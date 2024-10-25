Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market 2021 - By Industry Outlook, Future Trends, Growth Analysis & Forecast To 2030

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market Size Worth $1.3 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 8%: AMR

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) trays are specialized trays designed to protect sensitive electronic components and devices from electrostatic discharge, which can damage or destroy electronic parts.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market accrued $0.65 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $1.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Product advancements and demand for electrostatic discharge trays in biodegradable packaging and other end-use industries drive electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market growth. Rise in internet penetration and surge in consumer electronics e-commerce sales boosts popularity of electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays. Furthermore, rise in investments in recyclable electrostatic discharge trays by large number of product manufacturers will open new growth opportunities for the market.Download Sample PDF (200 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17220 The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market based on end-user and region.Based on the end-user, the consumer electronics and computer peripheral segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to two-fifths of the overall share of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market. However, the automotive industry segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.The bags segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on product type, the bags segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to high security provided by ESD bags while transporting electronic products from one place to another. However, the ESD films segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030, due to usage of ESD films for transportation and protection of electronic devices.Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17220 Based on the region, the North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the overall share of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market. However, the Asia-Pacific electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.Key players profiled in the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market research report are Smurfit Kappa Group, Tandem Equipment Sales Inc., BASF SE, Desco Industries, DowDuPont, Conductive Containers Inc., PPG Industries, TIP Corporation, Elcom (UK) Ltd., and Global Statclean Systems.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electrostatic-discharge-esd-trays-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

