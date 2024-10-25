Vermont Agency of Education Starts Public Engagement Phase of the Listen and Learn Tour This Week

For Immediate Release.

The Vermont Agency of Education reminds Vermonters about upcoming opportunities for public engagement through the Agency’s Listen and Learn Tour. Watch this video to learn more about this opportunity to share your thoughts and help the Agency craft a strategic plan which reflects the priorities and needs of Vermont communities.

Please check the Listen and Learn webpage for the most up to date public engagement schedules. While not required, pre-registration is encouraged using the online registration form, Listen and Learn Registration (cognitoforms.com).

Each public engagement session will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Every session will begin with introductory information and data to support more in-depth conversations, followed by breakout sessions on topics related to student achievement and support, career and college readiness, and school budgets, among other emerging priorities.

The Agency will continue to evaluate whether additional sessions are needed to support broad-based participation from Vermonters across the state through this phase of the Listen and Learn Tour.

Click here to read the full announcement.