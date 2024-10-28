Global Real Estate Rental Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities from 2024 to 2033

Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2024

Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The real estate rental market has experienced significant growth recently, projected to increase from $2601.92 billion in 2023 to $2806.83 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth can be linked to factors such as consumer confidence, economic conditions, interest rates, consumer preferences, and global events.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Real Estate Rental Market and Its Growth Rate?

The real estate rental market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $3749.95 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This anticipated growth is driven by factors such as increasing sustainability efforts, trends in remote work, affordability challenges, governmental policies, global events, and health-related issues. Notable trends during this period include the influence of remote work, technology integration, sustainability initiatives, energy efficiency, flexible lease options, and affordable housing programs.

Dive Into Detailed Insights of the Global Real Estate Rental Market with a Free Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2218&type=smp

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Real Estate Rental Market?

The increasing home prices are projected to boost the demand for the real estate rental market. Housing prices are rising due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and escalating interest rates, making real estate rentals an appealing alternative for those unable to purchase a home, thereby driving the demand for rental units.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-rental-global-market-report

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Real Estate Rental Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Brookfield Asset Management, CBRE Group Inc., Leopalace21 Corporation, Xiamen C&D, Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., American Tower Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, Equinix Inc. (REIT), Prologis Inc., Simon Property Group Inc., Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc, Public Storage, Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd., Americold Realty Trust, Equity Residential, SBA Communications Corporation, AvalonBay Communities Inc., Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Real Estate Rental Market?

Major players in the real estate rental industry are developing innovative solutions, like Airbnb-friendly buildings, to enhance revenue streams. These buildings provide an excellent option for renters seeking to generate supplementary income by occasionally hosting on Airbnb while adhering to the building's regulations and relevant laws.

What Are the Segments of the Global Real Estate Rental Market?

1) By Type: Residential Buildings And Dwellings Rental Services, Non-Residential Buildings Rental Services, Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Rental Services, Other Rental Services

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Property Type: Fully Furnished, Semi-Furnished, Unfurnished

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the Real Estate Rental Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the real estate rental market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the real estate rental report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Real Estate Rental Market Defined?

Real estate rental involves properties designated for use as residences or leased to tenants temporarily by property owners. The rental of goods or services is governed by a contract or rental agreement between the product owner and the end-user, where payment is made for the temporary use of the product.

The Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Real Estate Rental Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into real estate rental market size, real estate rental market drivers and trends, real estate rental global market major players, real estate rental competitors' revenues, real estate rental global market positioning, and real estate rental market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Real Estate Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-global-market-report

Real Estate Agency And Brokerage Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-agency-and-brokerage-global-market-report

Ai In Real Estate Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-real-estate-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.