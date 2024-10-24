Submit Release
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2024

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $8.2 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2023. The core banking segment reported net income of $16.9 million, or $2.47 per diluted share for the year ended September 30, 2024, compared to $14.9 million, or $2.18 per diluted share for the year ended September 30, 2023.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “Fiscal 2024 was, in many ways, a year of rebuilding, repositioning and refinement. A summary of these enhancement actions is provided below. While we’re not entirely pleased with the financial performance in fiscal 2024, we are confident that the Company is well positioned to better perform in fiscal 2025 and the years thereafter regardless of the economic environment. For fiscal 2025 we’ll remain focused on core banking; strong asset quality; selective high-quality lending; core deposit growth; increased SBA lending volume; continued improvement of liquidity, capital and interest rate sensitivity positions; and strategic opportunities. We believe the efforts of fiscal 2024 along with the focus for fiscal 2025 will deliver enhanced shareholder value. Additionally, we’ll continue to evaluate options and strategies that we believe will further position the Company for future success and deliver shareholder value.”

Enhancements Actions During Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2024

  • Converted the core operating system immediately prior to the beginning of fiscal 2024 and committed to effectively adapt to the new system and gain efficiencies and expense reductions therewith.
  • Ceased national mortgage banking operations in the first fiscal quarter, including sale of the residential mortgage servicing rights portfolio.
  • Implemented additional expense reduction and containment strategies, which were effective.
  • Experienced the net interest margin floor in the second fiscal quarter and recognized expansion in the subsequent quarters, in addition to a slowed paced of deposit migration to higher cost types.
  • Maintained a balance sheet position that is expected to benefit in a potential decreasing rate environment but having limited exposure to potential increasing rates.
  • Remained disciplined in our lending philosophy with respect to both rate expectations and credit quality.
  • Enhanced our review of asset quality, which remains strong, in order to prepare for any potential financial downturn that may occur.
  • Enhanced SBA Lending business development staff with new and replacement hires throughout the fiscal year, plus decreased surplus support staff at the end of the fourth fiscal quarter.

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $3.5 million, or 5.7%, to $58.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the prior year. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the year ended September 30, 2024 was 2.68% as compared to 3.10% for the prior year. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $22.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by an $18.8 million increase in interest income. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans of $3.5 million, a credit for unfunded lending commitments of $421,000, and a provision for credit losses for securities of $21,000 for the year ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.6 million only for the prior year. The provision for credit losses for loans increased primarily due to loan growth and the effects of adopting the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology during the year ended September 30, 2024. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $527,000 during the year, of which $104,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.1 million during the prior year, of which $872,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $3.0 million from $13.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $16.9 million at September 30, 2024.

Noninterest income decreased $12.8 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the prior year. The decrease was due primarily to a $14.1 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased $23.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the prior year. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits, data processing expense and other operating expenses of $12.0 million, $2.2 million and $7.8 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staffing related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in data processing expense was due primarily to expenses recognized in the prior year related to the implementation of the new core operating system in August 2023. The decrease in other operating expense was due primarily to a $1.9 decrease in net loss on captive insurance operations due to the dissolution of the captive insurance company in September 2023; a decrease in loss contingency accrual for SBA-guaranteed loans of $754,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $1.5 million in 2023; a decrease in the loss contingency accrual for restitution to mortgage borrowers of $283,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $609,000 in 2023; and a decrease of $853,000 in loan expense for 2024 as compared to 2023 due primarily to lower mortgage loan originations related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.0 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 compared to tax expense of $10,000 for the prior year. The increase is primarily due to higher taxable income in the 2024 period. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 7.0%, which was an increase from the effective tax rate of 0.1% in 2023. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2024 and 2023 periods.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

