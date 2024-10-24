Submit Release
Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Client Deposit Growth of 6% in the Third Quarter of 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that its third quarter 2024 net income was $10.5 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, and $15.8 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $29.9 million, or $0.49 per average diluted common share, compared to $51.1 million, or $0.83 per average diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. All data are unaudited.

“The highlight of the third quarter of 2024 was significant deposit growth from our clients throughout our markets,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Total deposit balances grew 6% at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter and notably, noninterest-bearing demand deposits grew 7% over the same period. Growth in deposits was a result of the successful conversion of new relationships that were impacted by the banking disruptions in our market. The loan portfolio had orderly growth during the third quarter 2024, with core loans increasing $148.3 million, or 5% over the last 12 months, while growing $35.7 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter. We remain optimistic about the growth opportunities in our markets, as loan and deposit pipelines and overall business activity remains healthy.”

“The credit portfolio continues to perform very well, with nonperforming assets and net charge-offs remaining low at September 30, 2024,” said Mr. Jones. “Additionally, our liquidity position remains strong, supported by access to diverse alternative funding sources.”

“Our commitment to achieving our growth and client service goals while meeting performance targets remains the driving force behind our success. I would like to express my appreciation for our bank team members for their continued commitment to serving our clients, communities and shareholders,” said Mr. Jones.

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024
Operating Results, Liquidity Position, Financial Condition, Credit Quality, Capital Management and Recent Events

(as of, or for the periods ended September 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • The following table indicates the ratios for the annualized return on average equity, average tangible common equity, average assets and average tangible assets for the periods indicated:
                               
    For the Quarter Ended:   For the Nine Months Ended:
       September 30,       June 30,       September 30,    September 30,       September 30, 
(unaudited)   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Return on average equity   6.14 %   5.50 %   9.54 %   5.91 %   10.54 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)   8.27 %   7.43 %   13.06 %   7.98 %   14.52 %
Return on average assets   0.78 %   0.71 %   1.16 %   0.76 %   1.29 %
Return on average tangible assets(1)   0.81 %   0.74 %   1.20 %   0.79 %   1.33 %


     
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
     

Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income increased 1% to $39.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 9 basis points to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.26% for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher rates paid on client deposits, partially offset by maturing securities invested in higher yielding overnight funds, one additional day during the third quarter of 2024, and a higher average yield on core loans. 
  • Net interest income decreased (12%) to $39.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $45.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP FTE net interest margin contracted 40 basis points to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024, from 3.57% for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on client deposits, a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and a decrease in average interest earning assets, partially offset by a higher average yield on core loans and a higher average balance of loans.
  • For the first nine months of 2024, net interest income decreased (15%) to $119.5 million, compared to $140.9 million for the first nine months of 2023. The non-GAAP FTE net interest margin contracted 54 basis points to 3.26% for the first nine months of 2024, from 3.80% for the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on client deposits, a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and a decrease in average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the yield on core loans and overnight funds and a higher average balance of loans. 
  • The following tables set forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income and economic value of equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates noted, and assuming a flat balance sheet with consistent product mix, as of September 30, 2024:
             
    Increase/(Decrease) in  
    Estimated Net  
CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points)   Interest Income(1)  
(in $000's, unaudited)      Amount      Percent  
+400   $ 24,681     13.6   %
+300   $ 18,438     10.2   %
+200   $ 12,241     6.8   %
+100   $ 6,082     3.4   %
0            
−100   $ (8,242 )   (4.5 ) %
−200   $ (18,720 )   (10.3 ) %
−300   $ (31,428 )   (17.3 ) %
−400   $ (47,015 )   (25.9 ) %



    Increase/(Decrease) in  
    Estimated Economic  
CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points)   Value of Equity(1)  
(in $000's, unaudited)      Amount   Percent  
+400   $ 161,338     14.0   %
+300   $ 133,760     11.6   %
+200   $ 98,755     8.6   %
+100   $ 55,024     4.8   %
0            
−100   $ (86,037 )   (7.5 ) %
−200   $ (204,813 )   (17.8 ) %
−300   $ (345,418 )   (30.1 ) %
−400   $ (452,503 )   (39.4 ) %


     
(1) Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are for illustrative purposes only, are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. These projections are forward-looking and should be considered in light of the Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer below. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could affect any actual impact on net interest income.
     
  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.42% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 5.49% for the second quarter of 2024.
                                       
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,867,076     $ 39,621     5.50 %   $ 2,830,260     $ 38,496     5.47 %  
Prepayment fees           4     0.00 %           54     0.01 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables(1)     55,391       2,144     15.40 %     54,777       2,914     21.40 %  
Purchased residential mortgages     441,294       3,779     3.41 %     447,687       3,739     3.36 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (2,621 )     233     0.03 %     (2,863 )     267     0.04 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,361,140     $ 45,781     5.42 %   $ 3,329,861     $ 45,470     5.49 %  


     
(1) Interest income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 was reduced by an immaterial out-of-period adjustment of ($804,000).
     


  The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.42% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 5.46% for the third quarter of 2023.


    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,867,076     $ 39,621     5.50 %   $ 2,743,993     $ 37,764     5.46 %  
Prepayment fees           4     0.00 %           182     0.03 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables(1)     55,391       2,144     15.40 %     51,664       2,775     21.31 %  
Purchased residential mortgages     441,294       3,779     3.41 %     465,471       3,811     3.25 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (2,621 )     233     0.03 %     (3,648 )     321     0.05 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,361,140     $ 45,781     5.42 %   $ 3,257,480     $ 44,853     5.46 %  


     
(1) Interest income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 was reduced by an immaterial out-of-period adjustment of ($804,000).
     


  The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.45% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 5.46% for the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to a lower average balance of Bay View Funding factored receivables, a decrease in the accretion of loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and lower prepayment fees, mostly offset by a higher yield on core loans for the first nine months of 2024.


