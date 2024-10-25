All Energy conference hears from Climateworks experts

The Clean Energy Council’s All Energy conference – a highlight in the clean energy calendar – this year featured six Climateworks Centre experts.

Our people showcased the breadth of the organisation’s expertise and capabilities, discussing global snapshots, industrial decarbonisation, policy drivers and the role of green hydrogen in Australia. Over the course of two action-packed days, they shared the stage with some of Australia and the world’s leading clean energy experts and industry leaders.

The global race is on

Climateworks’ Wei Sue, Iberdrola Australia’s Dr Joel Gilmore, Copenhagen Infrastructure Service Co’s Sophie Fitzpatrick, SunCable’s Jonathan Kent and ANU’s Frank Jotzo at the All Energy conference in Melbourne. (Supplied)

Wei Sue, Climateworks’ Head of Strategy kicked off the two-day event with a thought-provoking session focused on ‘the global race for net zero’ alongside industry heavyweights. She outlined the challenge ahead but also the many opportunities on offer for Australia, including net zero industrial precincts.

‘Net zero industrial precincts are a major revitalisation opportunity for our industrial heartlands to ensure they – and the communities they support – remain competitive in a decarbonised world.’ Wei Sue, Head of Strategy, Climateworks Centre

Pulse check on industrial decarbonisation

Dr Calvin Lee (left) speaks with Mott MacDonald’s Cassandra de Stigter and Energy Efficiency Council’s Jeremy Sung at the All Energy conference. (Climateworks Centre: Matthew Benetti)

Dr Calvin Lee, a Climateworks industry expert, gave valuable insights into what has worked to drive industry decarbonisation in Australia and around the world. He pointed to the Australian Industry Energy Transition Initiative, co-convened by Climateworks, which identified – for the first time in Australia – a pathway for heavy industry decarbonisation in line with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

‘Traditionally, these industries have been defined by many as “hard to abate”. Our findings show that this thinking is out of date, and rather they are simply “late to abate”.’ Dr Calvin Lee, Senior Analyst, Climateworks Centre

A future made in Australia

Kylie Turner (second left) with Climateworks colleagues Stephen Bird, Glen Currie, Prof John Thwaites AM, Anna Skarbek, Jo Sanson, Tommaso Pretto and Mia Dewar at the All Energy Conference in Melbourne. (Climateworks Centre: Matthew Benetti)

Kylie Turner, Sustainable Economies Lead, took the stage to discuss the government’s Future Made in Australia framework and its ability to drive the right kind of investment in clean energy and technologies – including green hydrogen.

‘If done well, Future Made could be the running start Australia needs to gain the benefits from our comparative advantages in world-class resources, critical minerals, a skilled workforce, established export relationships and the sheer size of our landmass and coastline. It’s time for us to put Australia’s public investment to work.’ Kylie Turner, Sustainable Economies Lead, Climateworks Centre

Policy as a lever for emissions reductions

Climateworks’ Glen Currie, Professor John Thwaites AM and Jo Sanson with Monash Sustainable Development Institute’s Dr Darren Sharp and Angie Bone and Bupa Asia Pacific’ Stuart Pearce. (Climateworks Centre: Matthew Benetti)

Four Climateworks thought-leaders – alongside our Monash Sustainable Development Institute colleagues – examined the importance of policy for driving emissions reductions.

Climateworks Chair, Professor John Thwaites AM led the session and kicked off by framing Australia’s current climate crossroads:

‘The coming six months are a critical juncture for Australian climate policy… The right kind of policy will be crucial – policies that stack up against what the science demands.’ Professor John Thwaites AM, Chair, Climateworks Centre and Monash Sustainable Development Institute

Dr Glen Currie, Climateworks’ Energy Program Impact Manager, outlined how an effective and orderly gas transition requires policy action, including gradually removing gas distribution pipes.

Jo Sanson, Climateworks’ Land Use Futures Program Impact Manager, shared insights on how a world-leading land use model, developed by Deakin University and Climateworks, can inform policies that optimise climate and biodiversity targets without compromising economic growth, food and water security.