Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,528 in the last 365 days.

FTC Publishes Request for Public Comment on Proposed Modification to HISA’s Assessment Methodology Rule

The Federal Trade Commission has published a request for public comment on the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s (HISA) proposed modification of its Assessment Methodology Rule. The request was published in the Federal Register on October 23, 2024. Interested parties may file a comment by November 6, 2024, by following the instructions in the notice.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which recognized the Authority, includes a requirement that the Authority’s rules (and modifications to those rules, such as this one) must be submitted for approval to the FTC. The Act requires that the FTC, after providing an opportunity for public comment, approve submitted rules if it finds that they are “consistent with” the Act and the FTC’s rules. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FTC Publishes Request for Public Comment on Proposed Modification to HISA’s Assessment Methodology Rule

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more