The Company reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $747,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The core banking segment reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income decreased $459,000, or 3.0%, to $15.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to 3.03% for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $4.5 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in interest income. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.8 million, a credit for unfunded lending commitments of $262,000, and a credit for credit losses for securities of $86,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision for loan losses of $815,000 only for the same period in 2023. The provision for credit losses for loans increased primarily due to loan growth and the effects of adopting the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology during the year ended September 30, 2024. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $304,000 during the 2024 period, of which $120,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $753,000 during the 2023 period, of which $609,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to a $3.0 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits expense, data processing expense, and other operating expenses of $4.5 million, $1.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staffing related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in data processing expense was due primarily to expenses recognized in the prior year period related to the implementation of the new core operating system in August 2023. The decrease in other operating expense was due primarily to a $978,000 decrease in the net loss on captive insurance operations due to the dissolution of the captive insurance company in September 2023; a decrease in loss contingency accrual for SBA-guaranteed loans of $14,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $1.0 million in 2023; and a decrease of $270,000 in loan expense for 2024 as compared to 2023 due primarily to lower mortgage loan originations related to the cessation of the national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $145,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to income tax benefit of $737,000 for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher taxable income in the 2024 period.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Total assets increased $161.5 million, from $2.29 billion at September 30, 2023 to $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024. Net loans held for investment increased $193.6 million during the year ended September 30, 2024 due primarily to growth in residential real estate, residential construction, and commercial real estate loans. Loans held for sale decreased by $20.1 million from $45.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $25.7 million, primarily due to the winddown of the national mortgage banking operations. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights decreased $59.8 million during the year ended September 30, 2024, due to the sale of the entire residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio during the year.

Total liabilities increased $135.4 million due primarily to increases in total deposits of $199.1 million, which included an increase in brokered deposits of $70.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB borrowings of $61.5 million. As of September 30, 2024, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 30.1% of total deposits and 13.7% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $26.1 million, from $151.0 million at September 30, 2023 to $177.1 million at September 30, 2024, due primarily to a $18.4 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in retained net income of $7.0 million. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to decreasing long term market interest rates during the year ended September 30, 2024, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of securities available for sale. At September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS  
(Unaudited)  
                     
                     
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended      
OPERATING DATA: September 30,   September 30,      
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2024       2023       2024       2023        
                     
Total interest income $ 32,223     $ 28,137     $ 121,988     $ 103,229        
Total interest expense   17,146       12,601       63,926       41,655        
                     
Net interest income   15,077       15,536       58,062       61,574        
                     
Provision for credit losses - loans   1,808       815       3,492       2,612        
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments   (262 )     -       (421 )     -        
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities   (86 )     -       21       -        
                     
Total provision for credit losses   1,460       815       3,092       2,612        
                     
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   13,617       14,721       54,970       58,962        
                     
Total noninterest income   2,842       5,442       12,530       25,342        
Total noninterest expense   12,642       21,647       52,890       76,122        
                     
Income (loss) before income taxes   3,817       (1,484 )     14,610       8,182        
Income tax expense (benefit)   145       (737 )     1,018       10        
                     
Net income (loss) $ 3,672     $ (747 )   $ 13,592     $ 8,172        
                     
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.54     $ (0.11 )   $ 1.99     $ 1.19        
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,833,376       6,817,365       6,830,466       6,848,311        
                     
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.53     $ (0.11 )   $ 1.98     $ 1.19        
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,877,518       6,837,919       6,856,520       6,880,072        
                     
                     
Performance ratios (annualized)                    
Return on average assets   0.61 %     (0.13 %)     0.58 %     0.37 %      
Return on average equity   8.52 %     (1.82 %)     8.31 %     5.04 %      
Return on average common stockholders' equity   8.52 %     (1.82 %)     8.31 %     5.04 %      
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   2.72 %     3.03 %     2.68 %     3.10 %      
Efficiency ratio   70.55 %     103.19 %     74.92 %     87.58 %      
                     
                     
          QTD       FYTD  
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: September 30,   June 30,   Increase   September 30,   Increase  
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024       2024     (Decrease)     2023     (Decrease)  
                     
