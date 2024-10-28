AI and Machine Learning Revolution: Key Real Estate Software Market Trend for 2024-2033

Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2024

Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The real estate software market has also seen robust growth, expected to rise from $10.71 billion in 2023 to $11.71 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.3%. This growth is driven by market adoption, the regulatory landscape, competitive dynamics, economic influences, and user preferences.

How Big Is the Global Real Estate Software Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The real estate software market is also expected to grow rapidly, with a projected size of $17.5 billion by 2028 and a CAGR of 10.6%. This growth is attributed to demographic changes, user expectations, global economic trends, system integration, remote work, and the demand for flexibility. Key trends include emerging technologies, advancements in technology, mobile applications, sustainability efforts, digitization, automation, and blockchain integration.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Real Estate Software Market?

The growth in both commercial and residential real estate activities is anticipated to enhance the real estate software market in the future. Many prominent real estate firms are implementing software solutions to minimize service disruptions, reduce human errors, efficiently assign tasks for large projects, improve communication, and manage finances.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Real Estate Software Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Fiserv Inc., SMR Group Ltd., Constellation Software Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Zillow Group Inc., Mace Group Ltd., RealPage Inc., Yardi Systems Inc., Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio Inc., Entrata Inc., MRI Software LLC, Redfin Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Real Estate Software Market Size?

The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is an emerging trend in the real estate software industry. AI assists real estate companies with various tasks, including marketing, portfolio management, leasing, accounting, and operations. A notable development in AI for real estate is the use of virtual tours, offering 3D property views for customers, including those abroad or viewing properties still under construction.

How Is the Global Real Estate Software Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Property Management System (PMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Application: Commercial, Residential

North America: The Leading Region in the Real Estate Software Market

North America was the largest region in the real estate software market in 2023. The regions covered in the real estate software report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Real Estate Software Market?

Real estate software encompasses a range of solutions and platforms designed to automate various administrative, marketing, and business tasks within real estate companies. It assists organizations in managing functions such as operations, planning, stakeholder management, financing, and marketing.

The Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Real Estate Software Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into real estate software market size, real estate software market drivers and trends, real estate software global market major players, real estate software competitors' revenues, real estate software global market positioning, and real estate software market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

