor Mills will attend a commemoration event in Lewiston -- hosted by the One Lewiston Resilience Fund Committee, in partnership with the City of Lewiston, Maine Resiliency Center, and the LA Metro Chamber of Commerce -- to honor all of those impacted by the events of October 25, 2023 at Schemengees and Just-In-Time Recreation, those who responded, and those who continue to support individuals impacted.

Earlier this week, the Governor ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide today in remembrance and honor of those lost, injured, and impacted by the tragedy in Lewiston last year. The Governor has issued a proclamation honoring the victims, families, and survivors of the tragedy, Maine's Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, law enforcement, medical professionals, and everyday Maine people.