                                       
    For the Nine Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,831,035     $ 115,838     5.47 %   $ 2,716,345     $ 109,354     5.38 %  
Prepayment fees           82     0.00 %           393     0.02 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables(1)     54,563       7,896     19.33 %     65,938       10,623     21.54 %  
Purchased residential mortgages     447,709       11,306     3.37 %     477,068       11,497     3.22 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (2,865 )     729     0.03 %     (3,976 )     1,126     0.06 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,330,442     $ 135,851     5.45 %   $ 3,255,375     $ 132,993     5.46 %  


     
(1) Interest income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 was reduced by an immaterial out-of-period adjustment of ($804,000).
     


  In aggregate, the unamortized net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $2.5 million at September 30, 2024.


  • The following table presents the average balance of deposits and interest-bearing liabilities, interest expense, and the average rate for the periods indicated:
                                           
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Deposits:                                            
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,172,304                 $ 1,127,145                
                                           
Demand, interest-bearing     907,346     $ 1,714     0.75 %     932,100     $ 1,719     0.74 %  
Savings and money market     1,188,057       9,128     3.06 %     1,104,589       7,867     2.86 %  
Time deposits - under $100     11,133       47     1.68 %     10,980       46     1.68 %  
Time deposits - $100 and over     229,565       2,349     4.07 %     228,248       2,245     3.96 %  
Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificate of Deposit Registry                                          
Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits     1,017,541       7,747     3.03 %     991,483       7,207     2.92 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,353,642       20,985     2.49 %     3,267,400       19,084     2.35 %  
     Total deposits     4,525,946       20,985     1.84 %     4,394,545       19,084     1.75 %  
                                           
Short-term borrowings     32           0.00 %     19           0.00 %  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,590       538     5.41 %     39,553       538     5.47 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,393,264       21,523     2.52 %     3,306,972       19,622     2.39 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds   $ 4,565,568     $ 21,523     1.88 %   $ 4,434,117     $ 19,622     1.78 %  
                                           


  The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.72% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 0.94% for the first nine months of 2023.   The average cost of funds increased to 1.75% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 1.01% for the first nine months of 2023.
  The Bank continues to carefully manage deposit costs and implemented cost adjustments following the Federal Reserve Bank’s interest rate reduction in September 2024, to align with the changing interest rate environment.
  The increase in the average cost of total deposits and the average cost of funds for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 was primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing ICS/CDARS deposits and interest-bearing money market accounts and increases in market rates.


Provision for Credit Losses on Loans:

  • During the third quarter of 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $153,000, compared to a $471,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2024, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $168,000 for the third quarter of 2023.
  • There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $808,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a $460,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the increase in the balance of total loans.

Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income decreased (2%) to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to a gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance and higher termination fees during the second quarter of 2024. Total noninterest income was relatively flat at $2.2 million for both the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023.
  • Total noninterest income decreased (7%) to $6.6 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $7.1 million for the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by a higher gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance for the first nine months of 2024.

Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 decreased to $27.6 million, compared to $28.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits and lower information technology related expenses, partially offset by higher professional fees. Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased to $27.6 million, compared to $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, rent expense included in occupancy and equipment, and professional fees.
  • Total noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2024 increased to $83.3 million, compared to $75.6 million for the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, rent expense, and information technology related expenses, marketing related expenses, homeowner association vendor payments, regulatory assessments, and ICS/CDARS fee expense.   
  • Full time equivalent employees were 353 at both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, compared to 348 at September 30, 2023.  
  • The efficiency ratio was 65.37% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 67.55% for the second quarter of 2024, and 52.89% for the third quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio increased to 66.08% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 51.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2024 and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the respective periods in 2023, was due to both higher noninterest expense and lower net revenue. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Income Tax Expense:

  • Income tax expense was $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, and $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 27.3%, compared to 29.4% for the second quarter of 2024, and 29.0% for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $12.0 million, compared to $20.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The effective tax rate for nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 28.7%, compared to 29.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Liquidity Position, Financial Condition, Credit Quality, and Capital Management:

Liquidity and Available Lines of Credit:

  • The following table shows our liquidity, available lines of credit and the amounts outstanding at September 30, 2024:
                         
LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE LINES OF CREDIT   Total       Remaining
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Available   Outstanding   Available
Excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")   $ 903,900     $     $ 903,900  
FRB discount window collateralized line of credit     1,397,326             1,397,326  
Federal Home Loan Bank collateralized borrowing capacity     765,134             765,134  
Unpledged investment securities (at fair value)     66,158             66,158  
Federal funds purchase arrangements     90,000             90,000  
Holding company line of credit     25,000             25,000  
Total   $ 3,247,518     $     $ 3,247,518  


  The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.2 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $3.0 billion at June 30, 2024, and $3.1 billion at September 30, 2023.
  The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 69% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 147% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at September 30, 2024. The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 66% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 148% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at June 30, 2024. The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 70% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 150% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at September 30, 2023.
  The loan to deposit ratio was 72.11% at September 30, 2024, compared to 76.04% at June 30, 2024, and 71.81% at September 30, 2023.


  • Total assets increased 5% to $5.6 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased 3% from $5.4 billion at September 30, 2023, primarily related to growth in client deposits and liquidity.

Investment Securities:

  • Investment securities totaled $841.8 million at September 30, 2024, of which $237.6 million were in the securities available-for-sale portfolio (at fair value), and $604.2 million were in the securities held-to-maturity portfolio (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,000). The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $531.5 million at September 30, 2024.
  • The following table shows the balances of securities available-for-sale, at fair value, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) at the dates indicated:
                   
SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE   September 30,    June 30,    September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)        2024       2024       2023  
Balance (at fair value):                  
U.S. Treasury   $ 184,162     $ 218,682     $ 396,996  
Agency mortgage-backed securities     53,450       54,361       60,198  
Total   $ 237,612     $ 273,043     $ 457,194  
                   
Pre-tax unrealized (loss):                  
U.S. Treasury   $ (1,440 )   $ (3,578 )   $ (9,606 )
Agency mortgage-backed securities     (2,923 )     (4,815 )     (7,185 )
Total   $ (4,363 )   $ (8,393 )   $ (16,791 )
                   
Weighted average life (years)     1.32       1.39       1.49  


  The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was ($4.4) million, or ($3.2) million net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2024.
  The reduction in the securities available-for-sale portfolios was due to maturities and not due to any securities sold since June 30, 2023.


