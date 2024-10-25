XT Announcement on Launching KANGO (KANGO)

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that KANGO (KANGO) will soon be listed on XT Exchange. The KANGO/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (KASPA Eco).





About KANGO

KANGO is a handmade pixel art-based meme coin, developed on the KRC-20 standard within the Kaspa blockchain ecosystem. Staying true to its artistic roots, KANGO stands out by producing unique, original pixel art and animations that resonate with its community. While it’s a community-driven project, KANGO is also supported by a dedicated team that ensures its development and direction remain on track.

Since its fair launch, KANGO has quickly gained momentum, climbing into the top 20 KRC-20 tokens by trading volume and attracting more than 1,000 holders. As the next phase of growth, KANGO is looking to broaden its reach through exchange listings, starting with this listing on XT Exchange.

This listing on XT will provide KANGO with greater visibility and an expanded user base, enabling the project to showcase its creative approach to the meme token space and build on its strong community engagement.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his thoughts on the listing:

“KANGO represents the kind of creative and community-driven project that we love to support at XT. Its unique combination of art, innovation, and blockchain technology will resonate well with our users, and we’re excited to help KANGO grow within the ecosystem.”

Website: https://www.kango.run/

Blockchain Explorer: https://kas.fyi/token/krc20/KANGO

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

