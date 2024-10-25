E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2032

E-Commerce Logistics Market 2024

E-commerce sales are expected to increase, driven by the growth of online retail and a need for faster delivery options.

The e-commerce logistics market is booming, driven by rising online shopping demand, faster deliveries, and advanced tech solutions for efficient supply chains.” — SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-commerce Logistics Market Growth Analysis:The E-Commerce Logistics Market was valued at USD 462.26 billion. It is projected to grow significantly to USD 2585.37 billion by 2032, achieving a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.56% during the forecast period.E-commerce Logistics Market ranks among one of the most optimal growth income sectors, resulting in significant progress over these years. More consumers are starting to shop via digital shopping platforms, and companies need to improve their logistics if they listen to the growing consumer expectations. This dynamic market is driven by factors such as advancements in technology, changing consumer preferences, and the growth of new e-commerce players, all of which necessitate efficient logistics solutions to ensure timely and effective delivery.Key Drivers of E-Commerce Logistics ExpansionThe expansion of the E-Commerce Logistics Market is driven largely due to greater adoption in internet and smartphones, changing retail experience. Since consumers are becoming increasingly comfortable with ordering items online, their expectations for fastness in terms of transport has also increased. This is the reason businesses are investing heavily in cutting-edge logistics solutions to improve their supply chains and deliver top-notch customer service as well.In addition, the emergence of omnichannel retailing has caused companies to combine different sales channels together which in turn requires more complex logistics process. Key Players Listed in E-commerce Logistics Market Are:• FedEx Corporation• PO Logistics Inc.• DHL International GmbH• Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.• Ceva Holdings LLC• Gati Limited• United Parcel Service Inc.• Clipper Logistics Plc.• Kenco Group Inc.• Aramex International and Other PlayersMarket Analysis and OpportunitiesGlobally, the E-Commerce Logistics Market offers a wide variety of opportunities for expansion and improved customer experience. In response to these challenges, there is a growing need for logistics providers that can secure their positions in the wholesale market and initiate smart technology transformations through sustainable moves. Rising demand for last-mile delivery solutions and growing investments in automation, drone-based final mile deliveries by companies to drive operations across the globeSimilarly, logistics providers have a large scope to grow in the nascent markets where e-commerce is taking off. Urbanisation and a young, tech-savvy population is supporting e-commerce growth in South East Asia as well as Latin America and Africa. This will result in lucrative prospects for both existing players as well new entrants to exploit these markets as logistics services are only going touch the next level of efficiency with time.E-commerce Logistics Market Segment AnalysisBy Service Type:The Transportation segment dominated the market, accounting for more than 70.1% of total revenue in the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to record a rapid growth due to rising e-commerce channels & goods shipment. Fast shipping would be pointless if it also cost high overtly just to afford with demand for cheap solutions. Online retailers are expanding their network of offerings and on the back of it, developing transportation networks that bring in rides practiced by this section.By Operational Area:The Domestic segment dominated the market. This is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR as demand for deliveries in the neighbourhood assistances. At the same time they represent one of the most significant changes in customer category and stimulate people desire for faster delivery solutions hence increasing domestic logistics. For this segment, the basket of enablers for same-day and next-day deliveries are gaining a wide spread appeal making it an essential ingredient to any e-commerce logistics strategy. The region has a well-built infrastructure to provide sizeable premiums into advanced logistics technologies. Regulations like the Compliance, Safety and Accountability (CSA) Act as well HOS updates help facilitate a safer more efficient model of operations.E-commerce Logistics Market Key Segmentation:By Service Type• Transportation• WarehousingBy Operational Area• International• Domestic The increasing modernization and adoption of technology in Asia Pacific countries are providing a significant growth path to e-commerce logistics, making the region stay ahead on a global level.Recent Developments in the E-Commerce Logistics Sector• In 2023, FedEx updated its FedEx Delivery Manager tool, offering users more ability to customise their deliveries with features such as flexible delivery options and real-time tracking updates.• In 2023, PO Logistics, Inc. introduced a set of AI-based logistic management tool to streamline and upscale logistics functions for customers.DHL has invented “DHL Smart Sensor,” a technology that can track shipment conditions in real-time, measuring temperature, humidity and other factors as products move through the supply chain.• In 2024, Gati invented a new express logistics service focusing on last-mile delivery solutions, leveraging technology for faster and more reliable service.Table of Contents1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. 