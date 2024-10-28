Top Driver In Quinoa Market 2024: Increase In Health Awareness

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Quinoa Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The quinoa market is projected to grow from $101.49 billion in 2023 to $112.72 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 11.1%. Factors influencing this growth include rising health and wellness trends, increased awareness of the benefits of quinoa, the rise in vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, the growth of the gluten-free food market, and a desire for culinary diversity and versatility.

How Big Is the Global Quinoa Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The quinoa market is anticipated to see rapid growth, expected to reach $169.54 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7%. Growth factors include the increasing focus on healthy eating, sustainable and ethical food choices, rising demand for plant-based proteins, exploration of ancient and traditional foods, and globalization of culinary practices. Key trends in this period will encompass sustainable and fair trade practices, innovations in quinoa-based snacks, the use of quinoa flour for gluten-free baking, emphasis on functional food and nutritional benefits, and collaborations within the supply chain.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Quinoa Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5610&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Quinoa Market?

The increasing health consciousness is expected to drive the quinoa industry growth during the forecast period. As healthy eating becomes a priority for consumers, there is a growing demand for foods that meet diverse health, ethical, and sustainability standards. Quinoa is gaining popularity due to its high fiber content, gluten-free nature, and complete amino acid profile, along with improved availability and product innovation, fueling its growth.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/quinoa-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Quinoa Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Sharp Corporation, General Mills Inc., Ardent Mills LLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Quinoa International Corp, Grain Millers Inc., Morning Foods Ltd., The British Quinoa Company, Hancock Seed Company, Andean Valley SA, Alter Eco Americas Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Quinoa Market Size?

Major companies in the quinoa market are concentrating on introducing advanced solutions, such as ancient grains, to enhance their market competitiveness. Ancient grains are those that have seen minimal changes from selective breeding.

How Is the Global Quinoa Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Organic, Inorganic

2) By Application: Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Other Applications

3) By End User: Ingredient, Packed Food

South America: The Leading Region in the Quinoa Market

South America was the largest region in the quinoa market in 2023. The regions covered in the quinoa report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Quinoa Market?

Quinoa is a seed from the Chenopodiaceae family of flowering plants, capable of being cultivated in challenging climates like frost and drought, and shares a similar nutritional profile with cereals and grains. Quinoa is a resilient crop that can thrive in saline water conditions.

The Quinoa Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Quinoa Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Quinoa Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into quinoa market size, quinoa market drivers and trends, quinoa global market major players, quinoa competitors' revenues, quinoa global market positioning, and quinoa market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-grain-farming-global-market-report

Organic Snack Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-snack-food-global-market-report

Organic Spice Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-spice-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.