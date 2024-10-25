Global Smart Water Metering Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The smart water metering market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The smart water metering market has expanded significantly in recent years, increasing from $3.89 billion in 2023 to $4.41 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This growth during the historic period is driven by factors such as aging infrastructure, heightened consumer awareness, a focus on environmental sustainability, increased interest in data analytics, and government regulations.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Smart Water Metering Market and Its Growth Rate?

The smart water metering market is projected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $7.02 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This anticipated growth is driven by factors such as smart city initiatives, the adoption of remote monitoring, advancements in cloud computing, mobile app integration, and increasing concerns around cybersecurity.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Smart Water Metering Market?

The growth of residential construction projects is expected to drive the smart water metering market in the future. These projects include the planning, design, and construction of housing units for individuals or families. Smart water metering plays a crucial role in these developments by providing efficient water management solutions, promoting sustainability, and supporting resource conservation in modern housing projects.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Smart Water Metering Market?

Key players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co KG, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter Inc., Kamstrup A/S, Rallis India Limited, Arad Group, Apator SA, Shenzhen Water Group Co Ltd., Zenner International GmbH & Co KG, Sensus USA Inc., Axioma Metering, Maddalena SpA, INTEGRA Metering AG, WAVIoT, Ketos Digital Services Private Limited, WaterSMART Solutions Ltd., MOM Zrt., BETAR Company, WaterTech SpA, Elster Group GmbH, DH Metering Europe SA,

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Smart Water Metering Market?

Leading companies in the smart water metering market are emphasizing product launches, such as next-generation cellular modules, which convert traditional gas and water meters into smart meters. A next-generation cellular module is an upgraded version of cellular communication hardware, offering enhanced features, performance, and connectivity to align with evolving telecommunications standards and requirements.

What Are the Segments of the Global Smart Water Metering Market?

1) By Meter Type: Ultrasonic Meter, Electromagnetic Meter, Mechanical Meter

2) By Component: Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Communications, Meters And Accessories

3) By Technology: Automatic Meter Reading, Advanced Meter Infrastructure

4) By Application: Residential, Water Utilities, Industrial, Agricultural

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Smart Water Metering Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Smart Water Metering Market Defined?

Smart water metering systems track and transmit water usage data from customers to suppliers, facilitating effective water management and accurate billing. These smart water meters are equipped with an electronic computing unit (ECU) that enhances communication with suppliers. Additionally, smart water metering offers leak detection and remote monitoring capabilities, significantly reducing water wastage.

The Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Smart Water Metering Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into smart water metering market size, smart water metering market drivers and trends, smart water metering competitors' revenues, and smart water metering market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

