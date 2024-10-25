Stepping Stone Sets New Standards as the First Certified Autism Center™ in the Philippines

Stepping Stone Philippines becomes the first Certified Autism Center™ in the country, setting a new standard for autism support in the country.

Being the first school in the Philippines to obtain the IBCCES certification is a groundbreaking achievement for us.” — Dayal Nandwani, Executive Director of the Stepping Stone

PARAñAQUE, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce Center for Excellence in Special Education (Stepping Stone) Foundation inc., also known as Stepping Stone, as the first Certified Autism Center™(CAC) in the Philippines. The CAC designation acknowledges the center’s dedication to delivering improved support and services for autistic individuals and their families.

To achieve the CAC designation, 100% of Stepping Stone staff in public-facing roles completed a specialized training and certification process in autism and sensory awareness, showing their commitment and continuous dedication to supporting all of their students.

Dayal Nandwani, Executive Director of the Stepping Stone, states, “Receiving certification from IBCCES is of great significance for Stepping Stone, especially in promoting autism awareness and education. This esteemed designation underscores our dedication to providing exceptional support and education for individuals on the autism spectrum.”

He continues, “It not only symbolizes our credibility but also signifies our commitment to maintaining high standards in autism education. Furthermore, being the first school in the Philippines to obtain the IBCCES certification is a groundbreaking achievement for us. This milestone distinguishes Stepping Stone as a leader in autism education in the country.”

Stepping Stone, founded over 50 years ago, provides neurodiverse programs for children and adults, ensuring accessibility for students with conditions such as learning disabilities, autism, down syndrome, and ADHD across preschool, elementary, and pre-vocational levels. The school offers socialized tuition and scholarships to enhance accessibility for all students.

In addition to its comprehensive educational programs, Stepping Stone is committed to creating an accessible environment. The facility features an elevator, PWD ramps, and designated PWD parking slots, ensuring full accessibility for individuals with various mobility challenges. Stepping Stone has a sensory room equipped with headphones, fidget toys, and soft lighting to support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. This calming space helps students self-regulate and improve focus. The school also offers specialized therapy services, including physical, occupational, and speech therapy, as well as practical life skills training and vocational training in its barista center, culinary center and housekeeping training room, fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Stepping Stone as they become the first Certified Autism Center™ in the country,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “The staff’s dedication to enhancing their knowledge and support for autistic individuals and their families is truly admirable. We hope this achievement will inspire many more organizations in the Philippines to take the next steps towards certification and improve their services for the neurodiverse community.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals. They provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Stepping Stone Education Philippines

Stepping Stone is a pioneering educational institution dedicated to providing exceptional support and education for individuals with autism and other special and developmental needs. As the first school in the Philippines to receive the prestigious certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Stepping Stone is committed to upholding the highest standards of autism awareness and education.

At Stepping Stone, we believe in the transformative power of education and strive to create a supportive and inclusive environment where students with autism and other special and developmental needs can thrive. Our team of dedicated teachers undergo rigorous training and continually enhance their skills to better support our students. We are proud to be at the forefront of autism education in the Philippines, setting a benchmark for excellence in inclusive learning practices.

Our mission at Stepping Stone is to empower individuals with autism and other special and developmental needs by providing them with the tools, resources, and support they need to reach their full potential. Through innovative educational approaches and a focus on holistic development, we aim to nurture the unique talents and abilities of each student. We are committed to fostering a community of understanding, acceptance, and growth, where every individual is valued and supported.

