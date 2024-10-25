Fiber Cement Market: A Look into the Determinants and Industry Updates from 2021 to 2030

Fiber Cement Market Outlook

The report presents a comprehensive and quantitative assessment of the fiber cement market, including trends and forecasts from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, Allied Market Research brought out a detailed report on the global fiber cement market which covers the industry based on different segments including construction type, region, end use, and raw material. The study also highlights that the sector, which accounted for $16.4 billion in 2020 is estimated to gather a revenue of $24.4 billion by 2030, citing a CAGR of 4.11% from 2021 to 2030.The report presents a comprehensive and quantitative assessment of the fiber cement market, including trends and forecasts from 2021 to 2030, which helps identify existing opportunities. An extensive global analysis of the fiber cement market is expected to yield insights into current trends, enabling stakeholders to develop their targeted strategies. Moreover, an in-depth regional analysis provides insights that assist companies in making informed business decisions. In residential settings, fiber cement siding provides a low-maintenance, fire-resistant, and weatherproof option that mimics natural materials like wood or stone, offering both functionality and design flexibility.However, the higher upfront costs associated with fiber cement create complications, especially in budget-conscious markets. It is typically more expensive than traditional materials like vinyl or wood siding due to its complex composition and labor-intensive manufacturing processes. The advanced techniques required for producing the combination of cement, cellulose fibers, sand, and water, along with the heavier weight that increases transportation costs, contribute to its overall expense.On a positive note, the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials presents significant opportunities for the fiber cement industry. Its composition of natural and recyclable components makes it an attractive option for environmentally conscious builders and homeowners, promising longevity and reduced waste throughout a building's lifecycle.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝The AMR study also investigates the profiles of the leading market players to help new industry participants understand the strategies opted by the multinational companies. Some of the companies included in the report include:- Mahaphant Fibre Cement Co., Ltd.- Thai Olympic Fibre-cement Co., Ltd.- Everest Industries Ltd.- Fry Reglet- Marley Eternit Ltd.- Elementia, S.A.B de C.V.- Swisspearl- Allura USA- Equitone- Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co., Ltd.𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫In June 2023, Saint-Gobain finalized an agreement to acquire Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd, a producer of fiber cement boards used for façades, partitions, and ceilings. This move aims to enhance Saint-Gobain's offerings in light and sustainable construction solutions in Malaysia.Three months later, James Hardie Building Products Inc. joined forces with D.R. Horton, Inc., the leading homebuilder in the U.S., to deliver top-quality and innovative fiber cement solutions for residential construction nationwide.In Hong Kong, housing authorities have introduced multiple initiatives to accelerate the construction of affordable housing, with the goal of delivering 301,000 public housing units by 2030. Meanwhile, in India, the government is implementing various policies, including the Smart City project and the Housing for All initiative aimed at 2022, to boost the construction sector. These efforts are anticipated to provide significant motivation for the industry’s growth.In December 2023, ETEX Group enhanced its market position by acquiring the fiber cement division of BCG. This acquisition aimed to optimize revenue generation within the fiber cement sector.To sum up, the AMR report highlights the various aspects of the global fiber cement market and provides actionable data on the different segments of the industry. The precise market intelligence offered in the study enables businesses to make the right investment decisions in the long run. 