Total assets $ 2,450,368     $ 2,393,491     $ 56,877     $ 2,288,854     $ 161,514    
Cash and cash equivalents   52,142       42,423       9,719       30,845       21,297    
Investment securities   249,719       238,785       10,934       229,039       20,680    
Loans held for sale   25,716       125,859       (100,143 )     45,855       (20,139 )  
Gross loans   1,985,146       1,846,769       138,377       1,787,143       198,003    
Allowance for credit losses (1)   21,294       19,789       1,505       16,900       4,394    
Interest earning assets   2,277,512       2,239,109       38,403       2,083,397       194,115    
Goodwill   9,848       9,848       -       9,848       -    
Core deposit intangibles   398       438       (40 )     561       (163 )  
Loan servicing rights   2,754       2,860       (106 )     62,819       (60,065 )  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   191,528       201,854       (10,326 )     242,237       (50,709 )  
Interest-bearing deposits (customer)   1,180,196       1,111,143       69,053       1,001,238       178,958    
Interest-bearing deposits (brokered)   509,157       399,151       110,006       438,319       70,838    
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   301,640       425,000       (123,360 )     363,183       (61,543 )  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   48,603       48,563       40       48,444       159    
Total liabilities   2,273,253       2,225,491       47,762       2,137,873       135,380    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (11,195 )     (17,415 )     6,220       (29,587 )     18,392    
Stockholders' equity   177,115       168,000       9,115       150,981       26,134    
                     
Book value per share $ 25.72     $ 24.41       $ 1.31     $ 21.99     $ 3.73    
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (2)   24.23       22.91       1.32       20.47       3.76    
                     
Non-performing assets:                    
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,036     $ 5,049     $ (13 )   $ 5,091     $ (55 )  
Nonaccrual loans   11,906       11,705       201       8,857       3,049    
Total nonaccrual loans $ 16,942     $ 16,754     $ 188     $ 13,948     $ 2,994    
Accruing loans past due 90 days   -       -       -       -       -    
Total non-performing loans   16,942       16,754       188       13,948       2,994    
Foreclosed real estate   444       444       -       474       (30 )  
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans   -       -       -       1,266       (1,266 )  
Total non-performing assets $ 17,386     $ 17,198     $ 188     $ 15,688     $ 1,698    
                     
Asset quality ratios:                    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans   1.07 %     1.07 %     0.00 %     0.95 %     0.13 %  
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   125.69 %     118.12 %     7.57 %     121.16 %     4.52 %  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans   0.85 %     0.91 %     (0.05 %)     0.78 %     0.07 %  
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.71 %     0.72 %     (0.01 %)     0.69 %     0.02 %  
                     
(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 Topic 326 on October 1, 2023. Allowance was determined using current expected credit loss methodology (CECL) for the quarters ended September, June, and March 2024 and December 2023. Allowance was determined using the previous incurred loss methodology as of September 30, 2023.  
(2) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of these figures.
                     
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):                
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.      
                     
  Three Months Ended   Fiscal Year Ended      
  September 30,   September 30,      
    2024       2023       2024       2023        
Net Income (In thousands)                    
Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP) $ 3,660     $ 2,824     $ 11,674     $ 12,731        
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect   -       -       212       -        
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect   15       -       342       -        
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect   -       -       492       -        
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect   -       -       583       -        
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect   (3 )     -       87       -        
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect   -       -       117       -        
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect   -       -       85       -        
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect   -       -       -       513        
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect   -       -       -       (429 )      
Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect   -       (979 )     -       (1,119 )      
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect   -       (598 )     -       (598 )      
Less: Loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect   -       (779 )     -       (1,160 )      
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect   -       (296 )     -       (847 )      
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect   -       (919 )     -       (919 )      
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ 3,672     $ (747 )   $ 13,592     $ 8,172        
                     
Net Income per Share, Diluted                    
Net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.53     $ 0.41     $ 1.70     $ 1.85        
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect   -       -       0.03       -        
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect   -       -       0.05       -        
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect   -       -       0.07       -        
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect   -       -       0.09       -        
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect   -       -       0.01       -        
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect   -       -       0.02       -        
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect   -       -       0.01       -        
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect   -       -       -       0.07        
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect   -       -       -       (0.06 )      
Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect   -       (0.14 )     -       (0.16 )      
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect   -       (0.09 )     -       (0.09 )      
Less: Loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect   -       (0.11 )     -       (0.17 )      
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect   -       (0.05 )     -       (0.12 )      
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect   -       (0.13 )     -       (0.13 )      
Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.53     $ (0.11 )   $ 1.98     $ 1.19        
                     