  • The following table shows the balances of securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, and the related pre-tax unrecognized (loss) and allowance for credit losses at the dates indicated:
                   
SECURITIES HELD-TO-MATURITY   September 30,    June 30,    September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)      2024
   2024
   2023
Balance (at amortized cost):                  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   $ 573,621     $ 589,386     $ 632,241  
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax(1)     30,584       31,804       32,453  
Total(1)   $ 604,205     $ 621,190     $ 664,694  
                   
Pre-tax unrecognized (loss):                  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   $ (71,996 )   $ (92,058 )   $ (119,932 )
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax     (676 )     (1,694 )     (2,753 )
Total   $ (72,672 )   $ (93,752 )   $ (122,685 )
                   
Allowance for credit losses on municipal securities   $ (12 )   $ (12 )   $ (13 )
                   
Weighted average life (years)     5.94       6.57       7.03  
                   


     
(1) Gross of the allowance for credit losses of ($12,000) at both September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, and ($13,000) at September 30, 2023.
     


  The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was ($72.7) million, or ($51.2) million net of taxes, which equaled 7.5% of total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2024.
  The weighted average life of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was 5.94 years at September 30, 2024, which includes Community Reinvestment Act mortgage-backed securities with longer maturities.
  The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at September 30, 2024 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.


  • The following are the actual and/or projected cash flows from paydowns and maturities in the investment securities portfolio for the periods indicated based on the current interest rate environment:
                         
            Agency        
            Mortgage-        
PROJECTED INVESTMENT SECURITIES       backed and    
PAYDOWNS & MATURITIES   U.S.   Municipal    
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Treasury      Securities      Total
Fourth quarter of 2024   $ 9,000     $ 26,727     $ 35,727  
First quarter of 2025     35,000       21,336       56,336  
Second quarter of 2025     118,000       20,700       138,700  
Third quarter of 2025     25,200       21,885       47,085  
Fourth quarter of 2025           19,486       19,486  
First quarter of 2026           19,001       19,001  
Second quarter of 2026           18,349       18,349  
Third quarter of 2026           18,645       18,645  
Total   $ 187,200     $ 166,129     $ 353,329  
                         


  The weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 4.62 years at September 30, 2024, compared to 4.95 years at June 30, 2024, and 4.72 years at September 30, 2023.


Loans:

  • The following table summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category at the dates indicated:
                                 
LOANS   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total     
Commercial   $ 481,266     14 %     $ 477,929     14 %     $ 430,664     13 %    
Real estate:                                
CRE(1) - owner occupied     602,062     18 %       594,504     18 %       589,751     18 %    
CRE(1) - non-owner occupied     1,310,578     38 %       1,283,323     38 %       1,208,324     37 %    
Land and construction     125,761     4 %       125,374     4 %       158,138     5 %    
Home equity     124,090     4 %       126,562     4 %       124,477     4 %    
Multifamily     273,103     8 %       268,968     8 %       253,129     7 %    
Residential mortgages     479,524     14 %       484,809     14 %       503,006     15 %    
Consumer and other     14,179     < 1 %       18,758     < 1 %       18,526     1 %    
Total Loans     3,410,563     100 %       3,380,227     100 %       3,286,015     100 %    
Deferred loan costs (fees), net     (327 )       (434 )       (554 )    
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees    $ 3,410,236     100 %     $ 3,379,793     100 %     $ 3,285,461     100 %    


     
(1) Commercial Real Estate
     


  Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $30.4 million, or 1%, to $3.4 billion at September 30, 2024, from the prior quarter, and increased $124.8 million, or 4%, from $3.3 billion at September 30, 2023.   Loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $35.7 million, or 1%, to $2.9 billion at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024, and increased $148.3 million, or 5%, from $2.8 billion at September 30, 2023.
  Commercial and industrial line utilization was 31% at both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, compared to 27% at September 30, 2023.
  CRE loans totaled $1.9 billion at September 30, 2024, of which 31% were owner occupied and 69% were investor CRE loans. There was 32% of the CRE loan portfolio secured by owner occupied real estate at June 30, 2024, and 33% at September 30, 2023.
    During the third quarter of 2024, there were 41 new owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans originated totaling $67 million with a weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) of 49%; the weighted average debt-service coverage ratio (“DSCR”) for the non-owner occupied portfolio was 1.92 times.
    Loan Growth continued at an orderly organic rate as the Bank continues to serve our clients in the community.
    The average loan size for all CRE loans was $1.6 million, and the average loan size for office CRE loans was $1.7 million.
    The Company has personal guarantees on 92% of its CRE portfolio. A substantial portion of the unguaranteed CRE loans were made to credit-worthy non-profit organizations.
    Total office exposure (excluding medical/dental offices) in the CRE portfolio was $419 million, including 32 loans totaling approximately $73 million in San Jose, 19 loans totaling approximately $26 million in San Francisco, and eight loans totaling approximately $16 million, in Oakland, at September 30, 2024. Non-owner occupied CRE with office exposure totaled $329 million at September 30, 2024.
    At September 30, 2024, the weighted average LTV and DSCR for the entire non-owner occupied office portfolio were 41.8% and 1.82 times, respectively.
    Total medical/dental office exposure in the non-owner occupied CRE portfolio consisted of 15 loans totaling $12 million, with a weighted average LTV and DSCR of 37.4% and 2.41 times, respectively, at September 30, 2024.
       
