Discover the MAME (MAMESHIBA) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that MAME (MAMESHIBA) will soon be listed on XT Exchange. The MAME/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit : 08:00 on October 28, 2024 (UTC)

: 08:00 on October 28, 2024 (UTC) Trading : 08:00 on October 29, 2024 (UTC)

: 08:00 on October 29, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 08:00 on October 30, 2024 (UTC)





About MAMESHIBA

MAMESHIBA is set to become the next major player in the meme token arena, billed as the "Shiba Inu Killer Reborn." As the world has witnessed several meme token rises and falls, MAMESHIBA emerges as the new king ready to reclaim the crown. Launching in 2024, MAMESHIBA is a community-driven token designed to captivate the meme market with its bold vision and innovative features​.

Built with a focus on fun and utility, MAMESHIBA isn’t just another meme token. It aims to make a real-world impact by integrating with the gaming and NFT spaces. The project’s roadmap includes developing apps, games, and NFT collections, positioning itself as a significant player in the digital entertainment industry​. In addition, MAMESHIBA has a philanthropic edge, aiming to support children’s education in developing countries through digital schooling programs.

This listing on XT Exchange provides MAMESHIBA with a broader platform to showcase its innovative approach to the meme token space. By joining XT, MAMESHIBA is set to gain significant visibility and traction within the cryptocurrency market.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, commented on the listing:

"We are thrilled to welcome MAMESHIBA to our platform. Its combination of community focus, innovation, and real-world impact aligns perfectly with our vision at XT. We are confident that MAMESHIBA will resonate with our users and add great value to the ecosystem."

Website: https://mameshiba-coin.com

Blockchain Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x45dfc7a2810ae95e839baa6583da0ede01af020f

Whitepaper: https://mameshiba-coin.com/pdf/Mameshiba%20WP.pdf

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