Core Banking Net Income (In thousands)                    
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP) $ 4,081     $ 5,046     $ 15,449     $ 18,338        
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect   -       -       212       -        
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect   15       -       342       -        
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect   -       -       583       -        
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect   (3 )     -       87       -        
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect   -       -       117       -        
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect   -       -       85       -        
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect   -       -       -       513        
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect   -       -       -       (429 )      
Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect   -       (979 )     -       (1,119 )      
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect   -       (598 )     -       (598 )      
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect   -       (296 )     -       (847 )      
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect   -       (919 )     -       (919 )      
Net income (loss) attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP) $ 4,093     $ 2,254     $ 16,875     $ 14,939        
                     
Core Bank Net Income per Share, Diluted                    
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.60     $ 0.74     $ 2.26     $ 2.67        
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect   -       -       0.03       -        
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect   -       -       0.05       -        
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect   -       -       0.09       -        
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect   -       -       0.01       -        
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect   -       -       0.02       -        
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect   -       -       0.01       -        
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt, net of tax effect   -       -       -       0.07        
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits, net of tax effect   -       -       -       (0.06 )      
Less: Data processing system conversion, net of tax effect   -       (0.14 )     -       (0.16 )      
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale, net of tax effect   -       (0.09 )     -       (0.09 )      
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect   -       (0.05 )     -       (0.12 )      
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies, net of tax effect   -       (0.13 )     -       (0.13 )      
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.60     $ 0.33     $ 2.47     $ 2.18        
                     
Efficiency Ratio (In thousands)                    
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,077     $ 15,536     $ 58,062     $ 61,574        
                     
Noninterest income (GAAP)   2,842       5,442       12,530       25,342        
                     
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   12,646       21,647       52,890       76,122        
                     
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   70.55 %     103.19 %     74.92 %     87.58 %      
                     
Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 2,842     $ 5,442     $ 12,530     $ 25,342        
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares   20       -       456       -        
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance   -       -       777       -        
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment   (4 )     -       116       -        
Plus: Distribution from equity investment   -       -       113       -        
Plus: Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt   -       -       -       684        
Less: Net loss on sales of available for sale securities and time deposits   -       -       -       (572 )      
Less: MSR valuation allowance for intended sale   -       (797 )     -       (797 )      
Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   2,858       4,645       13,992       24,657        
                     
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 12,642     $ 21,647     $ 52,890     $ 76,122        
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability   -       -       283       -        
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans   -       -       656       -        
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual   -       -       156       -        
Less: Data processing system conversion   -       (1,305 )     -       (1,492 )      
Less: Loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans   -       (1,039 )     -       (1,547 )      
Less: Mortgage banking loss contingencies   -       (395 )     -       (1,129 )      
Less: Professional fees related to mortgage banking loss contingencies   -       (1,225 )     -       (1,225 )      
Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   12,642       17,683       53,985       70,729        
                     
Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP)   70.49 %     87.62 %     74.92 %     82.02 %      
                     
                     
Tangible Book Value Per Share September 30,   June 30,   Increase   September 30,   Increase  
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2024       2024     (Decrease)     2023     (Decrease)  
                     
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 177,115     $ 168,000     $ 9,115     $ 150,981     $ 26,134    
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles   (10,246 )     (10,286 )     40       (10,409 )     163    
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 166,869     $ 157,714     $ 9,155     $ 140,572       26,297    
                     
Outstanding common shares   6,887,106       6,883,656     $ 3,450       6,867,121       19,985    
                     
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 24.23     $ 22.91     $ 1.32     $ 20.47     $ 3.76    
                     
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 25.72     $ 24.41     $ 1.31     $ 21.99     $ 3.73    
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of  
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023    
                     
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 52,142     $ 42,423     $ 62,969     $ 33,366     $ 30,845    
Total investment securities   249,719       238,785       240,142       246,801       229,039    
Total loans held for sale   25,716       125,859       19,108       22,866       45,855    
Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses   1,963,852       1,826,980       1,882,458       1,841,953       1,770,243    
Loan servicing rights   2,754       2,860       3,028       3,711       62,819    
Total assets   2,450,368       2,393,491       2,364,983       2,308,092       2,288,854    
                     