    The following table presents the weighted average LTV and DSCR by collateral type for CRE loans at September 30, 2024:


    CRE - Non-owner Occupied   CRE - Owner Occupied   Total CRE
COLLATERAL TYPE      Outstanding      LTV      DSCR      Outstanding      LTV      Outstanding      LTV
Retail     26 %       38.0 %       1.89       16 %       46.3 %       23 %       39.6 %  
Industrial     19 %       39.1 %       2.46       34 %       43.7 %       23 %       40.9 %  
Mixed-Use, Special                                                        
Purpose and Other     18 %       41.6 %       1.91       34 %       40.7 %       22 %       41.2 %  
Office     20 %       41.8 %       1.82       16 %       44.3 %       19 %       42.5 %  
Multifamily     17 %       42.6 %       1.95       0 %       0.0 %       13 %       42.6 %  
Hotel/Motel     < 1 %       16.4 %       1.32       0 %       0.0 %       < 1 %       16.4 %  
Total     100 %       40.3 %       1.99       100 %       43.2 %       100 %       41.1 %  


    The following table presents the weighted average LTV and DSCR by county for CRE loans at September 30, 2024:


    CRE - Non-owner Occupied   CRE - Owner Occupied   Total CRE
COUNTY      Outstanding      LTV      DSCR      Outstanding      LTV      Outstanding      LTV
Alameda     25 %       44.3 %       1.93       18 %       45.6 %       23 %       44.6 %  
Contra Costa     7 %       41.8 %       1.79       8 %       47.8 %       7 %       43.5 %  
Marin     7 %       46.3 %       2.02       1 %       52.4 %       5 %       46.8 %  
Monterey     2 %       43.8 %       1.85       2 %       41.1 %       2 %       43.0 %  
Napa     < 1 %       30.0 %       1.73       1 %       52.0 %       1 %       36.3 %  
Out of Area     8 %       42.3 %       2.06       9 %       49.0 %       9 %       44.3 %  
San Benito     1 %       35.1 %       2.00       3 %       39.7 %       2 %       37.5 %  
San Francisco     9 %       37.5 %       1.48       4 %       39.8 %       8 %       37.8 %  
San Mateo     11 %       37.5 %       2.20       15 %       40.0 %       12 %       38.3 %  
Santa Clara     24 %       37.4 %       2.25       34 %       41.1 %       26 %       38.8 %  
Santa Cruz     2 %       33.1 %       1.74       1 %       49.2 %       2 %       36.2 %  
Solano     1 %       32.1 %       1.95       2 %       37.8 %       1 %       33.8 %  
Sonoma     3 %       39.7 %       2.22       2 %       43.1 %       2 %       40.5 %  
Total     100 %       40.3 %       1.99       100 %       43.2 %       100 %       41.1 %  


  • The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Company’s loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, as of September 30, 2024. The table shows the distribution of such loans between those loans with predetermined (fixed) interest rates and those with variable (floating) interest rates. Floating rates generally fluctuate with changes in the prime rate as reflected in the Western Edition of The Wall Street Journal, and contractual repricing dates.
                                                   
    Due in   Over One Year But                      
LOAN MATURITIES   One Year or Less   Less than Five Years   Over Five Years        
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total      Total
Loans with variable interest rates   $ 375,424     44 %     $ 227,201     27 %     $ 247,622     29 %     $ 850,247  
Loans with fixed interest rates     141,906     6 %       767,930     30 %       1,650,480     64 %       2,560,316  
Loans   $ 517,330     15 %     $ 995,131     29 %     $ 1,898,102     56 %     $ 3,410,563  
                                                   


  At September 30, 2024, approximately 25% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 27% at both June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.


Credit Quality:

  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:
                                 
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   At or For the Nine Months Ended:  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS      September 30,       June 30,       September 30,    September 30,       September 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024     2024     2023     2024     2023    
Balance at beginning of period   $ 47,954     $ 47,888     $ 47,803     $ 47,958     $ 47,512    
Charge-offs during the period     (474 )     (510 )     (447 )     (1,342 )     (851 )  
Recoveries during the period     186       105       178       395       581    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries during the period     (288 )     (405 )     (269 )     (947 )     (270 )  
Provision for credit losses on loans during the period     153       471       168       808       460    
Balance at end of period   $ 47,819     $ 47,954     $ 47,702     $ 47,819     $ 47,702    
                                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees   $ 3,410,236     $ 3,379,793     $ 3,285,461     $ 3,410,236     $ 3,285,461    
Total nonperforming loans   $ 7,158     $ 6,030     $ 5,484     $ 7,158     $ 5,484    
ACLL to total loans     1.40   %     1.42   %     1.45   %     1.40   %     1.45   %  
ACLL to total nonperforming loans     668.05   %     795.26   %     869.84   %     668.05   %     869.84   %  


  The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL for the first, second, and third quarters of 2024:


DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL       
(in $000’s, unaudited)    
ACLL at December 31, 2023   $ 47,958  
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2024     (234 )
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts     164  
ACLL at March 31, 2024     47,888  
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2024     616  
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts     (550 )
ACLL at June 30, 2024     47,954  
Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2024     599  
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts     (734 )
ACLL at September 30, 2024   $ 47,819  


  • The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the dates indicated:
                                       
NONPERFORMING ASSETS   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % of Total      Balance      % of Total      Balance      % of Total  
Land and construction loans   $ 5,862     82 %   $ 4,774     79 %   $     0 %  
Commercial loans     752     11 %     900     15 %     1,712     31 %  
Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing     460     6 %     248     4 %     1,966     36 %  
Home equity and other loans     84     1 %     108     2 %     90     2 %  
Residential mortgages         0 %         0 %     1,716     31 %  
CRE loans         0 %         0 %         0 %  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 7,158     100 %   $ 6,030     100 %   $ 5,484     100 %  


There were 10 borrowers included in NPAs totaling $7.2 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared to 10 borrowers totaling $6.0 million, or 0.11% of total assets at June 30, 2024, and 11 borrowers totaling $5.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. The increase in NPAs at September 30, 2024, was primarily due to the downgrade of a loan to one customer totaling $1.1 million, which is well collateralized and there were no specific reserves for the loan. This increase in NPAs was partially offset by pay-offs of loan previously included in NPAs.

  There were no CRE loans included in NPAs at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, or September 30, 2023.
  There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, or September 30, 2023.
  There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, or September 30, 2023.


  • Classified assets totaled $32.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared to $33.6 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, and $31.1 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at September 30, 2023.

