Water Scooter Market Size Expected $2.21 Billion by 2026, Driven by 7.2% CAGR Growth

The global water scooter market grows due to improved diving range, increased underwater exploration, and enhanced ease of navigation.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global water scooter market size generated $1.3 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026.A water scooter is a recreational watercraft designed to resemble a motor scooter, commonly used for sea adventures or by coast guards for beach safety. The water scooter market offers a variety of models, such as Jet Skis and water jet bikes, which operate on the water’s surface, and diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs) used for deep-sea diving. With growing personal and commercial applications, manufacturers are focusing on innovation. The rising trend of travel and the use of water scooters in rescue operations are driving global market growth.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 191 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6256 Top companies are introducing advanced water scooters and DPVs to cater to the increasing interest in water sports and scuba diving. The demand for efficient, long-range water scooters is boosting market expansion. For example, the ASIWO TURBO underwater scooter, introduced in China, is a lightweight, portable, and powerful sea scooter transforming diving, snorkeling, and swimming experiences. These advancements are expected to propel market growth.Water scooters are widely used in personal, commercial, and military applications, which supports the growth of the global market. Various types of water scooters, including Jet Skis and DPVs, operate both on the surface and underwater. The development of new products, such as the ASIWO TURBO, is fueling market expansion and enhancing the global outlook for water scooters.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue, generating nearly half of the global mobile scooter market in 2018, and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this region is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. This is a lucrative segment, due to extensive applications of water sporting in the region and trend for deep sea diving using water scooters. The research also analyzes Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6256 Based on propulsion, the fuel-operated segment held the largest market share of the global water scooter market, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2026. This is attributed to enhanced and better performance offered by these scooters. However, the battery-operated segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to technological advancements and introduction of new type of fuels for propulsion.Based on application, the commercial segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total share of the global water scooter market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in inclination towards water sporting and continuous developments carried out in water scooters. Moreover, the research analyzes the segments including personal and military.Leading market playersBombardier Recreational Products (BRP)DiverTugDive Xtras Inc.Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.)Logic Dive Gear (subsidiary of Nellis Engineering Inc.)SUEX S.r.l.Sub-gravityTorpedo Inc.TUSA (subsidiary of Tabata Co., Ltd.)Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-scooter-market/purchase-options Other Trending Reports:1. Electric Kick Scooter Market Size Overview 2. One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Size Overview About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. 