Customer deposits $ 1,371,724     $ 1,312,997     $ 1,239,271     $ 1,180,951     $ 1,243,475    
Brokered deposits   509,157       399,151       548,175       502,895       438,319    
Total deposits   1,880,881       1,712,148       1,787,446       1,683,846       1,681,794    
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   301,640       425,000       315,000       356,699       363,183    
                     
Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 27,725     $ 27,592     $ 27,475     $ 27,397     $ 27,064    
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   173,337       170,688       167,648       163,753       166,306    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (11,195 )     (17,415 )     (17,144 )     (13,606 )     (29,587 )  
Unearned stock compensation   (901 )     (999 )     (1,096 )     (1,194 )     (1,015 )  
Less treasury stock, at cost   (11,851 )     (11,866 )     (11,827 )     (11,827 )     (11,787 )  
Total stockholders' equity   177,115       168,000       165,056       164,523       150,981    
                     
Outstanding common shares   6,887,106       6,883,656       6,883,160       6,883,160       6,867,121    
                     
                     
  Three Months Ended  
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023    
                     
Total interest income $ 32,223     $ 31,094     $ 30,016     $ 28,655     $ 28,137    
Total interest expense   17,146       16,560       15,678       14,542       12,601    
Net interest income   15,077       14,534       14,338       14,113       15,536    
Provision for credit losses - loans   1,808       501       713       412       815    
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments   (262 )     158       (259 )     -       -    
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities   (86 )     84       23       -       -    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   13,617       13,791       13,861       13,701       14,721    
                     
Total noninterest income   2,842       3,196       3,710       2,782       5,442    
Total noninterest expense   12,642       12,431       11,778       16,039       21,647    
Income (loss) before income taxes   3,817       4,556       5,793       444       (1,484 )  
Income tax expense (benefit)   145       483       866       (476 )     (737 )  
Net income (loss) $ 3,672     $ 4,073     $ 4,927     $ 920     $ (747 )  
                     
                     
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.54     $ 0.60     $ 0.72     $ 0.13     $ (0.11 )  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,833,376       6,832,452       6,832,130       6,823,948       6,817,365    
                     
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.53     $ 0.60     $ 0.72     $ 0.13     $ (0.11 )  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,877,518       6,842,336       6,859,611       6,839,704       6,837,919    
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended  
Noninterest Income Detail September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023    
                     
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 552     $ 538     $ 387     $ 473     $ 479    
ATM and interchange fees   642       593       585       449       816    
Net loss on sales of available for sale securities   -       -       -       -       (11 )  
Net unrealized gain on equity securities   28       419       6       38       11    
Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration   647       581       951       834       538    
Mortgage banking income   6       49       53       89       3,018    
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   363       353       333       329       311    
Commission income   294       220       220       222       182    
Real estate lease income   122       154       115       115       116    
Net gain on premises and equipment   (4 )     -       120       -       20    
Other income   192       289       940       233       (38 )  
Total noninterest income $ 2,842     $ 3,196     $ 3,710     $ 2,782     $ 5,442    
                     
                     
  Three Months Ended  
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023    
                     
Return on average assets   0.61 %     0.69 %     0.92 %     0.16 %     (0.13 %)  
Return on average equity   8.52 %     9.86 %     13.06 %     2.42 %     (1.82 %)  
Return on average common stockholders' equity   8.52 %     9.86 %     13.06 %     2.42 %     (1.82 %)  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   2.72 %     2.67 %     2.66 %     2.69 %     3.03 %  
Efficiency ratio   70.55 %     70.11 %     65.26 %     94.93 %     103.19 %  
                     
                     
  As of or for the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023    
                     
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans   0.85 %     0.91 %     0.82 %     0.83 %     0.78 %  
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.71 %     0.72 %     0.68 %     0.69 %     0.69 %  
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   1.07 %     1.07 %     1.02 %     1.01 %     0.95 %  
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   125.69 %     118.12 %     124.01 %     121.16 %     121.16 %  
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans   0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.04 %  
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended  
Segmented Statements of Income Information September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023    
                     