Deposits:

  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category at the dates indicated:

                                       
DEPOSITS   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % to Total    Balance      % to Total    Balance      % to Total  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,272,139     27 %   $ 1,187,320     27 %   $ 1,243,501     27 %  
Demand, interest-bearing     913,910     19 %     928,246     21 %     1,004,185     22 %  
Savings and money market     1,309,676     28 %     1,126,520     25 %     1,110,640     24 %  
Time deposits — under $250     39,060     1 %     39,046     1 %     43,906     1 %  
Time deposits — $250 and over     196,945     4 %     203,886     4 %     252,001     6 %  
ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits     997,803     21 %     959,592     22 %     921,224     20 %  
Total deposits   $ 4,729,533     100 %   $ 4,444,610     100 %   $ 4,575,457     100 %  


  Total deposits increased $284.9 million, or 6%, to $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $4.4 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased $154.1 million, or 3% from $4.6 billion at September 30, 2023.
  Migration of client deposits into interest-bearing accounts resulted in an increase in ICS/CDARS deposits to $997.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $959.6 million at June 30, 2024, and $921.2 million at September 30, 2023.
  The Company had 25,373 deposit accounts at September 30, 2024, with an average balance of $186,000. At June 30, 2024, the Company had 25,033 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $178,000. At September 30, 2023, the Company had 24,769 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $186,000.
  Deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.2 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $394,000 at September 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 21% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.1 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $388,000. At September 30, 2023, deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.2 billion, representing 48% of total deposits, with an average account size of $408,000.
  The Bank’s uninsured deposits were approximately $2.2 billion, or 47% of the Company’s total deposits, at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.0 billion, or 45% of the Company’s total deposits, at June 30, 2024, and $2.1 billion, or 46% of the Company’s total deposits, at September 30, 2023.


Capital Management:

  • In July 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $15 million of the Company’s shares of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Company did not repurchase any of its common stock during the third quarter of 2024.
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at September 30, 2024, as reflected in the following table:
                         
                               Well-capitalized    
                Financial    
                Institution   Basel III
    Heritage   Heritage   PCA   Minimum
    Commerce   Bank of   Regulatory   Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)   Corp   Commerce   Guidelines   Requirements (1)
Total Capital   15.6 %     15.1 %     10.0 %     10.5 %
Tier 1 Capital   13.4 %     13.9 %     8.0 %     8.5 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   13.4 %     13.9 %     6.5 %     7.0 %
Tier 1 Leverage   10.0 %     10.4 %     5.0 %     4.0 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)   9.5 %     9.9 %     N/A     N/A  


     
(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the Tier 1 Leverage ratio.
(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
     
  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, at the dates indicated:

                   
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   September 30,    June 30,    September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)      2024
   2024
   2023
Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale   $ (3,161 )   $ (6,022 )   $ (11,985 )
Split dollar insurance contracts liability     (2,965 )     (2,913 )     (3,234 )
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability     (2,838 )     (2,856 )     (2,343 )
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans     72       76       93  
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (8,892 )   $ (11,715 )   $ (17,469 )


  • Tangible common equity was $510.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $504.0 million at June 30, 2024, and $485.1 million at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share was $8.33 at September 30, 2024, compared to $8.22 at June 30, 2024, and $7.94 at September 30, 2023. Tangible common equity and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures.

Recent Events:

  • On October 2, 2024, the Company announced the appointment of Thomas A. Sa as the Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of the Company and the Bank. As COO, Mr. Sa will have primary responsibility for banking operations, risk management, information technology systems, audit administration, and will help shape strategic decisioning of the Company. Mr. Sa has more than thirty years’ experience in a variety of increasingly responsible positions in California-based community and regional banks, most recently serving as President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of California BanCorp and its subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, which merged with Southern California Bancorp in July 2024.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are common in the banking industry, and may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this earnings release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s future financial performance, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and the following: (1) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence, such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft affecting us, our clients, and our third party vendors and service providers; (2) geopolitical and domestic political developments, including recent, current and potential future wars and international and multinational conflicts, acts of terrorism, insurrection, piracy and civil unrest, and events reflecting or resulting from social instability, any of which can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, can affect the physical security of our assets and the assets of our clients, and which may increase the volatility of financial markets; (3) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (4) market fluctuations that affect the costs we pay for sources of funding, including the interest we pay on deposits and on our borrowings; (5) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (6) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (7) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board and other factors that affect market interest rates generally; (8) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolio and our factoring business; (9) events and circumstances that affect our borrowers' and guarantors’ financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, which may, during periods of economic uncertainty or decline, adversely affect those borrowers' ability to repay our loans timely and in full, or to comply with their other obligations under our loan agreements with those clients; (10) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall fluctuations in economic growth; (11) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (12) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (13) conditions relating to the impact of recent and potential future pandemics, epidemics and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on our clients, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (14) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related vacancy rates, and asset and market prices; (15) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (16) regulatory limits and practical factors that affect Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (17) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (18) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (19) factors that affect the carrying value of the goodwill associated with our previous acquisitions; (20) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (21) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; (22) geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (23) actions taken, planned, or announced by federal, state, regional and local governments in response to the occurrence or threat of any of the foregoing; and (24) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com

                                                         
    For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:     For the Nine Months Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      September 30,       June 30,       September 30,       June 30,       September 30,         September 30,       September 30,       Percent  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024   2024   2023   2024     2023       2024   2023   Change  
Interest income   $ 61,438     $ 59,077     $ 60,791     4   %   1   %   $ 178,066     $ 175,406     2   %
Interest expense     21,523       19,622       15,419     10   %   40   %     58,603       34,483     70   %
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans     39,915       39,455       45,372     1   %   (12 ) %     119,463       140,923     (15 ) %
Provision for credit losses on loans     153       471       168     (68 ) %   (9 ) %     808       460     76   %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans     39,762       38,984       45,204     2   %   (12 ) %     118,655       140,463     (16 ) %
Noninterest income:                                                             
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     908       891       859     2   %   6   %     2,676       3,503     (24 ) %
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     530       521       517     2   %   3   %     1,569       1,512     4   %
Servicing income     108       90       62     20   %   74   %     288       297     (3 ) %
Gain on sales of SBA loans     94       76       207     24   %   (55 ) %     348       482     (28 ) %
Termination fees     46       100       118     (54 ) %   (61 ) %     159       129     23   %
Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance           219       100     (100 ) %   (100 ) %     219       100     119   %
Other     554       379       353     46   %   57   %     1,304       1,033     26   %
Total noninterest income     2,240       2,276       2,216     (2 ) %   1   %     6,563       7,056     (7 ) %
Noninterest expense:                                                                
Salaries and employee benefits     15,673       15,794       14,147     (1 ) %   11   %     46,976       42,943     9   %
Occupancy and equipment     2,599       2,689       2,301     (3 ) %   13   %     7,731       7,123     9   %
Professional fees     1,306       1,072       717     22   %   82   %     3,705       3,265     13   %
Other     7,977       8,633       8,006     (8 ) %   0   %     24,867       22,232     12   %
Total noninterest expense     27,555       28,188       25,171     (2 ) %   9   %     83,279       75,563     10   %
Income before income taxes     14,447       13,072       22,249     11   %   (35 ) %     41,939       71,956     (42 ) %
Income tax expense     3,940       3,838       6,454     3   %   (39 ) %     12,032       20,841     (42 ) %
Net income   $ 10,507     $ 9,234     $ 15,795     14   %   (33 ) %   $ 29,907     $ 51,115     (41 ) %
                                                         
