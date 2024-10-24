Jeulia Jewelry Announces Black Friday Event Featuring Major Discounts

Jeulia Black Friday Event 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeulia Jewelry has announced the conclusion of its Halloween celebration and the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated Black Friday event. This annual promotion is expected to feature significant discounts across a wide range of jewelry items, including rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.Key Events:Black Friday Pre-Event: October 28th-November 4th (10% off storewide)Black Friday Official Event: November 4th-November 30th (15% off storewide)Cyber Monday Event: November 30th-December 6th (15% off storewide)Flash Sales: Customers can expect surprise flash sales featuring substantial, limited-time discounts on select items.Wheel Lottery Event: A chance to win a complimentary order with every purchase during the Black Friday wheel lottery.“We are thrilled to bring this incredible offer to our customers. These products are a favorite of many and we wanted to show our appreciation for our loyal customers by offering exclusive discounts during this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday celebrations,” says Gavin. “With significant discounts, we hope everyone enjoys this annual sale extravaganza.”As the holiday season approaches, Jeulia aims to assist customers in finding gifts for loved ones. The Black Friday event will include a diverse selection of jewelry featuring various cuts, such as round, square, and heart shapes, alongside an array of stones including diamonds, rubies, and sapphires. The collection includes rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and watches crafted from materials like sterling silver, yellow gold, rose gold, and black gold.Best-Seller Items include: Pear Cut Halo Ring : Featuring a pear-shaped Alexandrite stone, which changes color from emerald by day to ruby by night.Sun & Moon Magnetic Necklace: A silver moon necklace designed for elegance and connection, paired with a lively golden sun chain.Never Apart Bracelet: A symbol of love and enduring bonds, enhanced by rose gold accents and sparkling stones.About Jeulia Jewelry:Jeulia Jewelry views its pieces as more than accessories; they represent personal identity and cherished memories. The company designs artisanal jewelry that reflects individual essence and values, ensuring that each item is meticulously handcrafted in their advanced studio in Hong Kong. Jeulia emphasizes quality, eco-friendly materials, and a commitment to craftsmanship while engaging with renowned organizations to give back to the community. Each piece aims to resonate with personal narratives and celebrate significant moments.@jeuliajewelry - Instagram@jeulia_official - TikTok###