Core Banking Segment:                    
Net interest income $ 14,083     $ 13,590     $ 13,469     $ 13,113     $ 14,167    
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans   1,339       320       909       (49 )     1,266    
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments   78       64       (259 )     -       -    
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities   (86 )     84       23       -       -    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   12,752       13,122       12,796       13,162       12,901    
Noninterest income   2,042       2,474       2,537       1,679       2,136    
Noninterest expense   10,400       10,192       10,093       10,252       13,559    
Income before income taxes   4,394       5,404       5,240       4,589       1,478    
Income tax expense   301       689       729       541       3    
Net income $ 4,093     $ 4,715     $ 4,511     $ 4,048     $ 1,475    
                     
SBA Lending Segment (Q2 Business Capital, LLC):                    
Net interest income $ 994     $ 944     $ 869     $ 1,003     $ 990    
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans   469       181       (196 )     461       (451 )  
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments   (340 )     94       -       -       -    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   865       669       1,065       542       1,441    
Noninterest income   800       722       1,173       1,003       367    
Noninterest expense   2,242       2,239       1,685       2,146       2,907    
Income (loss) before income taxes   (577 )     (848 )     553       (601 )     (1,099 )  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (156 )     (206 )     137       (131 )     (273 )  
Net income (loss) $ (421 )   $ (642 )   $ 416     $ (470 )   $ (826 )  
                     
Mortgage Banking Segment: (3)                    
Net interest income (loss) $ -     $ -     $ -     $ (3 )   $ 379    
Provision for credit losses - loans   -       -       -       -       -    
Provision for unfunded lending commitments   -       -       -       -       -    
Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses   -       -       -       (3 )     379    
Noninterest income   -       -       -       100       2,939    
Noninterest expense   -       -       -       3,641       5,181    
Loss before income taxes   -       -       -       (3,544 )     (1,863 )  
Income tax benefit   -       -       -       (886 )     (467 )  
Net loss $ -     $ -     $ -     $ (2,658 )   $ (1,396 )  
                     
(3) National mortgage banking operations were ceased in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent immaterial mortgage lending activity is reported within the Core Banking segment.
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended  
Segmented Statements of Income Information September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023    
                     
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment                    
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.60     $ 0.69     $ 0.66     $ 0.59     $ 0.22    
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC)   (0.06 )     (0.09 )     0.06       (0.07 )     (0.12 )  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking   0.00       0.00       0.00       (0.40 )     (0.21 )  
Total net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.54     $ 0.60     $ 0.72     $ 0.12     $ (0.11 )  
                     
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment                    
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.60     $ 0.69     $ 0.66     $ 0.59     $ 0.22    
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC)   (0.06 )     (0.09 )     0.06       (0.07 )     (0.12 )  
Net loss per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking   0.00       0.00       0.00       (0.40 )     (0.21 )  
Total net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.54     $ 0.60     $ 0.72     $ 0.12     $ (0.11 )  
                     
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (4)                    
Core Banking   0.71 %     0.83 %     0.80 %     0.73 %     0.28 %  
SBA Lending   (1.71 %)     (2.91 %)     1.81 %     (2.11 %)     (3.81 %)  
                     
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (4)                    
Core Banking   64.50 %     63.45 %     63.06 %     69.31 %     83.17 %  
SBA Lending   124.97 %     134.39 %     82.52 %     106.98 %     214.22 %  
                     
                     
  Three Months Ended  
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023    
                     
Core Banking Segment:                    
Compensation $ 5,400     $ 5,587     $ 5,656     $ 5,691     $ 6,528    
Occupancy   1,554       1,573       1,615       1,481       1,418    
Advertising   399       253       205       189       404    
Other   3,047       2,779       2,617       2,891       5,209    
Total Noninterest Expense $ 10,400     $ 10,192     $ 10,093     $ 10,252     $ 13,559    
                     
SBA Lending Segment (Q2 Business Capital, LLC):                    
Compensation $ 1,854     $ 1,893     $ 1,933     $ 1,826     $ 1,533    
Occupancy   55       51       58       91       68    
Advertising   17       12       7       10       10    
Other   316       283       (313 )     219       1,296    
Total Noninterest Expense $ 2,242     $ 2,239     $ 1,685     $ 2,146     $ 2,907    
                     