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                                           
(unaudited)                                                           
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.17     $ 0.15     $ 0.26     13   %   (35 ) %   $ 0.49     $ 0.84     (42 ) %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.17     $ 0.15     $ 0.26     13   %   (35 ) %   $ 0.49     $ 0.83     (41 ) %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     61,295,877       61,279,914       61,093,289     0   %   0   %     61,254,138       61,012,315     0   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,546,157       61,438,088       61,436,240     0   %   0   %     61,497,927       61,284,590     0   %
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,297,344       61,292,094       61,099,155     0   %   0   %     61,297,344       61,099,155     0   %
Dividend per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     0   %   0   %   $ 0.39     $ 0.39     0   %
Book value per share   $ 11.18     $ 11.08     $ 10.83     1   %   3   %   $ 11.18     $ 10.83     3   %
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 8.33     $ 8.22     $ 7.94     1   %   5   %   $ 8.33     $ 7.94     5   %
                                                         
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                                                
(unaudited)                                                                
Annualized return on average equity     6.14   %     5.50   %     9.54   %   12   %   (36 ) %     5.91   %     10.54   %   (44 ) %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1)     8.27   %     7.43   %     13.06   %   11   %   (37 ) %     7.98   %     14.52   %   (45 ) %
Annualized return on average assets     0.78   %     0.71   %     1.16   %   10   %   (33 ) %     0.76   %     1.29   %   (41 ) %
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)     0.81   %     0.74   %     1.20   %   9   %   (33 ) %     0.79   %     1.33   %   (41 ) %
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)     3.17   %     3.26   %     3.57   %   (3 ) %   (11 ) %     3.26   %     3.80   %   (14 ) %
Efficiency ratio(1)     65.37   %     67.55   %     52.89   %   (3 ) %   24   %     66.08   %     51.06   %   29   %
                                                         
AVERAGE BALANCES                                                               
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                                                
Average assets   $ 5,352,067     $ 5,213,171     $ 5,399,930     3   %   (1 ) %   $ 5,248,338     $ 5,316,447     (1 ) %
Average tangible assets(1)   $ 5,177,114     $ 5,037,673     $ 5,222,692     3   %   (1 ) %   $ 5,072,843     $ 5,138,610     (1 ) %
Average earning assets   $ 5,011,865     $ 4,872,449     $ 5,051,710     3   %   (1 ) %   $ 4,909,240     $ 4,965,613     (1 ) %
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 1,493     $ 1,503     $ 2,765     (1 ) %   (46 ) %   $ 1,913     $ 3,229     (41 ) %
Average total loans   $ 3,359,647     $ 3,328,358     $ 3,254,715     1   %   3   %   $ 3,328,529     $ 3,252,146     2   %
Average deposits   $ 4,525,946     $ 4,394,545     $ 4,573,621     3   %   (1 ) %   $ 4,427,242     $ 4,471,783     (1 ) %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,172,304     $ 1,127,145     $ 1,302,606     4   %   (10 ) %   $ 1,158,891     $ 1,444,744     (20 ) %
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,353,642     $ 3,267,400     $ 3,271,015     3   %   3   %   $ 3,268,351     $ 3,027,039     8   %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 3,393,264     $ 3,306,972     $ 3,310,485     3   %   3   %   $ 3,307,926     $ 3,102,723     7   %
Average equity   $ 680,404     $ 675,108     $ 656,973     1   %   4   %   $ 675,951     $ 648,341     4   %
Average tangible common equity(1)   $ 505,451     $ 499,610     $ 479,735     1   %   5   %   $ 500,456     $ 470,504     6   %


     
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure.


    For the Quarter Ended:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      September 30,       June 30,       March 31,      December 31,       September 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024   2024   2024   2023   2023  
Interest income   $ 61,438     $ 59,077     $ 57,551     $ 58,892     $ 60,791    
Interest expense     21,523       19,622       17,458       16,591       15,419    
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans     39,915       39,455       40,093       42,301       45,372    
Provision for credit losses on loans     153       471       184       289       168    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans     39,762       38,984       39,909       42,012       45,204    
Noninterest income:                                          
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     908       891       877       838       859    
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     530       521       518       519       517    
Servicing income     108       90       90       103       62    
Gain on sales of SBA loans     94       76       178             207    
Termination fees     46       100       13       25       118    
Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance           219             25       100    
Other     554       379       371       432       353    
Total noninterest income     2,240       2,276       2,047       1,942       2,216    
Noninterest expense:                                               
Salaries and employee benefits     15,673       15,794       15,509       13,919       14,147    
Occupancy and equipment     2,599       2,689       2,443       2,367       2,301    
Professional fees     1,306       1,072       1,327       1,085       717    
Other     7,977       8,633       8,257       8,120       8,006    
Total noninterest expense     27,555       28,188       27,536       25,491       25,171    
Income before income taxes     14,447       13,072       14,420       18,463       22,249    
Income tax expense     3,940       3,838       4,254       5,135       6,454    
Net income   $ 10,507     $ 9,234     $ 10,166     $ 13,328     $ 15,795    
                                           
