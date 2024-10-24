Jeulia Jewelry: Celebrating Life’s Moments Through Community & Connection

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeulia Jewelry , recognized for its premium yet affordable offerings, has celebrated reaching a milestone of over 200,000 customers who have rated the brand five stars. This achievement reflects Jeulia's commitment to quality, authenticity, and the emotional connections it fosters with its customers.The brand values jewelry as a significant part of its customers' narratives. Unfiltered reviews highlight authentic experiences and showcase the craftsmanship behind the pieces. One customer noted, “My now fiancé got this ring for me, and I absolutely love it!! It fits beautifully. Customer service was 100/100.” Another remarked on the captivating sparkle of their ring, emphasizing the attention to detail in Jeulia’s designs. These testimonials encapsulate the essence of Jeulia: feminine, mesmerizing, and versatile.Beyond its role as a jewelry brand, Jeulia promotes a thriving community. The brand features a photo display wall showcasing images from influencers and customers that capture moments of joy, love, and celebration. Jeulia invites customers to share their stories on Instagram using #jeuliajewelry for a chance to win a $100 Jeulia gift card.To embrace the summer season, Jeulia has launched the “Vacay Memory” event, running from July 8 to August 12, featuring discounts of 10% off sitewide, 40% off buy one, get one free, and 60% off buy one, get one free. Customers are encouraged to share vacation-styled jewelry for a chance to win a $200 discount based on the photo receiving the most likes. Featured items include:-Sea Shell Sterling Silver Ring-Coral Reef Cultured Pearl Sterling Silver Earrings-Butterfly on Rainbow Circle Sterling Silver Necklace-Full Blossom Bracelet-“Perspective” Rectangle Black Metal Polarized Unisex Sunglasses-French Basket Tote Bag-Dreamy Garden CollectionAs October approaches, Jeulia is set to launch its Halloween event, which will run from October 8 to November 4. Customers can enjoy exclusive discounts of 15% off sitewide with the code BP15. Each order will include a complimentary pumpkin cloth bag designed to enhance the festive experience.The Halloween collection features a blend of creativity and whimsy, including items such as the Witch Sterling Silver Necklace and the "Eternal Love" Black Skull Cushion Cut Ring, suitable for both Halloween and fall. Playful pieces like the sparkling skull bracelet and the Hug Me "Everlasting Love" Round Cut Sterling Silver Earrings offer a range of styles. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to participate in a Halloween photo contest by sharing their themed styles.@jeuliajewelry - Instagram@jeulia_official - TikTokAbout Jeulia Jewelry:Jeulia Jewelry views its pieces as more than accessories; they represent personal identity and cherished memories. The company designs artisanal jewelry that reflects individual essence and values, ensuring that each item is meticulously handcrafted in their advanced studio in Hong Kong. Jeulia emphasizes quality, eco-friendly materials, and a commitment to craftsmanship while engaging with renowned organizations to give back to the community. Each piece aims to resonate with personal narratives and celebrate significant moments.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.