The Washington State Water Supply Advisory Committee (WSAC) kicked off the new water year with a meeting on Oct.10. WSAC provides an important consultative and advisory role to Ecology for current and forecasted water supply conditions. The water year begins October 1 and goes through September 30. The 2024 Water Year was warmer than normal statewide and drier than normal for most of the state.

Statewide average temperatures for 2024 were about 1.3º F above normal.

Statewide average precipitation for 2024 was about 90% of normal. Normal is the average of the last 30 years, 1991-2020.

Yakima Basin low water storage is concerning for potential impacts to water supply in 2025. Water storage is at the 6th lowest level since 1971. The Yakima Basin reservoirs were 11% full and 35% of average as of Oct. 1.

Early forecasts for Water Year 2025:

Probabilities of a weak La Niña have increased slightly and are still expected to emerge over Sept-Nov.

La Niña brings cooler currents around the equator in the Pacific Ocean. That usually means more precipitation and cooler temperatures, especially in the mountains.

Fall rain has not been consistent enough to claim drought recovery.

There are higher chances of above normal fall and winter precipitation; fall and winter temperatures are more uncertain.

Amending Permanent Emergency Drought Relief

Danielle Gallatin, Ecology’s Water Resources Rule Development Lead gave an update on the amendment of Permanent Emergency Drought Relief (WAC 173-166) rulemaking. The goal of the amendment is to clarify:

Grant funding administration, definitions, and criteria

Administration of emergency drought relief

Roles of different state agencies

Undue hardship considerations

Equity considerations in funding distribution

A drought declaration allows Ecology to provide emergency drought relief through expedited processing of emergency drought permits and of temporary transfers of water rights, and drought relief funding assistance for public entities.

Ecology is currently conducting public engagement for this rulemaking process. Your comments will help inform draft rule language. You can take the Drought Relief Rulemaking Survey, or find out about listening sessions at the rule page. (Survey takes five minutes and is open until Nov. 22).

Drought management

Drought relief tools to address impacts of the 2024 drought continue to be available, including drought response funding. The drought declaration is currently in place until April 2025. Conditions will be evaluated throughout the fall and winter to determine if the declaration can be rescinded. Evidence of recovery depends on water supply and snowpack.

Upcoming event and survey

The 2024 Water Year Impacts Survey is also now open. The responses to this survey provide information about impacts and response actions in WY2024. The survey is for those working in water, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, hydropower, recreation, and tribal, local, state, and federal agency staff. Both positive and negative responses are encouraged.

The Oregon-Washington Water Year 2024 Recap and 2025 Outlook Meeting is scheduled for Oct. 29-30 from 9 a.m. to noon both days. Registration is required and attendance is free. Presentations include:

Amy Burke, NWRFC: a retrospective on Water Year 2024 streamflow forecasts.

Guillaume Mauger, Washington State Climatologist with a Recap of WY2024.

Michael Garrity, WDFW on the Resilient Columbia Basin Initiative.

Register today for the WY2024 recap and WY2025 outlook meeting.

Resources

Anyone who has spent time in Washington knows that weather predictions are challenging. We attempt to keep up with predictions and trends with the help of experts from many agencies. Detailed information and resources are available on our website including links to our partner agencies and their expertise.