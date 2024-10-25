Seaweed Protein Market Overview, Demands and Growth Analysis, and Industry Forecast to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global seaweed protein market size was valued at $550.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030.Increasing prevalence of Plant-based Protein in the Food Industry to Drive the Market Growth.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16894 Proline, glycine, alanine, glutamic, arginine, and aspartic acids are among the amino acids present in seaweed protein. These amino acids are beneficial for human health. According to research, red seaweeds have a high protein content, green seaweeds have a moderate protein content, and brown seaweeds have a low protein content. Seaweed protein is gaining demand as a more cost-effective and alternative source of protein for human and animal nutrition. The seaweed protein market growth is being aided by an increase in the occurrence of health diseases, increased understanding of healthy eating habits, and an increase in health and fitness awareness. Consumers are more conscious regarding their nutritional consumption, benefits of physical activity, and importance of eating food that suits the body's nutritional needs. These trends are anticipated to boost revenue growth the seaweed protein market size in the upcoming years.Seaweed protein is mostly used in animal feed due to nutrients included in it such as vitamin A, B1, B2, E, K, and C. Consuming seaweeds such as spirulina and chlorella, contain all of the essential amino acids. Moreover, seaweed ensures that consumer gets full range of amino acids. Seaweed can also act as a good source of omega-3 fats. It is used in the development of aquaculture feed, monogastric cattle feed, ruminant feed, and others. Cattle's overall health and growth rate is improved as a result of consuming seaweed protein. Development of this market is fuelled by increased livestock industrialization, rising meat consumption, and increased need for nutritious feed.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-protein-market/purchase-options The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified as red, brown, and green. By application, it is classified as food, animal feed & additives, cosmetics & personal care, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the seaweed protein market include CP Kelco, Cargill, Incorporated, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group CO. LTD, Mara Seaweed, ASL, Irish Seaweeds, AtSeaNova, ALGAIA, Seasol, and Maine Coast Sea Vegetables.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16894 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

