Machine Glazed Paper Market Expected to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%

Machine Glazed Paper Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Machine Glazed Paper Market ," The machine glazed paper market size was valued at $11.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47287 The machine glazed paper market has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, driven by rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions in the food & beverage, cosmetics, personal care, and e-commerce industries. Additionally, government restrictions on single-use plastics in many countries are positively impacting market expansion.Commonly found machine glazed papers in market are tissue paper and kraft paper. Out of these, the kraft paper segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to the high demand for paper bags, corrugated boxes, and others that utilize kraft paper. On the basis of types of grade, the market is analyzed across unbleached and bleached. Out of these, the bleached segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to its clean appearance, and its attractive usability. Furthermore, the market is analyzed with respect to different end users of machine glazed paper including food and beverage, healthcare, electronic and electronics, personal care & cosmetics, and other industries. Among these, the food and beverages segment registered higher revenue in 2021, owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging from food and beverages manufacturers, and distributors.The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials, the growth of the food & beverages industry, and high demand for corrugated boxes. However, volatility in raw material prices negatively impacts machine glazed paper manufacturers; thereby, constraining the machine glazed paper market growth.In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated over a larger global machine glazed paper market share, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR, owing to it large manufacturing industry.Contrarily, various government initiatives are positively affecting the market, providing lucrative growth opportunities to the machine glazed paper market. Furthermore, key players in the machine glazed paper market adopted various strategies to sustain the harsh competition. For instance, in September 2021, Muda Paper Mills Sdn. Bhd. A Malaysia-based paper manufacturer ordered a new improved Machine Glazed (MG) Machine PM 9 from Valmet.However, various businesses in the machine glazed paper market had to stop their business in countries such as Canada, the U.S., and countries in Europe, during the pandemic lockdown. This break directly impacted the sales of machine glazed paper manufacturers. In addition, the lack of manpower and raw materials constricted the supply of raw materials for manufacturing various machine glazed paper; and negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of the COVID-19 outbreak and the introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.Key companies profiled in the machine glazed paper market report include BillerudKorsnas AB, Burgo Group S.p.A. (Mosaico S.p.A.), Heinzel Group, International Paper Company, Jani Sales Pvt. Ltd., Mondi Group, Nordic Paper Holding AB, SCG Packaging, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, and Stora Enso OyjFull Report With TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/machine-glazed-paper-market-A47287 Key Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging machine glazed paper market trends and dynamics.Depending on paper type, the kraft paper segment dominated the machine glazed paper market, in terms of revenue in 2021.By grade, the unbleached segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR.By end-user, the food and beverages segment dominated the machine glazed paper market, in terms of revenue in 2021.Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate throughout the machine glazed paper market forecast.The key players within the machine glazed paper market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the machine glazed paper industry.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities in the market.In-depth machine glazed paper market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