Mortgage Banking Segment: (4)                    
Compensation $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 2,146     $ 3,647    
Occupancy   -       -       -       469       395    
Advertising   -       -       -       119       129    
Other   -       -       -       907       1,010    
Total Noninterest Expense $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 3,641     $ 5,181    
                     
(4) Ratios for Mortgage Banking Segment are not considered meaningful due to cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.  
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):    
  Three Months Ended  
SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC) Data September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023    
                     
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 10,880     $ 7,515     $ 15,144     $ 14,098     $ 8,431    
                     
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 1,029     $ 811     $ 1,443     $ 1,303     $ 809    
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA   9.46 %     10.79 %     9.53 %     9.24 %     9.60 %  
                     
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (5) $ 647     $ 581     $ 951     $ 834     $ 538    
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA   5.95 %     7.73 %     6.28 %     5.92 %     6.38 %  
                     
(5) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.      
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended  
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023    
Interest-earning assets                    
Average balances:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 16,841     $ 26,100     $ 24,587     $ 20,350     $ 21,631    
Loans   1,988,997       1,943,716       1,914,609       1,857,654       1,796,749    
Investment securities - taxable   99,834       101,350       102,699       103,728       105,393    
Investment securities - nontaxable   158,917       157,991       157,960       159,907       160,829    
FRB and FHLB stock   24,986       24,986       24,986       24,968       24,939    
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,289,575     $ 2,254,143     $ 2,224,841     $ 2,166,607     $ 2,109,541    
                     
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 209     $ 324     $ 261     $ 249     $ 266    
Loans   29,450       28,155       27,133       26,155       25,214    
Investment securities - taxable   910       918       923       942       969    
Investment securities - nontaxable   1,685       1,665       1,662       1,687       1,695    
FRB and FHLB stock   471       519       499       74       428    
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 32,725     $ 31,581     $ 30,478     $ 29,107     $ 28,572    
                     
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   4.96 %     4.97 %     4.25 %     4.89 %     4.92 %  
Loans   5.92 %     5.79 %     5.67 %     5.63 %     5.61 %  
Investment securities - taxable   3.65 %     3.62 %     3.59 %     3.63 %     3.68 %  
Investment securities - nontaxable   4.24 %     4.22 %     4.21 %     4.22 %     4.22 %  
FRB and FHLB stock   7.54 %     8.31 %     7.99 %     1.19 %     6.86 %  
Total interest-earning assets   5.72 %     5.60 %     5.48 %     5.37 %     5.42 %  
                     
Interest-bearing liabilities                    
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,563,258     $ 1,572,871     $ 1,549,012     $ 1,389,384     $ 1,385,994    
Fed funds purchased   -       -       -       -       76    
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   378,956       351,227       333,275       440,786       353,890    
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   48,576       48,537       48,497       48,458       48,406    
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,990,790     $ 1,972,635     $ 1,930,784     $ 1,878,628     $ 1,788,366    
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest-bearing deposits $ 12,825     $ 12,740     $ 12,546     $ 9,989     $ 9,457    
Fed funds purchased   -       -       -       -       1    
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   3,521       3,021       2,298       3,769       2,459    
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   800       799       833       784       684    
Total interest expense $ 17,146     $ 16,560     $ 15,677     $ 14,542     $ 12,601    
                     
Weighted average cost (annualized):                    
Interest-bearing deposits   3.28 %     3.24 %     3.24 %     2.88 %     2.73 %  
Fed funds purchased   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     5.26 %  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   3.72 %     3.44 %     2.76 %     3.42 %     2.78 %  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   6.59 %     6.58 %     6.87 %     6.47 %     5.65 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.45 %     3.36 %     3.25 %     3.10 %     2.82 %  
                     
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 15,579     $ 15,021     $ 14,801     $ 14,565     $ 15,971    
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment   (502 )     (487 )     (463 )     (452 )     (435 )  
Net interest income $ 15,077     $ 14,534     $ 14,338     $ 14,113     $ 15,536    
                     
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   2.27 %     2.24 %     2.23 %     2.27 %     2.60 %  
                     
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   2.72 %     2.67 %     2.66 %     2.69 %     3.03 %  
                     




