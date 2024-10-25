LA Airsoft, Founded by Sutton Smith, Announces Significant Growth and Expansion, Solidifying Position as a Leading Airsoft Retailer and Manufacturer

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LA Airsoft laairsoft.com, a premier airsoft retailer and manufacturer founded by Sutton Smith, proudly announces its remarkable growth and expansion over the past year. With revenues surpassing $2.3 million in the last fiscal year and over 30,000 orders fulfilled, LA Airsoft has firmly established itself as one of the leading brands in airsoft retail and aftermarket part manufacturing.





Company Expansion and New Retail Storefront

In early 2024, LA Airsoft relocated its operations to a new 3,700+ sq ft facility in Fort Worth, Texas, tripling its previous space. The state-of-the-art facility features a comprehensive retail storefront, dedicated office spaces, a specialized tech room, a media production area, and an optimized fulfillment center. This expansion has enabled the company to significantly increase its inventory, offering a wider range of products to meet the growing demands of the airsoft community.

Product Line Diversification and Innovation

LA Airsoft has substantially expanded its product line to include over 200 new items, featuring more than 50 new base rifles, batteries, chargers, and other essential airsoft equipment. The company continues to innovate within the industry, holding two utility patents pending for proprietary designs. Notably, LA Airsoft introduced regulated large CO2 cartridges as an alternative air source for airsoft guns. Collaborating with a leading company in high-pressure air systems, LA Airsoft designed a special adapter, revolutionizing the way players experience the game.

Manufacturing Excellence: LA Innovations and LA Capa Customs

Under its manufacturing brands, **LA Innovations** and **LA Capa Customs**, the company produces a wide array of aftermarket parts for high-end airsoft pistols and rifles. LA Airsoft prides itself on innovative designs, exceptional color matching, and ease of installation. By manufacturing its own products, the company maintains control over supply chains, ensuring consistent availability and quality for its customers.

Awards and Recognition

LA Airsoft has been voted "Best Hi Capa Company" by the airsoft community for two consecutive years, 2022 and 2023. These accolades reflect the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

About Founder Sutton Smith

At just 21 years old, Sutton Smith has transformed LA Airsoft from a small startup into a thriving multi-million-dollar enterprise. Balancing his role as CEO with his full-time undergraduate studies, Sutton’s entrepreneurial drive and strategic vision have been key factors in the company’s rapid growth and ongoing success. To learn more about Sutton’s professional journey and connect with him directly, visit his LinkedIn profile.

Future Endeavors

Looking ahead, LA Airsoft plans to continue expanding its operations, increasing manufacturing capabilities, and exploring new markets. The company is enhancing its online presence by selling select products on Amazon via FBA and boosting its social media engagement. LA Airsoft aims to become the one-stop shop for all airsoft needs, both domestically and internationally.

About LA Airsoft

Founded in 2020 by Sutton Smith, LA Airsoft has evolved from a modest startup into a multi-million-dollar enterprise. Specializing in airsoft retail and aftermarket part manufacturing, the company serves customers worldwide from its headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. LA Airsoft is dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional service to the global airsoft community.