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                          
(unaudited)                                               
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.17     $ 0.15     $ 0.17     $ 0.22     $ 0.26    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.17     $ 0.15     $ 0.17     $ 0.22     $ 0.26    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     61,295,877       61,279,914       61,186,623       61,118,485       61,093,289    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,546,157       61,438,088       61,470,552       61,412,816       61,436,240    
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,297,344       61,292,094       61,253,625       61,146,835       61,099,155    
Dividend per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13    
Book value per share   $ 11.18     $ 11.08     $ 11.04     $ 11.00     $ 10.83    
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 8.33     $ 8.22     $ 8.17     $ 8.12     $ 7.94    
                                           
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                               
(unaudited)                                               
Annualized return on average equity     6.14   %     5.50   %     6.08   %     7.96   %     9.54   %  
Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1)     8.27   %     7.43   %     8.24   %     10.84   %     13.06   %  
Annualized return on average assets     0.78   %     0.71   %     0.79   %     1.00   %     1.16   %  
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)     0.81   %     0.74   %     0.82   %     1.04   %     1.20   %  
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)     3.17   %     3.26   %     3.34   %     3.41   %     3.57   %  
Efficiency ratio(1)     65.37   %     67.55   %     65.34   %     57.62   %     52.89   %  
                                           
AVERAGE BALANCES                                               
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                               
Average assets   $ 5,352,067     $ 5,213,171     $ 5,178,636     $ 5,264,905     $ 5,399,930    
Average tangible assets(1)   $ 5,177,114     $ 5,037,673     $ 5,002,597     $ 5,088,264     $ 5,222,692    
Average earning assets   $ 5,011,865     $ 4,872,449     $ 4,842,279     $ 4,923,582     $ 5,051,710    
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 1,493     $ 1,503     $ 2,749     $ 1,612     $ 2,765    
Average total loans   $ 3,359,647     $ 3,328,358     $ 3,297,240     $ 3,280,817     $ 3,254,715    
Average deposits   $ 4,525,946     $ 4,394,545     $ 4,360,150     $ 4,454,750     $ 4,573,621    
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,172,304     $ 1,127,145     $ 1,177,078     $ 1,243,222     $ 1,302,606    
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,353,642     $ 3,267,400     $ 3,183,072     $ 3,211,528     $ 3,271,015    
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 3,393,264     $ 3,306,972     $ 3,222,603     $ 3,251,034     $ 3,310,485    
Average equity   $ 680,404     $ 675,108     $ 672,292     $ 664,638     $ 656,973    
Average tangible common equity(1)   $ 505,451     $ 499,610     $ 496,253     $ 487,997     $ 479,735    


     
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure.


    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      September 30,       June 30,       September 30,       June 30,       September 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024
   2024
   2023
   2024   2023  
ASSETS                                 
Cash and due from banks   $ 49,722     $ 37,497     $ 40,076     33   %   24   %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     906,588       610,763       605,476     48   %   50   %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     237,612       273,043       457,194     (13 ) %   (48 ) %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     604,193       621,178       664,681     (3 ) %   (9 ) %
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     1,649       1,899       841     (13 ) %   96   %
Loans:                             
Commercial     481,266       477,929       430,664     1   %   12   %
Real estate:                             
CRE - owner occupied     602,062       594,504       589,751     1   %   2   %
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,310,578       1,283,323       1,208,324     2   %   8   %
Land and construction     125,761       125,374       158,138     0   %   (20 ) %
Home equity     124,090       126,562       124,477     (2 ) %   0   %
Multifamily     273,103       268,968       253,129     2   %   8   %
Residential mortgages     479,524       484,809       503,006     (1 ) %   (5 ) %
Consumer and other     14,179       18,758       18,526     (24 ) %   (23 ) %
Loans     3,410,563       3,380,227       3,286,015     1   %   4   %
Deferred loan fees, net     (327 )     (434 )     (554 )   (25 ) %   (41 ) %
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees     3,410,236       3,379,793       3,285,461     1   %   4   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (47,819 )     (47,954 )     (47,702 )   0   %   0   %
Loans, net     3,362,417       3,331,839       3,237,759     1   %   4   %
Company-owned life insurance     80,682       80,153       79,607     1   %   1   %
Premises and equipment, net     10,398       10,310       9,707     1   %   7   %
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631     0   %   0   %
Other intangible assets     6,966       7,521       9,229     (7 ) %   (25 ) %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     123,738       121,190       131,106     2   %   (6 ) %
Total assets   $ 5,551,596     $ 5,263,024     $ 5,403,307     5   %   3   %
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                             
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,272,139     $ 1,187,320     $ 1,243,501     7   %   2   %
Demand, interest-bearing     913,910       928,246       1,004,185     (2 ) %   (9 ) %
Savings and money market     1,309,676       1,126,520       1,110,640     16   %   18   %
Time deposits - under $250     39,060       39,046       43,906     0   %   (11 ) %
Time deposits - $250 and over     196,945       203,886       252,001     (3 ) %   (22 ) %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits     997,803       959,592       921,224     4   %   8   %
Total deposits     4,729,533       4,444,610       4,575,457     6   %   3   %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,615       39,577       39,463     0   %   0   %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     97,096       99,638       126,457     (3 ) %   (23 ) %
Total liabilities     4,866,244       4,583,825       4,741,377     6   %   3   %
                             
Shareholders’ Equity:                                 
Common stock     509,134       508,343       505,692     0   %   1   %
Retained earnings     185,110       182,571       173,707     1   %   7   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (8,892 )     (11,715 )     (17,469 )   (24 ) %   (49 ) %
Total shareholders' equity     685,352       679,199       661,930     1   %   4   %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,551,596     $ 5,263,024     $ 5,403,307     5   %   3   %


