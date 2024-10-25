Submit Release
Comscore to announce third quarter 2024 financial results

RESTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Tuesday, November 12th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2e5hx8ct
or participate via telephone at

USA & Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871:
United States - New York (646) 307-1963:
Passcode: 3850002 or Comscore Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at https://ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Investors
John Tinker
Comscore, Inc.
212-203-2129
jtinker@comscore.com

Media
Joseph Napolitano
Comscore, Inc.
631-742-9320
jnapolitano@comscore.com


