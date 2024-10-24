Levine And Wiss Announces The Community Impact Scholarship

Westbury, New York – Levine And Wiss wants to celebrate students who’ve made a considerable impact on in-need communities. That’s why, starting this year, the firm intends to offer The Community Impact Scholarship to high school seniors and undergraduate students pursuing a college degree.

The scholarship awards $2,500 to a student who has dedicated themselves to the betterment of an in-need community. Levine And Wiss invite students to go into detail about their reasons for connecting with certain communities, their efforts in those communities, and the impact of their contributions.

Students applying for The Community Impact Scholarship must complete 500- to 800-word essays addressing all of these points. Levine And Wiss requests that students submit their scholarship applications by April 15, 2025, to qualify.

Levine And Wiss require that students do not use AI to draft their essays. All essays must be original. Likewise, the firm requests that students include all required materials along with their scholarship applications. The firm cannot consider incomplete applications or applications submitted after the scholarship’s deadline.

The firm and its scholarship selection committee will select one winner from the applicant pool. The team reserves up to three months after the deadline’s passing to choose and contact its winner. The firm asks that neither students nor their parents reach out to firm representatives during this time. Levine And Wiss will not provide students or their families with updates about a student’s application.

Upon selecting a scholarship recipient, Levine And Wiss will celebrate the winner’s accomplishments through a blog post and press release. The firm will then send the scholarship’s $2,500 to the winning student’s university of choice.

Our team looks forward to helping a community-minded student achieve their academic dreams ahead of the next academic year. Interested students can visit The Community Impact Scholarship page for more information about how to apply for our financial support.

About Levine And Wiss The New York City and Long Island personal injury lawyers at Levine And Wiss have always sought to help for accident survivors to recover from their losses. Our advocacy makes it simpler for our clients to navigate New York’s civil system while assisting in their recovery. We’re here to protect clients’ rights to legal action and to preserve their right to fair compensation. Levine And Wiss doesn’t bow in the face of insurance companies or others. We have over 100 years of combined experience that we put to work for the people who trust us with their futures. Our clients can count on us to tactfully tackle their personal injury and wrongful death cases. Anyone interested in fighting for the financial and medical resources they need to recover from a recent accident can contact our team for assistance today.

Levine And Wiss

1065 Old Country Rd #203, Westbury, NY 11590

(888) 468-4878

jlevine@888gothurt.com

https://888gothurt.com/

Press Contact : Joel Levine