    End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      September 30,       June 30,       March 31,      December 31,       September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024
   2024
   2024
   2023
   2023
ASSETS                                   
Cash and due from banks   $ 49,722     $ 37,497     $ 32,543     $ 41,592     $ 40,076  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     906,588       610,763       508,816       366,537       605,476  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     237,612       273,043       404,474       442,636       457,194  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     604,193       621,178       636,249       650,565       664,681  
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     1,649       1,899       1,946       2,205       841  
Loans:                              
Commercial     481,266       477,929       452,231       463,778       430,664  
Real estate:                              
CRE - owner occupied     602,062       594,504       585,031       583,253       589,751  
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,310,578       1,283,323       1,271,184       1,256,590       1,208,324  
Land and construction     125,761       125,374       129,712       140,513       158,138  
Home equity     124,090       126,562       122,794       119,125       124,477  
Multifamily     273,103       268,968       269,263       269,734       253,129  
Residential mortgages     479,524       484,809       490,035       496,961       503,006  
Consumer and other     14,179       18,758       16,439       20,919       18,526  
Loans     3,410,563       3,380,227       3,336,689       3,350,873       3,286,015  
Deferred loan fees, net     (327 )     (434 )     (587 )     (495 )     (554 )
Total loans, net of deferred fees     3,410,236       3,379,793       3,336,102       3,350,378       3,285,461  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (47,819 )     (47,954 )     (47,888 )     (47,958 )     (47,702 )
Loans, net     3,362,417       3,331,839       3,288,214       3,302,420       3,237,759  
Company-owned life insurance     80,682       80,153       80,007       79,489       79,607  
Premises and equipment, net     10,398       10,310       9,986       9,857       9,707  
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631  
Other intangible assets     6,966       7,521       8,074       8,627       9,229  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     123,738       121,190       118,134       122,536       131,106  
Total assets   $ 5,551,596     $ 5,263,024     $ 5,256,074     $ 5,194,095     $ 5,403,307  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                                   
Deposits:                                   
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,272,139     $ 1,187,320     $ 1,242,059     $ 1,292,486     $ 1,243,501  
Demand, interest-bearing     913,910       928,246       925,100       914,066       1,004,185  
Savings and money market     1,309,676       1,126,520       1,124,900       1,087,518       1,110,640  
Time deposits - under $250     39,060       39,046       38,105       38,055       43,906  
Time deposits - $250 and over     196,945       203,886       200,739       192,228       252,001  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits     997,803       959,592       913,757       854,105       921,224  
Total deposits     4,729,533       4,444,610       4,444,660       4,378,458       4,575,457  
Other short-term borrowings                              
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,615       39,577       39,539       39,502       39,463  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     97,096       99,638       95,579       103,234       126,457  
Total liabilities     4,866,244       4,583,825       4,579,778       4,521,194       4,741,377  
                               
Shareholders’ Equity:                                   
Common stock     509,134       508,343       507,578       506,539       505,692  
Retained earnings     185,110       182,571       181,306       179,092       173,707  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (8,892 )     (11,715 )     (12,588 )     (12,730 )     (17,469 )
Total shareholders' equity     685,352       679,199       676,296       672,901       661,930  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,551,596     $ 5,263,024     $ 5,256,074     $ 5,194,095     $ 5,403,307  


    At or For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      September 30,       June 30,       September 30,       June 30,       September 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 6,698     $ 5,782     $ 3,518     16   %   90   %
Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing     460       248       1,966     85   %   (77 ) %
Total nonperforming loans     7,158       6,030       5,484     19   %   31   %
Foreclosed assets                     N/A   N/A  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 7,158     $ 6,030     $ 5,484     19   %   31   %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ 288     $ 405     $ 269     (29 ) %   7   %
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ 153     $ 471     $ 168     (68 ) %   (9 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 47,819     $ 47,954     $ 47,702     0   %   0   %
Classified assets   $ 32,609     $ 33,605     $ 31,062     (3 ) %   5   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.40   %     1.42   %     1.45   %   (1 ) %   (3 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     668.05   %     795.26   %     869.84   %   (16 ) %   (23 ) %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.13   %     0.11   %     0.10   %   18   %   30   %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.21   %     0.18   %     0.17   %   17   %   24   %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                                  
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6   %     6   %     6   %   0   %   0   %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                                  
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6   %     6   %     5   %   0   %   20   %
                                   
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                       
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                       
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                       
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 510,755     $ 504,047     $ 485,070     1   %   5   %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     12.35   %     12.91   %     12.25   %   (4 ) %   1   %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     9.50   %     9.91   %     9.28   %   (4 ) %   2   %
Loan to deposit ratio     72.11   %     76.04   %     71.81   %   (5 ) %   0   %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     26.90   %     26.71   %     27.18   %   1   %   (1 ) %
Total capital ratio     15.6   %     15.6   %     15.6   %   0   %   0   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.4   %     13.4   %     13.4   %   0   %   0   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.4   %     13.4   %     13.4   %   0   %   0   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.0   %     10.2   %     9.6   %   (2 ) %   4   %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                                  
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     9.86   %     10.28   %     9.62   %   (4 ) %   2   %
Total capital ratio     15.1   %     15.1   %     15.0   %   0   %   1   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.9   %     13.9   %     13.9   %   0   %   0   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.9   %     13.9   %     13.9   %   0   %   0   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.4   %     10.6   %     10.0   %   (2 ) %   4   %


     
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.


    At or For the Quarter Ended:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      September 30,       June 30,       March 31,      December 31,       September 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024   2024   2024   2023   2023  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 6,698     $ 5,782     $ 5,920     $ 6,818     $ 3,518    
Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing     460       248       1,951       889       1,966    
Total nonperforming loans     7,158       6,030       7,871       7,707       5,484    
Foreclosed assets                                
Total nonperforming assets   $ 7,158     $ 6,030     $ 7,871     $ 7,707     $ 5,484    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ 288     $ 405     $ 254     $ 33     $ 269    
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ 153     $ 471     $ 184     $ 289     $ 168    
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 47,819     $ 47,954     $ 47,888     $ 47,958     $ 47,702    
Classified assets   $ 32,609     $ 33,605     $ 35,392     $ 31,763     $ 31,062    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.40   %     1.42   %     1.44   %     1.43   %     1.45   %  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     668.05   %     795.26   %     608.41   %     622.27   %     869.84   %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.13   %     0.11   %     0.15   %     0.15   %  