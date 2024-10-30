CloudOffix Unveils the Future of Business AI at Web Summit 2024

WebSummit 2024 CloudOffix Total AI

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudOffix, an innovator in SaaS solutions, will showcase its groundbreaking advancements in Business AI at Web Summit 2024, held in Lisbon from November 11-14. With a strong focus on advancing AI technology specifically for business use, CloudOffix is poised to share its latest developments and vision with digital transformation and AI enthusiasts from around the world.While many are integrating AI into their products, CloudOffix is taking a unique approach, embracing the motto, " AI for Everyone, but Business AI is Different ." The company is redefining how AI can be utilized in business settings, offering a fresh vision that it will share with all attendees at Web Summit 2024.One of CloudOffix's key innovations is Cloudia, its AI Assistant. Cloudia is not just any AI—it’s designed to work seamlessly across all business operations, providing intelligent, actionable insights to help companies make faster, more informed decisions. What sets Cloudia apart is its ability to consolidate data natively across all business processes. Instead of relying on scattered data sources and multiple AI solutions, CloudOffix consolidates all data into one central platform. This means businesses can leverage more accurate, reliable, and actionable insights from a single source, empowering smarter decision-making.Additionally, CloudOffix’s Total Experience approach integrates both customer and employee experiences into one cohesive system. This allows businesses to optimize every touchpoint—whether it's in customer service, employee management, or project collaboration—through the power of AI. Total Experience plays a central role in Total AI strategy.CloudOffix's Total AI approach takes AI further by ensuring that it works as a living, breathing part of the business ecosystem. AI isn’t just a tool for automation; it’s a strategic asset that drives growth and enhances the overall digital environment of any organization. With an emphasis on security, efficiency, and reliability, Cloudia represents the next era of Business AI—one that will truly transform the way companies operate with AI.At Web Summit 2024, CloudOffix will demonstrate how these innovations, built on its low-code platform, can offer businesses the most secure, effective, and reliable AI-driven solutions. With a focus on data consolidation, customization, and scalability, CloudOffix is empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of AI—ushering in a new era of business transformation.What makes Cloudia different?Unlike traditional AI solutions, Cloudia is not only trained by Large Language Models (LLM) but also by Large Action Models (LAM), allowing it to take intelligent, secure actions based on the data it processes. This unique combination ensures that Cloudia doesn't just analyze data—it acts upon it, providing businesses with actionable outcomes rather than mere insights.CloudOffix takes security seriously. The Zero Copy approach ensures that data is never duplicated in external environments. Instead, it is securely analyzed within the platform, preserving data integrity and confidentiality. Security isn’t limited to protecting the data environment alone—it also extends to controlling access. At CloudOffix, any employee interacting with Cloudia or performing AI-driven analysis undergoes a three-step security audit:1) The person requesting the analysis decides which models and fields are sent to the AI for processing—AI cannot access any data without permission.2) The groups or teams that can access the analysis results are specified in advance. For example, only managers with access to sales and marketing modules can view certain analyses.3) When a question is posed to Cloudia, the response is tailored according to the permissions of the person asking the question, ensuring that only authorized information is shared.With these measures in place, CloudOffix ensures a secure, effective AI experience from the moment an employee engages with the system.Total AI cannot exist without total data. CloudOffix's primary vision is centered around Total AI, and it sees this approach as essential to all the solutions it creates. The company’s data architecture is inherently designed to ensure a singular data structure. This means there’s only one customer card for each customer, and any sales, support tickets, or other interactions linked to that customer are connected to this single record. With unified data, AI gains a bird’s-eye view, enabling quick and efficient analysis.CloudOffix’s ability to help businesses build and deploy custom AI assistants introduces an unprecedented level of flexibility. Users can train their AI to understand specific workflows, processes, and preferences, ensuring it delivers highly relevant and actionable insights across various business operations, including project management, customer support, and marketing automation.Attendees and industry partners are invited to visit CloudOffix's booth, E422, in Pavilion 4 during Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon. There, they can interact with the team and explore how CloudOffix's innovative approach to SaaS, known as Total Experience (TX) and Total AI, can revolutionize their business and better prepare them for the future.Save the date to visit CloudOffix's booth, E422, in Pavilion 4 during Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon, and be a part of the future of tech.In summary, CloudOffix is redefining Business AI through Total AI, built on consolidated, secure data. The future of AI isn’t just about automation—it’s about driving reliable actions with trusted data. CloudOffix’s unique approach, combined with the ability to create custom AI assistants and the focus on seamless security, positions it as a pioneer in this new era of AI-powered business transformation.

