Clarisys Audio Global Unveils the Revolutionary "Atrium" Speaker at Poland AV Show Warsaw

Clarisys Audio Clarisys Audio Atrium Speakers

Clarisys Audio Global unveils the revolutionary "Atrium" speaker at the Poland AV Show, setting a new standard in high-fidelity sound for audiophiles worldwide.

We are incredibly proud to introduce the Atrium to the world. The clarity and immersive sound of the Atrium are unmatched,we are confident that it will revolutionize how people perceive panel speakers” — Florian Weigand, CEO of Clarisys Audio Global.

WARSAW, POLAND, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarisys Audio Global LLC is thrilled to announce the grand unveiling of its latest masterpiece in high-fidelity audio, the " Atrium ." Set to debut at the prestigious Poland AV Show in Warsaw, this new addition to the Clarisys Audio family promises to redefine the standard of premium sound for audiophiles around the world.The Clarisys Audio Atrium is poised to elevate the listening experience to unprecedented levels, delivering a signature sound that builds upon the company's legacy of audio excellence. Towering at an impressive 2.6 meters (8.53 feet) in height and weighing 1.25 metric tons (2,755 lbs), the Atrium is a marvel of engineering. It is crafted with precision, featuring pure aluminum midrange and treble units, and designed with an innovative movable tower system for enhanced midrange and treble performance.The Atrium’s remarkable design incorporates two treble ribbons, two midrange ribbons, two midbass ribbons, and two powerful subwoofer ribbons, all working harmoniously to deliver exceptional clarity and power. Due to its unique design and use of Neodymium N52 magnets, the Atrium achieves 100db efficiency. Its frequency range spans an astonishing 12.5 Hz to over 35 kHz, ensuring an uncompromised audio experience that captures every nuance and detail in music. This speaker is not just a feat of acoustic engineering; it is a statement of elegance and grandeur, combining cutting-edge technology with refined aesthetics to create an unparalleled audio experience.Attendees of the Poland AV Show in Warsaw will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the Atrium firsthand during a three-day demonstration from October 25th to October 27th, 2024. The demos will take place at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Room Silver II, where the Atrium will be showcased alongside esteemed brands such as LampizatOr, Convergent Audio Technology, ictra Design, and KBL Sound. This event will serve as the official launch before the Atrium embarks on its highly anticipated World Tour in 2025, bringing this revolutionary panel speaker to audiences across the globe.About Clarisys Audio GlobalClarisys Audio Global is a world leader in high-fidelity audio solutions, renowned for pushing the boundaries of acoustic innovation. Specializing in the design and production of ribbon speakers, Clarisys Audio is committed to delivering unparalleled sound quality to audiophiles and music lovers alike. With a focus on precision engineering, advanced materials, and elegant design, the company’s products offer a transcendent audio experience that immerses listeners in the purest form of sound. Clarisys Audio’s dedication to excellence and innovation has made it a trusted name in the global high-fidelity audio industry, with a growing presence in Europe, Asia, and Africa.The launch of the Atrium solidifies Clarisys Audio Global’s position as a pioneer in the high-end audio market, continuing its mission to deliver groundbreaking technologies that transform the way people experience sound.

